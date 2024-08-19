VanInwegen Pockets $5,000 for Cole Cup Victory at Utica Rome

By Curtis Berleue

(Vernon, NY) | After breaking into victory lane a few weeks ago, Billy VanInwegen became a repeat winner in 2024 with the Empire Super Sprints on Saturday. Earning $5,000 for his victory, VanInwegen joined a short list of drivers who have gone to victory lane in the Cole Cup.

As Matt Farnham and Danny Varin brough the field to the initial green flag, it was Farnham who took the early advantage down the backstretch. His lead was short lived, however, as Varin slid him going into turn 3 and would be officially credited with the lap.

A caution on lap two slowed the field, and on the ensuing restart Farnham got took the lead using the high side to his advantage. Unfortunately for Farnham, however, the caution flew again before a lap was completed undoing his efforts yet again.

By virtue of a caution directly following a restart, the field lined up single file for the restart, and this time Varin was able to open up a lead over Farnham. Behind the lead duo, Jonathan Preston followed comfortably in third, with Jordan Thomas and Billy VanInwegen battling for the fourth position.

By lap 12, VanInwegen had gotten by Thomas for fourth. Using a double file restart to his advantage, he then moved past both Preston and Farnham just one lap later to take second.

Behind Varin and VanInwegen, Davie Franek had been quietly working his way through the field from his 9th starting position. With 6 laps to go, Franek moved into a podium position, getting by Farnham for third.

Misfortune struck on lap 19 for Varin, as he ran out of fuel as the red flag came out for Joe Kata who had flipped in turns one and two. As such, each driver moved up one position as he relinquished the lead, making VanInwegen the leader with Franek in second and Farnham in third.

With three laps to go Jordan Poirier slid Farnham for third, but the leaders were too far gone. As the field crossed the checkered, it was VanInwegen picking up the win.

“There was nothing comfortable about that last lap,” said VanInwegen in victory lane. “I ran out of fuel with about a lap or a lap and a quarter to go, it was spitting and sputtering.”

“We had a really good car from the drop of the green, any time we could make up a little ground it seemed like the yellow would come out and put us back. A lot of guys ran out of fuel, we did too, we just had enough to get to the checkered.”

Crossing the line second was Davie Franek, coming all the way from the 6th row.

“Our car was pretty decent, it’s just tough starting 11th,” said Franek. “You battle, battle, battle and by the time you get to the good guys up front your stuffs just about wore out.”

“We could have been a little better at the beginning of the race, we always struggle with that. We were neck and neck on that restart, but he (VanInwegen) did what he had to do, and those guys work hard at it so congratulations to them.”

Rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium was Jordan Poirier.

“It feels super good to finish third,” said Poirier. “At the beginning of the feature I didn’t expect to be moving forward, but we were really good on restarts. I was good on the bottom, decent on the top and I could maneuver my car. Fourteenth to third, I can’t complain about that.”

25 cars signed in for the 2024 version of the Cole Cup, and as such the field was split into three timed hot lap sessions. Picking up Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards were Billy VanInwegen, Jordan Thomas and Sammy Reakes IV. E&V Energy heat wins went to Logan Crisafulli, Robbie Stillwaggon and Davie Franek, while the Cobra Coaches dash was won by Shawn Donath.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is this coming Friday August 23rd at the Autodrome Granby in Granby, Quebec, followed by Autodrome Drummond in Drummondville, Quebec on Saturday August 24. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (formerly Twitter – @ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, August 23 – Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC ($3,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 24 – Autodrome Drummond – Drummondville, QC ($3,000 to Win)

Friday, August 30 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 10V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[7]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek[11]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[14]; 4. #7NY-Matt Farnham[1]; 5. #79-Jordan Thomas[3]; 6. #17-Sammy Reakes IV[24]; 7. 53-Shawn Donath[13]; 8. 22-Jonathan Preston[5]; 9. 01-Danny Varin[2]; 10. 10-Kelly Hebing[17]; 11. 98-Joe Trenca[9]; 12. 90-Matt Tanner[19]; 13. 13T-Trevor Years[21]; 14. #41-Dalton Rombough[15]; 15. X-Dan Bennett[22]; 16. 33-Lacey Hanson[23]; 17. 36-Logan Crisafulli[12]; 18. 13E-Evan Reynolds[20]; 19. 87-Jason Barney[10]; 20. #10K-Joe Kata[4]; 21. 4P-Chase Moran[16]; 22. 3A-Jeff Trombley[18]; 23. #89-Robbie Stillwaggon[8]; 24. 6K-Kyle Dutcher[25]; 25. 2-Dave Axton[6]

Cobra Coaches Dash (4 Laps): 1. 53-Shawn Donath[4]; 2. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 3. #41-Dalton Rombough[2]; 4. 4P-Chase Moran[6]; 5. 10-Kelly Hebing[3]; 6. 3A-Jeff Trombley[5]

E&V Energy Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 36-Logan Crisafulli[2]; 2. 87-Jason Barney[1]; 3. 22-Jonathan Preston[3]; 4. 10V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[6]; 5. 28-Jordan Poirier[4]; 6. 53-Shawn Donath[7]; 7. 90-Matt Tanner[5]; 8. X-Dan Bennett[8]; 9. 6K-Kyle Dutcher[9]

E&V Energy Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. #89-Robbie Stillwaggon[4]; 2. 01-Danny Varin[5]; 3. 2-Dave Axton[1]; 4. #79-Jordan Thomas[6]; 5. #41-Dalton Rombough[3]; 6. 3A-Jeff Trombley[8]; 7. 13E-Evan Reynolds[2]; 8. 33-Lacey Hanson[7]

E&V Energy Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 2. #10K-Joe Kata[2]; 3. #7NY-Matt Farnham[5]; 4. 98-Joe Trenca[1]; 5. 10-Kelly Hebing[4]; 6. 4P-Chase Moran[7]; 7. 13T-Trevor Years[8]; 8. #17-Sammy Reakes IV[6]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #10V-Billy VanInwegen; #79-Jordan Thomas; #17-Sammy Reakes IV

E&V Energy Heat Winners ($25 each): #36-Logan Crisafulli; #89-Robbie Stillwaggon; #28F-Davie Franek

Cobra Coaches Dash Winner ($100): #53-Shawn Donath

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #7NY-Matt Farnham

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #17-Sammy Reakes IV (+18)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #33-Lacey Hanson

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place (5 gallons fuel): #98-Joe Trenca

Randy Mallett 25th Place ($400): #2-Dave Axton

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #10V-Billy VanInwegen; #28F-Davie Franek; #28-Jordan Poirier

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #87-Jason Barney