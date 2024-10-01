Cotton Classic on deck for Sprint Car Challenge Tour at Kings Speedway Friday

By Gary Thomas

Hanford, CA…As the season begins to wind down the Sprint Car Challenge Tour is poised to head for the Kings Speedway in Hanford this Friday October 4th.

The 39th annual “Cotton Classic” presented by Penny Newman Grain is the third to last race of the campaign for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour. This Friday also begins a busy and much-anticipated month of October for Sprint Car racing in the Golden State.

The Cotton Classic has been one of the long-standing and prestigious showcases in the Central Valley over the years. Apart from 2014, it has been held at the Kings County Fairgrounds venue every season since the mid-1980’s.

This weekend’s huge double header in Hanford also includes the “Morrie Williams Memorial” on Saturday night showcasing the NARC 410 Sprint Cars.

Fresh off his initial Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory of the season, Auburn’s Andy Forsberg goes into Hanford holding a large 110-point lead in the standings.

The driver of the Pacific Highway Rentals No. 92 is looking to claim the Russell Motorsports Double Down Bonus after locking up the Placerville Speedway title last month. If he brings home the SCCT title, it will mark championship 28 for Mr. Excitement and he would walk away with $20,000 for winning both.

El Cajon’s Braden Chiaramonte will be gunning for a strong run at Kings Speedway on Friday aboard the Tiner-Hirst Ent. No. 94TH mount. The 17-year-old continues to rank second in the SCCT points and has been impressive throughout his Garth Moore Insurance Rookie campaign.

Fellow youngster Dylan Bloomfield holds down third in the standings and has been knocking on the door of SCCT victory lane at times. The pilot of the Vertullo Racing No. 83v hopes to park it on Friday at the 39th annual Cotton Classic presented by Penny Newman Grain.

Placerville’s Shane Hopkins has put together the finest season of his Sprint Car career and is coming off a run from 19th to 5th at Petaluma, where he earned the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award. Hopkins has driven the High Sierra Industries No. 21 to six top five finishes in Sprint Car Challenge Tour competition.

Rounding out the top 10 in points with three races remaining are Roseville’s Colby Copeland, Livermore’s Travis Labat, Hanford’s Michael Faccinto, Yuba City’s Seth Standley, Arizona racer Corbin Rueschenberg and Roseville’s Sean Becker.

Following the Cotton Classic in Hanford, SCCT will remain in the Central Valley for a date with Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare next week on Saturday October 12th.

Tickets and Details:

Adult tickets at Kings Speedway this Friday October 4th cost $25 while seniors, students and military with ID are $20.

Tickets can be purchased via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1797/tickets/1418070 or at the gate on Friday. Seating is general admission.

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 5pm. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:45. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying, and racing will follow.

The muffler rule will follow track protocols at Kings Speedway, which mirrors the NARC 410 Series rule. Flowmaster, SpinTech, Schoenfeld 14272735-78 or Extreme mufflers only.

The Kings Speedway – Powered by Keller Motors is a 3/8-mile clay oval located on the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford, California. The physical address is 801 S. 10th Ave. Hanford, Ca 93230.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Hoosier Racing Tires, CaliDirt.TV, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, D&D Roofing, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Pacific Highway Rentals and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

Remaining Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Friday October 4: Kings Speedway in Hanford (39th annual Cotton Classic presented by Penny Newman Grain)

Saturday October 12: Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (Faria Memorial/ Trophy Cup Tune-Up w/NARC)

Saturday November 2: Stockton Dirt Track (41st annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/NARC)