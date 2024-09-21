Photo Gallery: Be4theCrowns Showdown at Eldora Speedway Eldora Speedway, High Limit Racing, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, USAC National Midget Car Series, USAC National Sprint Car Series, USAC Silver Crown Series Daison Pursley. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Darin Naida. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) One of the Floracing documentary crews following Brian Brown. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Hunter Schuerenberg and the rest of the 2KS team discussing things before the race at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Zane Devault. (T.J .Buffenbarger Photo) Sye Lynch prepares to climb into his race car at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Anthony Macri. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Daison Pursley. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Conner Morrell. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jacob Denney. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Drake Edwards. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Hayden Reinbold. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Zach Wigal. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Kody Swanson looking over his USAC Silver Crown Series entry Friday at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Heath Moyle makes a final adjustment before Brent Marks goes out for qualifying. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Tanner Thorson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) James McFadden. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) The Kasey Kahne Racing crew making an engine change on Brad Sweet’s car after hot laps at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Danny Sams III. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Justin Peck. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Emerson Axsom. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Clinton Boyles leans in with some words of wisdom for Mitchel Moles before USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Justin Peck with his Buch Motorsports team in victory lane Friday night at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Daison Pursley in victory lane Friday at Eldora Speedway after winning the USAC National Midget Car Series feature. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Be4theCrownsEldora SpeedwayHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesPhoto GalleryUSAC National Midget Car SeriesUSAC Silver Crown Series