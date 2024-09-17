Outlaw Fall Nationals Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | As the 2024 season winds down for the Empire Super Sprints, there are just two points events remaining on the schedule. This coming Friday, September 20 is the first, with the annual ‘Outlaw Fall Nationals’ on deck.

Paying tribute to the late Cal Lane, the Outlaw Fall Nationals Cal Lane Memorial is set to pay $4,220 to the winner in the 25-lap main event. In the lone event held at the Outlaw Speedway in ESS action so far this season Matt Tanner was victorious, picking up the Outlaw Summer Nationals. One other stop was scheduled for the tour back in April, but Mother Nature had other plans as the event was cancelled due to rain.

Atop the tour championship standings once again sits two time and defending champion Jordan Poirier. With 1926 points, Poirier holds a 127-point margin over Jason Barney in second. Though he only has one tour victory to this point in the season, Poirier has been a model of consistency with 11 top 5’s and 18 top 10’s in 20 points-paying starts.

Currently third in the standings is Davie Franek with 1699 points, and just 33 points behind him is Matt Tanner in fourth. Four-time winner in 2024 Danny Varin rounds out the top five.

All gate times, admission prices and a nightly schedule of events for this Friday’s event at the Outlaw Speedway can be found on the track’s social media pages and website, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com)

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, September 20 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,220 to Win Outlaw Fall Nationals)

Friday, October 4 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win Outlaw 200 Weekend)

Friday, October 18 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Hoag Memorial)

