Sitterly Wins ISMA / MSS Feature at Evan Mills

EVAN MILLS, NY (September 13, 2024) — Otto Sitterly won the ISMA / MSS Supermodified Feature Friday at Evan Mills Raceway Park. Mike Bruce, Josh Sokolik, Mike McVetta, and Tyler Shullick rounded out the top five.
Greg O’Conner won the small block supermodified feature.
ISMA / MSS Supermodified Series
Evan Mills Raceway Park
Evan Mills, New York
Friday, September 13, 2024
1. 7-Otto Sitterly
2. 22B-Mike Bruce
3. 98T-Josh Sokolik
4. 22M-Mike McVetta
5. 96-Tyler Shullick
6. 19-Trent Stephens
7. 32-Moe Lilje
8. 52-Daniel Connors
9. 11E-Kyle Edwards
10. 78-Mark Sammut
11. 14-AJ Lesiecki
12. 24-Joe Gosek
13. 02-Brandon Bellinger
14. 0-Nick Snyder
15. 27-Aric Iosue
16. 95-DJ Shullick
17. 61-Mike Ordway Jr
18. 55-Rich Reid
19. 28-Eric Lewis
20. 05-Jeff Abold
Small Block Supermodifieds
Feature:
1. 90-Greg O’Conner
2. 29-Russ Brown
3. 23-Dan Kapuscski
4. 77-Camron Rowe
5. 54-Tim Proud
6. 72-Drew Passcuzzi
7. 24-Tony Desterens
8. 47-Matt Matteson
9. 10-Vern Lafave
10. 35-Barry Lurkin
11. 87-Cameron Rowe Jr
12. 15-James Babcock
13. 22-Ryan Gunther
14. 20-Tessa Crawford
15. 9-Griffen Miller
16. 62-Darren Shuman
17. 04-Mike Bruce
18. 73-Noah Ratcliff