Final Month Of Action Looms At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will take a week off from racing before kicking off its final month of competition on Friday night, September 13, featuring a trio of Hoosier Diamond Series races to close out the year.

The September 13 racing program will include the Highway Equipment and Supply Billy Kimmel Memorial for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the make-up Dirty Deeds 25 for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

The annual Kimmel Memorial will be another race in the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series of races.

September 20 will find Williams Grove offering the Diamond Series Kevin Gobrecht Challenge for the 410 sprints along with action for the 358 sprints.

And then the final Diamond Series race of the year comes up on Friday, September 27 when the 410s compete in the VP Race Fuels World of Outlaws Tune-up race as they ready for the October 4 and 5 Weis Markets/Sage Fruit National Open.

The 358 sprints will also see the champion crowned on September 27 with the running of the final race of the season for the division.

The season will come to a spectacular end on October 4 and 5 with the running of the two-day, Weis Markets/Sage Fruit National Open sanctioned by the World of Outlaws.

There will be no racing at the track on September 6.

