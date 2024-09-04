RPM CANCELED, USAC SPRINTS RESUME AT TEXARKANA ON SEPTEMBER 6-7

From USAC

Crandall, Texas (September 3, 2024)………The debut of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing at RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas has been canceled.

The event, scheduled to be held this Thursday night, September 5, will not take place due to complications arising for the facility to host this week’s event. It will not be rescheduled.

The USAC National Sprint Car season resumes this weekend for two consecutive nights of action at Arkansas’ Texarkana 67 Speedway on Friday-Saturday, September 6-7, for the Wingless Short Track Nationals.

At Texarkana, the Friday event will pay $6,000-to-win and $600-to-start. Saturday’s finale will pay $10,000-to-win and $600-to-start. Both Texarkana events will be co-sanctioned by the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series. Pleasant Hill, Ohio’s Matt Westfall is the defending winner of the event.