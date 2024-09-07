Feature Winners: Friday, September 6, 2024

Jake Neuman in victory lane at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship Rained Out
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship Rained Out
Beatrice Speedway Beatrice, NE Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Car Series Kyler Johnson
Beatrice Speedway Beatrice, NE United Rebel Sprint Series Montry Ferriera
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship Tye Mihocko
Carolina Spedway Gastonia, NC Carolina Sprint Tour Steve Diamond Jr.
Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Jared Peterson
Gallatin Speedway Belgrade, MT ASCS Frontier Region Trever Kirkland
Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE United Racing Club Josh Wesller
Gondik Law Speedway Superior, WI Interstate Racing Association Danny Sams III
Jackson County Speedway Jacksonville, IL Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jaxson Wiggs
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars Corbin Gurley
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars NT Sprintcar Title Jordan Charge
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Wingless V6 Sprint Cars NT Wingless Title Blake Walsh
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Dylan Westbrook
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Brent Begolo
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA High Limit Sprint Car Series Aaron Reutzel
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Midget Cars Jake Neuman
Sabine Speedway Many, LA ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints / ASCS Gulf South Region Rained Out
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Allegheny Sprint Tour Apple Festival Nationals Rained Out
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series Apple Festival Nationals Rained Out
Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA World of Outlaws Buddy Kofoid
Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, AR ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, AR USAC National Sprint Car Series / ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Wingless Short Track Nationals Rained Out