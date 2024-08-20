Two Huset’s Speedway Champions Being Crowned Sunday During Royal River Casino Night Showcasing The Bull Haulers Brawl Championship Night for Sprint Cars Presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 19, 2024) – Two track champions will be crowned this Sunday at Huset’s Speedway, which hosts Royal River Casino Night featuring The Bull Haulers Brawl Championship Night for Sprint Cars presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

It’s the final points race of the season for the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars ($7,000 to win) and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series ($1,200 to win). The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division will also be in action and has one more points night on tap after this Sunday’s showdown.

Kaleb Johnson has wrapped up his first career track championship at Huset’s Speedway as he holds an 88-point lead in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings.

The remainder of the top 10 is up for grabs with Mark Dobmeier leading Brendan Mullen and Tim Estenson by only two points for the runner-up position. Christopher Thram is only 13 points behind Dobmeier.

Justin Henderson, Tyler Drueke, Kerry Madsen, Matt Juhl and Chase Randall – the drivers ranked sixth through 10 th – are separated by only five points.

Brady Donnohue is on top of the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship standings with a 15-point advantage over Shayle Bade. Koby Werkmeister is three points behind Bade with Dusty Ballenger only two points behind her. Brandon Bosma and Tyler Rabenberg are tied for fifth – 22 points out of the lead.

J.J. Zebell is two points ahead of Cory Yeigh with defending track champion Zach Olivier four points behind Zebell in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks championship standings. Matt Steuerwald is nine points out of the top spot with Tim Dann only a dozen points behind Zebell.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Garet Williamson – 2(July 7 and July 28); Scott Bogucki – 1 (July 14);Tyler Drueke- 1(May 19); Tim Kaeding – 1 (May 27); Anthony Macri – 1 (June 2); Austin McCarl – 1 (June 9); Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26); Ryan Timms – 1 (June 16)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 3(May 26, June 2 and July 28); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 27 and June 9); Tim Dann – 1 (June 16); Brylee Gough- 1(May 19); Craig Hanisch – 1 (July 14); and J.J. Zebell – 1 (July 7)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19); Nate Barger – 1 (June 16); Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 14); Brady Donnohue – 1 (July 7); Monty Ferriera – 1 (May 27); Zach Patterson – 1 (June 9); Andrew Sullivan – 1 (June 2); Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26); and Gaige Weldon – 1 (July 28)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Royal River Casino Night showcasing The Bull Haulers Brawl Championship Night for Sprint Cars presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.