Feature Winners: Friday, September 6, 2024

|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship
|Rained Out
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship
|Rained Out
|Beatrice Speedway
|Beatrice, NE
|Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Car Series
|
|Kyler Johnson
|Beatrice Speedway
|Beatrice, NE
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|
|Montry Ferriera
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Tye Mihocko
|Carolina Spedway
|Gastonia, NC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|
|Steve Diamond Jr.
|Deming Speedway
|Everson, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|
|Jared Peterson
|Gallatin Speedway
|Belgrade, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|
|Trever Kirkland
|Georgetown Speedway
|Georgetown, DE
|United Racing Club
|
|Josh Wesller
|Gondik Law Speedway
|Superior, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|
|Danny Sams III
|Jackson County Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
|
|Rained Out
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Jaxson Wiggs
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Corbin Gurley
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|NT Sprintcar Title
|Jordan Charge
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|NT Wingless Title
|Blake Walsh
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Dylan Westbrook
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|
|Brent Begolo
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|
|Aaron Reutzel
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Midget Cars
|
|Jake Neuman
|Sabine Speedway
|Many, LA
|ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints / ASCS Gulf South Region
|
|Rained Out
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Apple Festival Nationals
|Rained Out
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Apple Festival Nationals
|Rained Out
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|World of Outlaws
|
|Buddy Kofoid
|Texarkana 67 Speedway
|Texarkana, AR
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|
|Rained Out
|Texarkana 67 Speedway
|Texarkana, AR
|USAC National Sprint Car Series / ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Wingless Short Track Nationals
|Rained Out