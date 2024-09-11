Starks Sweeps Night at Skagit Speedway for 10 th Victory at Track This Season

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (Sept. 10, 2024) – Trey Starks swept the night at Skagit Speedway for the second time this season last Saturday.

Starks set quick time during qualifying, won a heat race from fourth and captured the 360ci winged sprint car main event from the pole position.

“It was a very, very good night,” he said. “We had a good car in qualifying like most of the times this year. The way the format is in the heat races you can either ride around or if you think you have a chance you go for the win to get the pole for the feature. I got a really good start and got to second and then took the lead coming to the line on the opening lap.

“In the feature, we got the lead on the first lap and had to navigate traffic and restarts. Our car was pretty good and I knew if we got in clean air we’d have a good shot at winning. There were a few restarts. With the back straightway restarts at Skagit you’re in jeopardy of a slider going into turn three so you’re always thinking of that. I feel once I got through the first lap on restarts I was pretty comfortable.”

The win was his fifth of the season in 360 sprint car competition at Skagit Speedway. That’s the most of any division at the track this year. The victory was also Starks’ 10 th triumph of the season overall at Skagit Speedway, marking his first time reaching double digits in a single season at any track. Also of note, it was his 12 th total triumph this year – tying his single-season record.

“It feels good to have those numbers at this point in the season with a couple of races remaining this season,” he said. “That’s a good feeling and we have a few shots at it to add another win and set our personal best.”

The victorious night extended the lead in the championship standings to 40 points for Starks, who returns to the track this Saturday.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 7 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

26 races, 12 wins, 19 top fives, 21 top 10s, 23 top 15s, 24 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts