Duncan Wins Atomic Battle, Spithaler Secures FAST title

By Aaron Fry

A perfect fall day set the stage for the 2024 Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt tour finale. Twenty-nine high quality race teams packed the pit area at Atomic Speedway where Cole Duncan would score the 30-lap main event win, holding off a determined chase from California native and 2024 Fremont Speedway champion, Kalib Henry. Overshadowing the race for the $4,000 feature win was the battle for the $15,000 to win touring series title. Evans City, Pennsylvania’s Brandon Spithaler secured his second consecutive FAST title.

Duncan set the tone for the evening, pacing ARP Fasteners qualifying with a 11.281 second lap time to lead group 1 and set overall quick time. Bryce Lucius and Kalib Henry quick-timed groups 2 and 3. A violent accident marred time trials when veteran Atomic Speedway regular, Ryan Myers, hit the turn 1 wall in qualifying and executed a violent series of end-over-end flips with the throttle stuck open. He was transported to an area hospital and released late in the night.

Preliminary heat races were won by Ayrton Gennetten, Justin Clark and Cap Henry. The scheduled 12 lap MSD Ignitions B-Main was cut from 12 laps to ten when only eight of the scheduled 14 cars made the call to the grid. After mechanical issues in his heat race, title contender Zane DeVault was scheduled to start on the pole of the B, but issues continued to haunt DeVault and the Lane Racing team, keeping him from starting the race. Findlay, Ohio’s Bryce Lucius picked up the win.

The 30-lap main event would be brought to green by Kalib Henry and Cole Duncan, but a lap would not be completed before Skylar Gee rode over a wheel entering turn 3, sending him on a wild ride. Several cars hit or clipped the flipping Gee and suffered damage, including tour regulars Brandon Spithaler and Bobby Elliott. Thankfully, Skylar Gee emerged unhurt in the scary looking incident.

On the restart, Duncan would race to a lead he would never relinquish. Kalib Henry would keep Duncan within his grasp, chasing down the perrenial Atomic champion on multiple occasions. However, Duncan was up to the task, methodically working lapped traffic as some of the midwest’s best race drivers laid down 30 consecutive laps to run green to checkered. Behind Duncan and Henry, it was Ayrton Gennetten rounding out the podium. Ricky Peterson and FAST On Dirt’s Ohio Sprint Speedweek champion, Cap Henry. Completing the top 10 were Justin Clark, Conner Morrell, Jake Hesson, Danny Smith and Henry Malcuit.

Brandon Spithaler becomes the first repeat champion of the FAST On Dirt tour since it became a true touring series in 2019. Zane DeVault is the 2024 runner-up with Bobby Elliott completing the podium of championship contenders. FAST has already begun scheduling for 2025 with several contracts already in place. The FAST staff wishes to send out a sincere thank you to all the tracks and their staffs who were great to work with. A big thank you to the many race fans who came out to support the race tracks and teams. We could not have done this without the help of Ti22 Performance, Hoosier Racing Tires, NAPA of Fremont, Ohio, ALLmobility of Dayton, Ohio, All Pro Cylinder Heads, Helms & Sons Excavation & Construction of Findlay, Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel and Victory Fuel. Finally, a heart-felt thank you to the race teams, their families and sponsors who chose to race with us this season. We wish everyone a safe and healthy off-season and hope to see you in 2025.

FAST On Dirt – Event #15

Atomic Speedway ; Alma, OH

Saturday, October 12, 2024

29 Entries

ARP Fasteners Qualifying

Group 1: 1. A79-Cole Duncan 11.281, 2. 22-Brandon Spithaler 11.485, 3. 51-Ayrton Gennetten 11.527, 4. 81-Lee Jacobs 11.586, 5. 5J-Jake Hesson 11.592, 6. 1B-Keith Baxter 11.988, 7. 4s-Danny Smith 12.250, 8. 9H-Lance Heinberger 12.462, 9. X-Mike Keegan 12.882, 10. 5-Jordan Harble NT

Group 2: 1. 32-Bryce Lucius 11.437, 2. 4-Zane DeVault 11.614, 3. 2-Ricky Peterson 11.688, 4. 78-Justin Clark 11.701, 5. 4x-Cale Stinson 11.973, 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott 12.103, 7. 11T-Trey Osborne 12.136, 8. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek 12.140, 9. 37-Bryce Norris 12.305, 10. 47-Todd King 12.430

Group 3: 1. 101-Kalib Henry 11.491, 2. 99-Skylar Gee 11.531, 3. 33w-Cap Henry 11.770, 4. 28M-Conner Morrell 11.792, 5. 70-Henry Malcuit 11.868, 6. 88N-Frank Neill 12.592, 7. 1s-James Saam 13.573, 8. 56R-Ryan Myers NT, 9. 83x-Nate Reeser NT

NAPA of Fremont – Heat 1: 1. 3-Gennetten[2] ; 2. A79-Duncan[4] ; 3. 81-Jacobs[3] ; 4. 5J-Hesson[5] ; 5. 22-Spithaler[1] ; 6. 4s-Smith[7] ; 7. 9H-Heinberger[8] ; 8. 1B-Baxter[6] ; 9. 5-Harble[10] ; 10. X-Keegan DNS

ALLmobility of Dayton – Heat 2: 1. 78-Clark[3] ; 2. 2-Peterson[2] ; 3. 11T-Osborne[7] ; 4. 5E-Elliott[6] ; 5. 11N-Jedrzejek[8] ; 6. 47-King[10] ; 7. 4x-Stinson[5] ; 8. 32-Lucius[4] ; 9. 4-DeVault[1] ; 10. 37-Norris[9]

All Pro Cylinder Heads – Heat 3: 1. 33w-C. Henry[2] ; 2. 28M-Morrell[3] ; 3. 99-Gee[1] ; 4. 70-Malcuit[5] ; 5. 101-K.Henry[4] ; 6. 88N-Neill[6] ; 7. 1s-Saam[7] ; 8. 56R-Myers DNS, 9. 83x-Reeser DNS

MSD Ignitions – B Main: 1. 32-Lucius[1] ; 2. 4s-Smith[3] ; 3. 4x-Stinson[7] ; 4. 47-King[4] ; 5. 9H-Heinberger[6] ; 6. 88N-Neill[5] ; 7. 1s-Saam[8] ; 8. 4-DeVault[2] ; 9. 1B-Baxter DNS ; 10. 5-Harble DNS ; 11. 37-Norris DNS ; 12. X-Keegan DNS ; 13. 56R-Myers DNS ; 14. 83x-Reeser DNS

Ti22 Performance – A Main: 1. A79-Duncan[2] ; 2. 101-K.Henry[1] ; 3. 3-Gennetten[3] ; 4. 2-Peterson[4] ; 5. 33w-C.Henry[6] ; 6. 78-Clark[5] ; 7. 28M-Morrell[7] ; 8. 5J-Hesson[11] ; 9. 4s-Smith[17] ; 10. 70-Malcuit[13] ; 11. 81-Jacobs[8] ; 12. 4x-Stinson[18] ; 13. 11N-Jedrzejek[15] ; 14. 11T-Osborne[9] ; 15. 5E-Elliott[12] ; 16. 9H-Heinberger[20] ; 17. 22-Spithaler[14] ; 18. 47-King[19] ; 19. 99-Gee[10] ; 20. 32-Lucius[16]

Helms & Sons Construction of Findlay – Hard Charger: Danny Smith +8

Helms & Sons Excavating of Findlay – Hard Luck: Zane DeVault