Carson Macedo Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Huset’s

BRANDON, S.D. (August 31, 2024) — Carson Macedo charged from eighth starting position to win the feature event Saturday night during the Billion Automotive Huset’s High Banks Nationals presented by Menard’s with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Huset’s Speedway.

Macedo ran down Chase Randall for the lead, making the pass for the lead coming to the white flag off turn four. Macedo held a 0.534 second advantage at the finish. Randall, Donny Schatz, Buddy Kofoid from 17th starting spot, and Bill Balog from 16th starting position rounded out the top five.

Billion Automotive Huset’s High Banks Nationals presented by Menard’s

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Saturday, August 30, 2024

Sea Foam Qualifying Flight A

1. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.103[4]

2. 41-Carson Macedo, 11.107[1]

3. 5-Ryan Timms, 11.108[17]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen, 11.130[11]

5. 24T-Christopher Thram, 11.180[3]

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 11.195[14]

7. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.197[20]

8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 11.208[9]

9. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.216[13]

10. 23W-Scott Winters, 11.229[8]

11. 17GP-Justin Henderson, 11.251[6]

12. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 11.259[10]

13. 83-Michael Kofoid, 11.270[21]

14. 3-Tim Kaeding, 11.284[5]

15. 64-Andy Pake, 11.314[2]

16. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 11.320[18]

17. 7S-Landon Crawley, 11.344[12]

18. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 11.355[16]

19. 88-Austin McCarl, 11.388[15]

20. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 11.505[7]

21. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 11.571[19]

Sea Foam Qualifying Flight B

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 11.163[1]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 11.181[11]

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 11.222[3]

4. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.262[8]

5. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.325[14]

6. 23-Garet Williamson, 11.366[15]

7. 14H-Chase Randall, 11.367[13]

8. 10-Scott Bogucki, 11.395[4]

9. 2-David Gravel, 11.405[10]

10. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.408[12]

11. O9-Matt Juhl, 11.482[20]

12. 14T-Tim Estenson, 11.563[6]

13. 70-Kraig Kinser, 11.589[17]

14. 44-Chris Martin, 11.592[9]

15. 83S-Sam Henderson, 11.646[16]

16. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 11.647[18]

17. 74N-Luke Nellis, 11.649[5]

18. 8-Jacob Hughes, 11.675[19]

19. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 11.728[2]

20. 17D-Ryan Bickett, 12.120[7]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 15-Donny Schatz[1]

2. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]

3. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[7]

5. 5-Ryan Timms[3]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]

7. 7S-Landon Crawley[9]

8. 17GP-Justin Henderson[6]

9. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[11]

10. 64-Andy Pake[8]

11. 88-Austin McCarl[10]

Milton Hershey School Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[1]

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[3]

5. 16-Brooke Tatnell[9]

6. 23W-Scott Winters[5]

7. 3-Tim Kaeding[7]

8. 3J-Dusty Zomer[8]

9. 80P-Jacob Peterson[10]

10. 13-Mark Dobmeier[6]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 14H-Chase Randall[1]

2. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

5. 2-David Gravel[5]

6. 83S-Sam Henderson[8]

7. O9-Matt Juhl[6]

8. 70-Kraig Kinser[7]

9. 74N-Luke Nellis[9]

10. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[10]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 10-Scott Bogucki[1]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

3. 23-Garet Williamson[2]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

5. 22-Riley Goodno[5]

6. 14T-Tim Estenson[6]

7. 44-Chris Martin[7]

8. 8-Jacob Hughes[9]

9. 11M-Brendan Mullen[8]

10. 17D-Ryan Bickett[10]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 11M-Brendan Mullen[2]

2. 74N-Luke Nellis[4]

3. 80P-Jacob Peterson[5]

4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]

5. 17D-Ryan Bickett[8]

6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[6]

7. 64-Andy Pake[3]

8. 13-Mark Dobmeier[1]

9. 88-Austin McCarl[9]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 23W-Scott Winters[1]

2. 16-Brooke Tatnell[3]

3. 17GP-Justin Henderson[5]

4. 3-Tim Kaeding[7]

5. 83S-Sam Henderson[6]

6. 7S-Landon Crawley[9]

7. 14T-Tim Estenson[2]

8. 3J-Dusty Zomer[11]

9. 44-Chris Martin[8]

10. 70-Kraig Kinser[10]

11. 74N-Luke Nellis[14]

12. O9-Matt Juhl[4]

13. 8-Jacob Hughes[12]

14. 11M-Brendan Mullen[13]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[8]

2. 14H-Chase Randall[1]

3. 15-Donny Schatz[4]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[17]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[16]

6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[10]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[19]

8. 2-David Gravel[18]

9. 23-Garet Williamson[14]

10. 55-Kerry Madsen[13]

11. 5-Ryan Timms[15]

12. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]

13. 3-Tim Kaeding[24]

14. 87-Aaron Reutzel[12]

15. 22-Riley Goodno[20]

16. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

17. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[9]

18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[11]

19. 17GP-Justin Henderson[23]

20. 16-Brooke Tatnell[22]

21. 24T-Christopher Thram[5]

22. 23W-Scott Winters[21]

23. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

24. 10-Scott Bogucki[3]