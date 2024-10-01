Brian Brown perfect at I-70; Williams Grove Speedway National Open on deck

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (September 30, 2024) – Some would argue that there’s no such thing as perfect, but for “Blackjack” Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing, their performance at I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Missouri, certainly challenges that thought, concluding their POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League start in perfect fashion which included a $5,000 payday – the second POWRi score of Blackjack’s career.

Brown, ace of his own Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, Ditzfeld Transfer, Hawk Hunting, No. 21 sprint car, led every circuit of the caution-free, 20-lap contest, launching the evening’s preliminary card with the fastest time of the night, racing on to score a victory in his respective heat race. The win was Brown’s second of the season and his first in the Show-Me State – the first occurring at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa.

“First of all, I want to give continued thoughts and prayers to Carter Holt and his entire family. He was injured in the 305 portion of the program and that’s something we never want to see,” Brown was quick to mention. “Overall, this was the best night we had all year. We unloaded a very fast Casey’s | FVP No. 21 car. Quick time overall and won the heat from fourth…got the lead on lap one of the A-Main and we were great from the start. We were able to navigate traffic and eventually get the win. Just an incredible effort.

“A special thanks to Chad’s brother’s team out of Topeka, Kansas, for bringing his rig to pick us up at our shop, as our primary rig was still in Pennsylvania planning to race there last weekend. Great job by Chad, Nate, and Lath all night long. Also, a special thanks to my primary guys JB and Devin for doing all the prep work on the car we ran before we left for Pennsylvania. It took a village for this one and we were happy to get the win. Looking forward to getting to Williams Grove Speedway for the National Open.”

ON DECK:

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2024 campaign with Williams Grove Speedway’s National Open on Friday and Saturday, October 4-5.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Brian Brown Racing would like to thank Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, Ditzfeld Transfer, Hawk Hunting, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Maxim Chassis, J.D. Welding & Machine, Waldinger, Smiley’s Racing Products, Wolfe Eye Clinic, Mid Mo Equipment, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Factory Kahne Shocks, Cometic Gaskets, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Everlast Welders, Walker Performance Filtration, System One, K&N Filters, HostIowa.net, Fultz Excavating, Restless Spirits Distillery, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, AL Driveline, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winter’s Performance Products, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Hoosier Tires, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra-Lite Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, Bam Roller Lifters, Outerwears, MPD, All Star Performance, 6B Apparel, MSD Ignition and Garrett Racing Engines for their continued support.

2024 BBR STATISTICS:

Wins: 2

Top-Fives: 12

Top-Tens: 27

2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

Opened 2024 campaign with fourth and seventh-place finishes against World of Outlaws at Volusia Speedway Park (DIRTcar Nationals) on February 7-8. Finished eighth in the Jason Johnson Classic (World of Outlaws) at Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 6. Finished ninth at Salina Highbanks Speedway in Salina, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 20 (High Limit Racing). Finished fifth in High Limit Racing start at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Friday, May 10. Finished second in Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, May 11. Finished seventh at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 18. Finished eighth and fifth in two-day Knoxville Raceway visit on Friday and Saturday, May 31-June 1. Recorded back-to-back top-tens in I-70’s Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race; fourth and ninth. Finished ninth in John Trone Tribute at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, May 24. Finished fourth and ninth in High Limit Racing’s Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Missouri, on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8. Finished sixth with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, June 15. Finished eighth at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Sunday, June 16. Earned first victory of the season at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, June 29. Finished third in POWRi start at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday, July 26. Finished sixth at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, July 27. Finished fourth in 360 Knoxville Nationals. Finished tenth in Capitani Classic. Finished ninth in Front Row Challenge. Finished sixth in Knoxville Nationals main event on Saturday, August 10; awarded Mr. Sprint Car. Finished second in POWRi start at Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Missouri, on Sunday, August 18. Finished ninth and fifth in Tuscarora 50 preliminaries on Thursday and Friday, September 5-6. Won POWRi Outlaw Sprint Series main event at I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Missouri, on Saturday, September 28.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

X: www.twitter.com/brianbrown21

News coverage: www.fullyinjected.com

Online home: www.brianbrownracing.com

Merchandise: www.shopbrianbrownracing.com

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com

Watch Knoxville Raceway weekly at www.dirtvision.com

Watch High Limit Sprint Car Series at www.floracing.com

ABOUT CASEY’S:

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

ABOUT FVP:

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

ABOUT BRIAN BROWN RACING:

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed 200+ total feature victories, as well as six track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. For more information, visit http://www.brianbrownracing.com.