Jacob Denney Victorious in Meents Memorial with POWRi National and West Midget Leagues at Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (10/12/24) Jacob Denney would lead early and recover late using a last lap pass to earn his third career feature win battling at Port City Raceway, with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, in Night Two of the Rujo Rumble after leading eight laps of the thirty-lap feature event honoring an industry icon in the 20th Annual Charlene Meents Memorial presented by Driven2SaveLives.

Speedy on-track excitement with thirty-five talented entries in the POWRi National Midgets would find Gavin Miller start the action off with quick time in qualifying with a 10.000-second lap as Alex Sewell, Jonathan Beason, Kris Carroll, Chase McDermand, and Jayden Clay would notch the heat racing wins. Semi-feature action would find Trey Marcham and Jason McDougal victorious.

Launching the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Jacob Denney and Jonathan Beason, lead the field as the green flag flew with Jacob Denney gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Cannon McIntosh, Kameron Key, Gavin Miller, and Colton Robinson all battling inside the early contending top five.

Overtaking for the top spot with a great lap seven restart, Cannon McIntosh would shoot to the front of the field as Jacob Denney stayed within striking distance with Gavin Miller also staying close as the top three separated from the remainder of the field with laps ticking away and lap traffic quickly caught.

Cruising out front, Cannon McIntosh would continue to show the way out front as a late race caution would erase the large lead and bunch the field back together as late race dramatics would be revealed in the waning stages of the feature.

Blasting to the front of the field on the final lap, Jacob Denney would shoot to the high side while Cannon McIntosh protected the bottom with Denney gaining the lead out of turn two while holding onto the top spot over the final pair of corners with McIntosh settling into finishing second as hard-charger Ethan Mitchell maneuvered past sixteen other competitors to finalize the podium placements.

“The restart made the race for us, I got stuck behind lap cars during that long green run and just tried to stay close late” said Jacob Denney in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle. Adding, “I ran it into one and two as hard as I could and it stuck, I think he moved down maybe to block but I wasn’t moving from the top or lifting.”

Remaining in the hunt all event, rookie of the year winner Gunnar Setser would finish fourth with Jason McDougal rounding out the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues top five finishers in Night Two of the Rujo Rumble while honoring the Meents Memorial at Port City Raceway.

POWRi National Midgets | Port City Raceway | 10/12/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 97-Gavin Miller(10.000)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 8-Alex Sewell

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 32S-Jonathan Beason

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 7-Kris Carroll

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 5 Winner: 66-Jayden Clay

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 32-Trey Marcham

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 7P-Jason McDougal

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 68-Jacob Denney

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 17M-Ethan Mitchell(+16)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 68-Jacob Denney

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 68-Jacob Denney[1]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[19]; 4. 43-Gunnar Setser[13]; 5. 7P-Jason McDougal[18]; 6. 11U-Andrew Felker[11]; 7. 5U-Kameron Key[6]; 8. 00T-Jeffrey Newell[15]; 9. 32-Trey Marcham[17]; 10. 14S-Tyler Edwards[8]; 11. 40-Chase McDermand[16]; 12. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 13. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[9]; 14. 98-Steven Snyder Jr[12]; 15. 32T-Connor Lee[20]; 16. 7-Kris Carroll[10]; 17. 94-Hayden Wise[22]; 18. 8-Alex Sewell[14]; 19. 66-Jayden Clay[23]; 20. 00-Broc Elliott[24]; 21. 19-Colton Robinson[7]; 22. 45-Bradley Cox[21]; 23. 32S-Jonathan Beason[2]; 24. (DNS) 7U-Zach Daum.

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 32-Trey Marcham[1]; 2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]; 3. 45-Bradley Cox[6]; 4. 7D-Dylan Ramey[9]; 5. 21-Colby Stubblefield[8]; 6. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[5]; 7. 91-Lance Bennett[4]; 8. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]; 9. 84S-Shaun Shapel[10]; 10. 6-Brylee Kilmer[7].

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 7P-Jason McDougal[3]; 2. 32T-Connor Lee[2]; 3. 94-Hayden Wise[5]; 4. 66-Jayden Clay[1]; 5. 3-Carter Chevalier[4]; 6. 8B-Cooper Williams[6]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott[9]; 8. 33-Branigan Roark[7]; 9. 8K-Cooper Miller[8]

﻿

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 7U-Zach Daum[3]; 3. 98-Steven Snyder Jr[2]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 5. 7P-Jason McDougal[5]; 6. 94-Hayden Wise[6]; 7. 7D-Dylan Ramey[7].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 32S-Jonathan Beason[3]; 2. 32-Trey Marcham[1]; 3. 68-Jacob Denney[4]; 4. 32T-Connor Lee[5]; 5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]; 6. 45-Bradley Cox[6]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott[7].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Kris Carroll[2]; 2. 5U-Kameron Key[3]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 4. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]; 5. 91-Lance Bennett[7]; 6. 6-Brylee Kilmer[6]; 7. 8B-Cooper Williams[1].

Engler Machine Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 43-Gunnar Setser[2]; 3. 11U-Andrew Felker[3]; 4. 19-Colton Robinson[4]; 5. 3-Carter Chevalier[5]; 6. 33-Branigan Roark[7]; 7. 8K-Cooper Miller[6].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Jayden Clay[1]; 2. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[3]; 3. 00T-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 4. 14S-Tyler Edwards[4]; 5. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[5]; 6. 21-Colby Stubblefield[6]; 7. 84S-Shaun Shapel[7].

Start2Finish TV Qualifying: 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.000[32]; 2. 68-Jacob Denney, 00:10.181[25]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.184[5]; 4. 19-Colton Robinson, 00:10.214[11]; 5. 14S-Tyler Edwards, 00:10.243[35]; 6. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:10.267[29]; 7. 32S-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.293[4]; 8. 5U-Kameron Key, 00:10.342[10]; 9. 11U-Andrew Felker, 00:10.353[15]; 10. 14J-Jody Rosenboom, 00:10.368[22]; 11. 98-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:10.369[26]; 12. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:10.381[3]; 13. 7-Kris Carroll, 00:10.411[2]; 14. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:10.438[18]; 15. 00T-Jeffrey Newell, 00:10.460[23]; 16. 8-Alex Sewell, 00:10.504[27]; 17. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:10.521[1]; 18. 8B-Cooper Williams, 00:10.521[28]; 19. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:10.527[6]; 20. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:10.530[24]; 21. 7P-Jason McDougal, 00:10.535[7]; 22. 32T-Connor Lee, 00:10.631[31]; 23. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, 00:10.663[9]; 24. 3-Carter Chevalier, 00:10.679[14]; 25. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:10.715[19]; 26. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:10.736[34]; 27. 45-Bradley Cox, 00:10.739[33]; 28. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:10.763[17]; 29. 8K-Cooper Miller, 00:10.814[12]; 30. 21-Colby Stubblefield, 00:10.837[8]; 31. 7D-Dylan Ramey, 00:10.934[21]; 32. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:10.993[20]; 33. 91-Lance Bennett, 00:11.023[16]; 34. 33-Branigan Roark, 00:11.347[30]; 35. 84S-Shaun Shapel, 00:11.508[13].

