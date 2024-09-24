Starks Sets New Record for Wins in a Season and Scores Two More Track Titles

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (Sept. 23, 2024) – Trey Starks visited Victory Lane last Saturday at Skagit Speedway to set a new single-season record for wins.

The triumph was the 13 th of the season for Starks, who also captured the owners championship in the 410ci winged sprint car division as well as the owners and drivers championships in the 360ci winged sprint car division.

“It’s really good to get close to what we’ve done in years past let alone beat it,” he said. “We had good speed every time we showed up to the track. Every year you’ll have opportunities where you could have won and something happened and went wrong, but the idea is to maximize those opportunities and I feel we did a good job of that this year.

“It’s special (to win the championships), especially as competitive as both classes are getting as each year goes by. Points are all about consistency and I felt we were consistently up front in both classes. It’s good to have a track close to us that has a local points series that makes it worth running.”

Starks won the scramble to garner the pole position for the main event in both classes.

“I felt really good so we pretty much didn’t make any changes for the 360 feature, which was a marathon,” he said. “I think we had four initial starts and at least five cautions throughout. We ended up having a fuel stop at nine or 10 laps in. It was a heavy emphasis on restarts. We had three or four instances of traffic and because of the cautions not long runs in traffic. It was a feature that kind of had a bit of everything. It was good to know we were solid in all of those facets.”

Starks led the distance for his track-best sixth victory in the division this season. It was the most wins for any driver in any division at Skagit Speedway in 2024.

Unfortunately, a parts failure early in the 410 main event relegated him to a 13th-place finish.

“On the second lap we were running second and we had a steering issue, which ended our night,” he said. “That was unfortunate because I’d have liked to end our 410 year on a high note, but you’ll have parts failures and that’s just a part of racing.”

Starks will return to Skagit Speedway this Saturday for his final race of the season.

“I think it’ll be a little more laid back,” he said. “The purse is good so we’ll be excited to get back there one last time. We’re hoping for a good showing with a decent field of cars.”

Sept. 21 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. (410 sprint car) – Scramble: 1 (1); Feature: 13 (1).

Sept. 21 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. (360 sprint car) – Scramble: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

28 races, 13 wins, 20 top fives, 22 top 10s, 25 top 15s, 26 top 20s

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

