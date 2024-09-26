$5,000 On the Line This Weekend at Sprint Invaders Fall Haul!

by Bill Wright

September 25, 2024 – The 2024 finale for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders is this Saturday, September 28 at the Annual $5,000 to win “Fall Haul” at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa! Purse money has been provided by a number of sponsors, and contingencies await the drivers in attendance as well at the seventh running of the event.

The boost to the night’s purse is thanks to Platinum Sponsor FS, Inc. Your Earthwork Experts, Gold Sponsors Old Barn Taxidermy & Meat Processing, Denny Woodworth Attorney at Law, Ideal Ready Mix/L&W Quarries, Burlington Cab Company, Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, 34 Raceway Camping Crew, SDB Farms, Road Machinery, Laveine Sanitation Services, Roberts Tire Center, Tadcrete and DGRD, and Silver Sponsors Collision Center of West Burlington, Bennett’s Paintless Dent Repair, Stronghurst Collision & Refinish, Beaver Tool & Drill Company, American Hemp Research, Beckman Towing, Brozene Hydraulic, Wagner Construction and GB Motorsprots.

Lap Sponsors include Blue Top Excavating, Roth Trucking, Mosquito Joe, Mission Medical Spa, High Five Racing, Brendon Bauman Photography, In Memory of Todd Taeger, Corey Timmerman Racing, Gilpin Airboat Service, Automotive Machine, JSR,. MBG Hauling & Excavating, Wilson Custom Refinishing, FYE Excavating, Helmerson Racing, West Burlington Hydraulic & Supplies, Avis Rent A Car, Tanner Gebhardt Racing, Nate Park Racing, Aunt Lucy’s Playhouse, In Memory of Doug Fenton, Ex-ray Fab (Dave Beck), JD Services, Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge, Farneys, Emily Mynatt, MT Farms, Michael Rigsby and In Memory of Bristol Breuer.

Other contingencies include the Agriland FS Dash paying $300, $250, $200, $150, $100, $50, $50, $50 and the Top driver in passing points for the night receiving $300 and a $100 gift certificate from BMRS. Two Sprint Invaders Non-Qualifiers will receive $100 each from PositivelyRacing.com and OpenWheel101.com. Other contingencies will add to the haul.

The “Fall Haul” typically welcomes a diversity of drivers from across the Midwest and beyond. Previous winners have included Washington’s Seth Bergman (2018), Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn (2019), Ontario’s Dylan Westbrook (2020), Iowa’s Terry McCarl (2021), Texas’s Chase Randall (2022) and Indiana’s Zane DeVault (2023).

Tasker Phllips has racked up two wins at the 34 Raceway this season, with Paul Nienhiser and Dustin Selvage grabbing the other two. Nienhiser and Selvage joined Jerrod Hull and Matt Rogerson as five-time winners with the Sprint Invaders on the 3/8-mile oval. John Schulz and Josh Schneiderman both have four wins there.

Nienhiser has all but wrapped up his first driver championship. Cody Wehrle enters the night second in the standings, followed by Colton Fisher, Tyler Lee and Ryan Bunton.

The grandstands open Saturday at 5 p.m. with hot laps commencing at 6:30. Adult general admission is $20, with Students and Seniors $18. Kids 10 and under are FREE. Vintage Modifieds are also on the card.

2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA)

Sunday, June 2 – Stuart International Speedway (Canceled)*

Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)

Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN)

Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Rain)

Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Rain)

Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Rain)

Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2024 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 2371 (6)

2. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 2232

3. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 2168

4. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 2107

5. Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 2065

6. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1945

7. Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1924

8. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1802

9. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1424 (2)

10. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1253

11. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1198

12. Jake Glasgow, Burlington, IA, 1073

13. Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 1049

14. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 1044

15. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 999

16. Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 962

17. Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 835

18. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 833

19. Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 797

20. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 793

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Shottenkirk Automotive

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Ameriprise: Josh Denning & Associates, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributing

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Hard Charger Contingency – KSE Racing Products

Season Champion and Rookie of the Year – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products