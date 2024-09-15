Thomas Scores Victory at the Haubstadt Hustler

HAUBSTAUDT, IN (September 14, 2024) — Kevin Thomas Jr. won the “Haubstadt Hustler” Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway. Thomas drove from fourth starting position to the lead on lap 14 and led the remaining 26 laps for the $20,000 payday. Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, Mitchel Moles, and Brady Bacon rounded out the top five.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 14, 2024 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 17th Haubstadt Hustler

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.216; 2. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-13.312; 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-13.491; 4. Gunnar Setser, 5G, KO-13.505; 5. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-13.557; 6. Carson Short, 21m, Edwards-13.589; 7. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.591; 8. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-13.637; 9. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-13.670; 10. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-13.700; 11. Brady Short, 61m, Edwards-13.714; 12. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-13.752; 13. Kayla Roell, 5K, KO-13.766; 14. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-13.776; 15. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-13.804; 16. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-13.825; 17. Jadon Rogers, 66, Amati-13.842; 18. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.848; 19. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-13.880; 20. Dustin Beck, 75, Henson/Rupp-13.922; 21. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-13.956; 22. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-14.056; 23. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-14.073; 24. J.J. Hughes, 76, Hughes-14.087; 25. Sam Scott, 7s, Scott-14.091; 26. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-14.203; 27. Nate Schank, 1, Schank-14.233; 28. Donny Brackett, 4B, Brackett-14.285; 29. Kendall Ruble, 17, Ruble-14.319; 30. Nathan Seale, 1s, Seale-14.671; 31. Austin Hawkins, 5A, Hawkins-14.986; 32. Colton Booten, 2J, Pritchett-15.308.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Jadon Rogers, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Kayla Roell, 5. Logan Seavey, 6. Kendall Ruble, 7. Sam Scott, 8. Brandon Mattox. NT

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Hayden Reinbold, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Daison Pursley, 5. Hunter Maddox, 6. Nathan Seale, 7. Carson Short. 2:14.315

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Brady Short, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Matt Westfall, 5. Kale Drake, 6. Austin Hawkins, 7. Nate Schank. NT

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Dustin Beck, 4. Carson Garrett, 5. J.J. Hughes, 6. Donny Brackett, 7. Colton Booten, 8. Gunnar Setser. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kendall Ruble, 2. Gunnar Setser, 3. Joey Amantea, 4. Brandon Mattox, 5. Austin Hawkins, 6. Sam Scott, 7. Nathan Seale, 8. Nate Schank, 9. Aric Gentry, 10. Donny Brackett, 11. Carson Short, 12. Colton Booten. NT

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 2. Robert Ballou (1), 3. Kyle Cummins (5), 4. Mitchel Moles (6), 5. Brady Bacon (8), 6. Logan Seavey (3), 7. C.J. Leary (7), 8. Chase Stockon (10), 9. Justin Grant (2), 10. Carson Garrett (16), 11. Kendall Ruble (24), 12. Daison Pursley (11), 13. Matt Westfall (15), 14. Jadon Rogers (17), 15. Kayla Roell (13), 16. Kale Drake (18), 17. J.J. Hughes (23), 18. Dustin Beck (19), 19. Brady Short (12), 20. Hayden Reinbold (14), 21. Hunter Maddox (21), 22. Joey Amantea (22), 23. Gunnar Setser (9), 24. Brandon Mattox (20). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-13 Justin Grant, Laps 14-40 Kevin Thomas Jr.

**Gunnar Setser flipped during the fourth heat. Donny Brackett flipped during the semi. Nathan Seale flipped during the semi. Gunnar Setser flipped on lap 16 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2638, 2-Brady Bacon-2564, 3-Daison Pursley-2357, 4-C.J. Leary-2344, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2326, 6-Mitchel Moles-2318, 7-Robert Ballou-2234, 8-Justin Grant-2166, 9-Kyle Cummins-2154, 10-Carson Garrett-1628.

BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOIN’ FASTER PRESENTED BY SPIRE SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-544, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-522, 3-C.J. Leary-507, 4-Logan Seavey-499, 5-Daison Pursley-495, 6-Mitchel Moles-489, 7-Kyle Cummins-479, 8-Robert Ballou-452, 9-Justin Grant-440, 10-Chase Stockon-361.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-176, 2-Logan Seavey-169, 3-Robert Ballou-140, 4-C.J. Leary-117, 5-Kyle Cummins-115, 6-Justin Grant-112, 7-Chase Stockon-112, 8-Brady Bacon-109, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-99, 10-Joey Amantea-92.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 21, 2024 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 42nd 4-Crown Nationals Presented By NKTELCO

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Logan Seavey (13.214)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Mitchel Moles (13.216)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Mitchel Moles

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Brady Bacon

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Justin Grant

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: C.J. Leary

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Kendall Ruble

Hard Charger: Kendall Ruble (24th to 11th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Robert Ballou