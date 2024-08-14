California Swing Brings World of Outlaws Back to Bakersfield, Merced in Mid-September

BAKERSFIELD, CA (Aug. 13, 2024) – The halfway point of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ California Swing will bring the Series back to two West Coast tracks for the first time in two years.

The weekend will kick off at Bakersfield Speedway for the “Nashville West” Showdown on Friday, Sept. 13, and then venture to Merced Speedway for the Federated Auto Parts Yosemite Showdown on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Both events have produced a variety of winners with six straight different Series winners at Bakersfield and three straight different winners at Merced. California natives conquered the two tracks during the World of Outlaws’ last trip to both in 2022. Giovanni Scelzi, of Fresno, CA, won at Bakersfield and Carson Macedo, of Lemoore, CA, won at Merced. Scelzi also set the track record that day with a 10.057 second lap around the 1/4-mile track.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, of Penngrove, CA, will try to join his fellow Outlaw Californians as a winner at the two tracks. Of his four Series victories, one has come at California, so far – Placerville Speedway in 2023.

Currently, no driver has a World of Outlaws win at both dirt tracks.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch both races live on DIRTVision.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday, Sept. 13

Location – Bakersfield, CA

Track Record – 10.342 by Jason Sides on 3/18/06

Times (PT) –

Pit Gate Opens: 2 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available HERE.

Last Race Video Recap (March 25, 2022) –



Previous World of Outlaws winners at Bakersfield –

2022 –Giovanni Scelzi on March 25

2018 – Sheldon Haudenschild on March 24

2016 – Brad Sweet on April 15

2005 – Craig Dollansky on February 26

1995 – Dave Blaney on September 10

1992 – Steve Kinser on February 29

1991 – Steve Kinser on March 2, September 22

1990 – Dave Blaney on February 16, Doug Wolfgang on September 2

1989 – Bobby Davis Jr. on September 3

EVENT INFO

Date – Saturday, Sept. 14

Location – Merced, CA

Track Record – 10.057 sec. set by Gio Scelzi on March 18, 2022

Times (PT) –

Pit Gate Opens: 2 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available HERE.

Last Race Video Recap (March 18, 2022) –



Previous World of Outlaws winners at Merced –

2022 – Carson Macedo on March 18

2014 – David Gravel on March 28

2013 – Sammy Swindell on March 29

2012 – Sammy Swindell on March 30

2011 – Sammy Swindell on April 1

