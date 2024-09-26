Hurricane Helene Forces Cancellation of Kubota High Limit Racing Events at Florence and Atomic

By Brian Walker

Mooresville, N.C. (September 26, 2024) — With Hurricane Helene moving swiftly and bringing substantial rain north, the Kubota High Limit Racing event at Florence Speedway this Saturday, September 28 has been canceled.

After communicating with Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series and Atomic Speedway staff, the decision has been made to cancel the Tuesday, October 1 doubleheader as well.

With Hurricane Helene hitting landfall in Florida and sending significant weather into Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, the rainfall is just too substantial for the facilities too handle, so in the best interest of teams and fans, both events have been canceled.

For refunds, fans are asked to work directly with the respective race track that tickets were purchased from.

The Kubota High Limit Racing season now resumes on Tuesday, October 8 with the FVP Platinum Batteries Midweek Money Championship presented by Avanti Windows and Doors $20,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start Midweek Money Series finale at Odessa, Missouri’s I-70 Speedway.

Fans can buy tickets to upcoming races at https://bit.ly/4b1Ov3N – remember, every pre-sale ticket purchased enters you to be selected for the DURST Dice Roll.

As always, every lap of the action will be streamed on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. For more information and to subscribe to FloRacing, go to www.floracing.com/highlimit