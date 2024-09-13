Missouri, Kentucky Doubleheader Awaits ASCS National Tour in Mid-October

By Spence Smithback

BENTON, MO (Sept. 12, 2024) – The American Sprint Car Series National Tour will make its long-awaited return to Benton Speedway in Missouri and Paducah International Raceway in Kentucky in mid-October.

The doubleheader weekend will see the Series venture back to Benton for the first time since 1996 and then return to Paducah for the first time since 2018.

It’ll be the National Tour’s first trip to Missouri and Kentucky this year, its second trip to Paducah and fourth visit to Benton.

The Series first visited the 3/8-mile Missouri dirt track in 1995 – a race won by Gary Wright. Then made its last two stops there in 1996 with Terry Gray and Jerrod Hull picking up National Tour victories.

Kentucky got to see the American Sprint Car Series’ fellow World Racing Group series the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series thrill fans in April. Now, it’ll be the ASCS National Tour’s turn to bring its stout field of drivers to the 3/8-mile dirt track.

The last time the Series visited Paducah, Matt Covington picked up the win there. The Oklahoma native is still on the hunt for his first National Tour win this season.

Both events are part of the final 10 races of the 2024 season and will be key races for the championship chase. Seth Bergman and Sam Hafertepe Jr. are the two prime contenders, and their battle has been like a slinky falling down a set of stairs, closing and expanding each weekend.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch both races live on DIRTVision.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday, Oct. 11

Location – Benton, MO

Track Website – BentonSpeedway.com

Times (CT) –

Hot Laps: 6 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7 p.m.

Tickets – Available at track.

Previous ASCS National Tour winners at Benton –

1996 – Terry Gray on June 14, Jerrod Hull on July 4

1995 – Gary Wright on Sept. 23

EVENT INFO

Date – Saturday, Oct. 12

Location – Paducah, KY

Track Website – PaducahRacing.com

Times (CT) –

Pit Gate Opens: 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:30 p.m.

Tickets – Available at track.

Previous ASCS National Tour winners at Paducah –

2018 – Matt Covington on April 27

ARTICLE: https://ascsracing.com/news/1-month-alert-missouri-kentucky-doubleheader-awaits-ascs-national-tour-in-mid-october/

FAN 101: https://about.dirtcar.com/

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning nine regional series that include 360 Sprint Cars, 410 Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. ASCS is supported by DIRTVision, Hoosier Racing Tire, Racing Electronics and VP Racing.