Jedrzejek Scores First Career 410 Sprint Car Victory with Final Lap Pass

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, OH (September 20, 2024) — A caution flag with just one lap to go in the 410 sprint feature on the last race of the 2024 season at Attica Raceway Park set up a shoot-out. Rookie Kasey Jedrzejek, 19, drove under Cap Henry on the last corner of the last lap to steal his first career division win on Kistler Racing Products/Custom Chrome Plating/Great Lakes Trucks Center/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Presents the Mark Keegan Classic Championship Night.

Jedrzejek, who has five 360 sprint wins in 2024, started fifth in the field and trailed early race leader Stuart Brubaker, Leyton Wagner, Chris Andrews, Cap Henry and Trey Jacobs early as only two cautions fell during the 30-lap feature for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints. Henry took second on lap 10 and drove into the lead at the halfway point and appeared headed to victory. Then the caution flew after the white flag had fallen setting up the shoot-out.

On the restart Henry went to the bottom and Jedrzejek took to the cushion and got a tremendous run exiting turn two setting up the move in turn four to get the win over Henry, 11th starter Cale Thomas, Brubaker and 13th starter Kalib Henry.

“I ran the top the whole race….ran it hard and lost brakes about half way. That caution helped me get them back…I had used them up. My helmet shield was flying up every time I entered the corner so I was just praying I didn’t go off the edge. That yellow came out and I really wasn’t sure if I was second or third and I saw I was second on the board and I thought I had a shot. I felt good running the top so I got a good run off of two. I thought Cap would go to the bottom but he went to the middle and I just stuck it in there. I have to thank Ed Neumeister for giving me the opportunity, and Kent, John and Jason have been working hard all year and struggled first half of the year and we’ve turned it around the second half of the year,” said Jedrzejek beside his : Mr. Heater, Heat Star, Cherry’s Outdoor World, Cherry’s Propane, Team Line’m Up, Heitmeyer Concrete, Chalkstix, Elite Wings, Fisher Custom Printing, Ronda Jedrzejek Howard Hanna, DiBaggio Family, Perfection Fabricators, Simpson Race Products, FK Rod End, Sips-N-Such, BEI Supply & Rental, Nagy Coatings, Southgate Lanes backed #11N.

Henry earned his third Attica 410 track championship to go with his 2024 Attica Fremont Championship Series title.

“My guys did a great job all year. We came from behind and it takes a team to make up for that and I’ve got a great one. Zack and Jeff and Chris and Chad and Gary really did a good job all year long,” said Henry who missed the opening night of the season and came back strong for the 2024 title.

After Rusty Schlenk lead the first 10 laps of the 25-lap the Whistle Stop Presents the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature, Ashland, Ohio’s Ryan Markham drove under him to take the top spot and drove to his second win of the year in the non-stop affair. Schlenk, Casey Noonan, Mike Bores and Kyle Moore rounded out the top five. It’s Markham’s 25th career late model win at Attica.

“Rusty and Kyle have pretty much won everything here this year except for Mikey (Bores) and me getting just one. So to beat them is an accomplishment. The car was just really good…it’s been good since I made a bunch of changes to it about two months ago,” said Markham beside his B&B Drain Service, Beer Barrel Drive Thru, After Burner Performance, Chuys Tacos & Margaritas, Monster Motors, Last Mango Soap Company, Backin the Barn Boutique, Ocala Restaurant Supply, Mar Trucking, Schaeffers Racing Oil by Kevin Hill, TGR Performance backed #5M.

Moore earned his first ever Attica late model track title to go with his 2024 Wayne County Speedway championship as well.

“We got 20 wins this year and two track championships. It’s just a great year,” said Moore.

Jimmy McGrath lead the opening three laps of the Fremont Fence 305 sprint feature before Seth Schneider took over. Schneider lead until just five laps to go when 10th starter Dustin Stroup used lap cars to drive into the lead. Jamie Miller closed quickly on Stroup when the caution flew just after the white flag appeared, setting up another one lap shoot-out. Stroup hit his marks perfectly and drove to his third division win of the year at Attica, the eighth of his career at the track and the sixth overall feature win of 2024. Miller, Dustin Dinan, Schneider and Brendan Torok rounded out the top five.

“I was hot when that caution came out. But, I’ve been in that situation before. You just have to keep calm, keep a cool head and don’t over think it. The lines I was running coming up through the field…if I could hit my marks I’ll be fine coming off of turn two. We’ve had an awesome year. I can’t thank everyone enough for all they do….Jamie and Renee, mom and dad, Katie…everybody that’s on this car,” said Stroup beside his Sulfur Town Pub, BSE Welding, Meru Safety, Velocity Print, The Pizza House, Sunrise Designs, Momma Dukes from Shelluke’s Bar and Grill, GCE LLC, Handy Grafix, Mitten Painting, Myers Racing Engines, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Eye Candy Custom Cycles, DJ Johnson & Family, GWH, Advance Auto Parts, BRS, J&J Auto backed #12x.

Miller earned his fifth 305 sprint division Attica title to go with his Attica Fremont Championship Series title for 2024.

“There’s been a lot of guys that have come and gone and I’ve raced with a lot of good guys and learned a lot watching them race and incorporated it into what I do and tried to make myself better. Hopefully we can get the Fremont title tomorrow too,” said Miller.

Attica Raceway Park Promoter John Bores and Director of Operations Justin Liskai thanked all the great fans, race teams, track employees, push truck and wrecker operators and marketing partners for a great 2024 racing season at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed facility. Attica will be back in action in March 2025.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, Sept. 20, 2024

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.33W-Cap Henry, 12.518

2.9-Trey Jacobs, 12.559

3.01-Bryan Sebetto, 12.607

4.14R-Sean Rayhall, 12.657

5.29-Zeth Sabo, 12.726

6.11N-Kasey Jedrzejeck, 12.753

7.32-Bryce Lucius, 12.757

8.101-Kalib Henry, 12.773

9.1-Nate Dussel, 12.807

10.70-Henry Malcuit, 12.872

11.15C-Chris Andrews, 12.942

12.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.954

13.38-Leyton Wagner, 12.974

14.19-TJ Michael, 12.975

15.17S-Tylar Rankin, 13.008

16.5T-Travis Philo, 13.018

17.12-Luke Griffith, 13.028

18.W20-Greg Wilson, 13.053

19.25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.144

20.15H-Mitch Harble, 13.162

21.27-Jamie Miller, 13.168

22.X-Mike Keegan, 13.196

23.16-DJ Foos, 13.250

24.3-Kyle Locke, 13.252

25.23-Cale Thomas, 13.301

26.71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.319

27.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.502;

Heat Race #Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]

2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejeck[4]

3. 19-TJ Michael[2]

4. 23-Cale Thomas[8]

5. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]

6. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[9]

7. X-Mike Keegan[6]

8. 16-DJ Foos[7]

9. 5T-Travis Philo[1]

Heat Race #Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]

2. 38-Leyton Wagner[1]

3. 14R-Sean Rayhall[4]

4. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]

5. 15H-Mitch Harble[6]

6. 27-Jamie Miller[7]

7. 17S-Tylar Rankin[5]

8. 71H-Max Stambaugh[9]

9. 3-Kyle Locke[8]

Heat Race #Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

2. 9-Trey Jacobs[3]

3. 32-Bryce Lucius[1]

4. 101-Kalib Henry[5]

5. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2]

6. 70-Henry Malcuit[7]

7. 1-Nate Dussel[6]

8. 12-Luke Griffith[8]

9. W20-Greg Wilson[9]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 70-Henry Malcuit[3]

2. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]

3. 16-DJ Foos[7]

4. 17S-Tylar Rankin[5]

5. X-Mike Keegan[4]

6. 1-Nate Dussel[6]

7. 12-Luke Griffith[9]

8. 3-Kyle Locke[11]

9. W20-Greg Wilson[12]

10. 27-Jamie Miller[2]

11. 71H-Max Stambaugh[8]

12. 5T-Travis Philo[10]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejeck[5]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[3]

3. 23-Cale Thomas[11]

4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

5. 101-Kalib Henry[13]

6. 9-Trey Jacobs[6]

7. 01-Bryan Sebetto[8]

8. 38-Leyton Wagner[2]

9. 16-DJ Foos[18]

10. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

11. 19-TJ Michael[9]

12. 29-Zeth Sabo[12]

13. 14R-Sean Rayhall[7]

14. 70-Henry Malcuit[16]

15. 15H-Mitch Harble[15]

16. 17S-Tylar Rankin[19]

17. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[17]

18. X-Mike Keegan[20]

19. 25R-Jordan Ryan[14]

20. 32-Bryce Lucius[10]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.12X-Dustin Stroup, 13.571

2.36-Seth Schneider, 13.624

3.2-Brenden Torok, 13.626

4.319-Steven Watts, 13.646

5.26-Jamie Miller, 13.655

6.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.716

7.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 13.758

8.3X-Blayne Keckler, 13.844

9.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.883

10.8K-Zach Kramer, 13.915

11.12-Dylan Watson, 13.921

12.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 13.924

13.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 13.977

14.63-Randy Ruble, 13.991

15.0-Bradley Bateson, 13.997

16.3M-Logan Mongeau, 13.999

17.88JR-Jimmy McClure, 14.017

18.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.030

19.18-Ben Watson, 14.055

20.49i-John Ivy, 14.092

21.09-Daniel Hoffman, 14.098

22.25-Chuck Roelle, 14.119

23.19R-Steve Rando, 14.134

24.8-Jim Leaser, 14.160

25.11-Brayden Harrison, 14.242

26.36JR-JJ Henes, 14.248

27.98-Dave Hoppes, 14.350

28.11TS-Tate Schiets, 14.528

29.2T-Tony Alvarez, 14.572

30.175-Chris Plascak, 15.082

31.1S-Keith Whaley, 15.085

32.38-Butch Latte, 15.116

33.9R-Logan Riehl, 99.999;

Heat Race #Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[1]

2. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]

5. 49i-John Ivy[5]

6. 319-Steven Watts[3]

7. 36JR-JJ Henes[7]

8. 9R-Logan Riehl[9]

9. 38-Butch Latte[8]

Heat Race #Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[4]

2. 63-Randy Ruble[2]

3. 8K-Zach Kramer[3]

4. 18-Ben Watson[1]

5. 8-Jim Leaser[6]

6. 09-Daniel Hoffman[5]

7. 175-Chris Plascak[8]

8. 1S-Keith Whaley[7]

Heat Race #Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2]

2. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1]

3. 2-Brenden Torok[4]

4. 3X-Blayne Keckler[3]

5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[5]

6. 11-Brayden Harrison[6]

7. 11TS-Tate Schiets[7]

8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8]

Heat Race #Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Dylan Watson[1]

2. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[2]

3. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

4. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

5. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]

6. 88JR-Jimmy McClure[6]

7. 25-Chuck Roelle[7]

8. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]

B-Main #1 (8 Laps)

1. 49i-John Ivy[1]

2. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2]

3. 319-Steven Watts[3]

4. 9R-Logan Riehl[7]

5. 36JR-JJ Henes[5]

6. 11-Brayden Harrison[4]

7. 11TS-Tate Schiets[6]

8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8]

9. 38-Butch Latte[9]

B-Main #2 (8 Laps)

1. 0-Bradley Bateson[2]

2. 8-Jim Leaser[1]

3. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]

4. 88JR-Jimmy McClure[4]

5. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]

6. 25-Chuck Roelle[6]

7. 175-Chris Plascak[5]

8. 1S-Keith Whaley[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[10]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[6]

3. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[7]

4. 36-Seth Schneider[3]

5. 2-Brenden Torok[9]

6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[4]

7. 12-Dylan Watson[5]

8. 8K-Zach Kramer[12]

9. X15-Kasey Ziebold[13]

10. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[19]

11. 63-Randy Ruble[1]

12. 19R-Steve Rando[11]

13. 18-Ben Watson[14]

14. 0-Bradley Bateson[18]

15. 09-Daniel Hoffman[22]

16. 1W-Paul Weaver[16]

17. 49i-John Ivy[17]

18. 319-Steven Watts[21]

19. 8-Jim Leaser[20]

20. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2]

21. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[8]

22. 3X-Blayne Keckler[15]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.20B-Todd Brennan, 14.572

2.1N-Casey Noonan, 14.628

3.15B-Mike Bores, 14.666

4.1*-Kyle Moore, 14.687

5.51-Devin Shiels, 14.726

6.5M-Ryan Markham, 14.729

7.ID=58428- , 14.729

8.92-Justin Chance, 14.732

9.44S-Collin Shipley, 14.790

10.ID=106086- , 14.790

11.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.811

12.RH03-Gregg Haskell, 14.832

13.14JR-JR Gentry, 14.833

14.3-Matt Miller, 14.867

15.X3-Dan Wallace, 15.006

16.51B-Brayden Shiels, 15.139

17.153-John Miller, 15.175

18.ID=45570- , 15.175

19.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.213

20.2C-Clint Coffman, 15.217

21.30-Chase Coffman, 15.230

22.98-Tim Sabo, 15.275

23.27-Ken Hahn, 15.280

24.20H-Troy Hahn, 15.606

25.71DS-Drew Smith, 15.782

26.16H-Cody Truman, 16.825

27.11-Austin Gibson, 99.997

28.0-Cameron Tusing, 99.998

29.42*-Bob Mayer, 99.999;

Heat Race #Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Matt Miller[1]

2. 14JR-JR Gentry[2]

3. 51-Devin Shiels[3]

4. 15B-Mike Bores[4]

5. X3-Dan Wallace[5]

6. 98-Tim Sabo[6]

7. 0-Cameron Tusing[9]

8. 20H-Troy Hahn[7]

9. 16H-Cody Truman[8]

Heat Race #Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2]

2. RH03-Gregg Haskell[1]

3. 92-Justin Chance[3]

4. 71DS-Drew Smith[7]

5. 74-Jeff Warnick[5]

6. 20B-Todd Brennan[4]

7. 30-Chase Coffman[6]

8. 42*-Bob Mayer[9]

9. 11-Austin Gibson[8]

Heat Race #Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[3]

2. 5M-Ryan Markham[2]

3. 44S-Collin Shipley[1]

4. 1N-Casey Noonan[4]

5. 2C-Clint Coffman[7]

6. 51B-Brayden Shiels[5]

7. 27-Ken Hahn[8]

8. 153-John Miller[6]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 20B-Todd Brennan[2]

2. 98-Tim Sabo[1]

3. 27-Ken Hahn[6]

4. 0-Cameron Tusing[4]

5. 42*-Bob Mayer[8]

6. 20H-Troy Hahn[7]

7. 51B-Brayden Shiels[3]

8. 16H-Cody Truman[10]

9. 30-Chase Coffman[5]

10. 153-John Miller[9]

11. 11-Austin Gibson[11]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[1]

2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2]

3. 1N-Casey Noonan[4]

4. 15B-Mike Bores[8]

5. 1*-Kyle Moore[7]

6. 51-Devin Shiels[9]

7. RH03-Gregg Haskell[3]

8. 3-Matt Miller[5]

9. 20B-Todd Brennan[16]

10. 71DS-Drew Smith[12]

11. 44S-Collin Shipley[11]

12. X3-Dan Wallace[13]

13. 92-Justin Chance[10]

14. 98-Tim Sabo[17]

15. 27-Ken Hahn[18]

16. 42*-Bob Mayer[20]

17. 2C-Clint Coffman[15]

18. 74-Jeff Warnick[14]

19. 14JR-JR Gentry[6]

20. 0-Cameron Tusing[19]