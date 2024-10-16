ASCS, USCS Set to Duel at Riverside in World Short Track Challenge

By Spence Smithback

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (October 15, 2024) – Arkansas is set to host the newest premier 360 Sprint Car event this weekend for the American Sprint Car Series National Tour – the World Short Track Challenge.

The first National Tour race at Riverside International Speedway in three years will be a co-sanctioned event alongside the ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints and the United Sprint Car Series, with the three tours combining to bring more than 60 cars to “The Ditch” this weekend.

The event wraps up with a 40-lap Feature on Saturday night paying $10,000-to-win and $1,000 to start. Friday’s preliminary action will conclude with a $2,000-to-win/$200-to-start main event.

Tickets will be available at the track on race day. Can’t make it? Catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines entering the weekend:

HANK HEATING UP: Whenever Hank Davis has been asked to reflect on his first season in the TwoC Racing machine, his answer has remained constant all year.

“I didn’t know we would be this good.”

Regardless of what his goals were entering the year, Davis has been a nightly win contender ever since he got in the car – but especially over the past six weeks.

His win on Saturday night at Paducah International Raceway was the latest chapter in a seven-race stretch that includes three wins, five podiums and no finishes worse than fourth. Davis’ 2.2 average finish dating back to his weekend sweep at Electric City Speedway is the best of anyone over that span, including championship leaders Seth Bergman and Sam Hafertepe Jr.

The Sand Springs, OK native will be making his first trek to West Memphis this weekend, although the challenge of taking on a track for the first time didn’t seem to faze him at Electric City or Paducah. Riverside’s tight confines and high banking should suit Davis nicely given his Midget background as he goes for the first five-digit payday of his Sprint Car career.

PILING ON THE PODIUMS: Good luck finding anyone happier about an eight-race winless streak than Seth Bergman.

Although he hasn’t won since Aug. 23 at Big Sky Speedway, his six podiums since then have given him a 136-point lead over Hafertepe in the standings. While he would have loved to convert a few of those seconds and thirds into wins, the ultimate goal all along has been earning his first National Tour championship, and the 20-year Sprint Car veteran is closer than ever to doing exactly that.

The gap will go unchanged this weekend with the World Short Track Challenge paying show-up points only, meaning Bergman can put the title fight aside and focus solely on gunning for the $10,000 prize on Saturday night.

His Riverside resume includes two National Tour wins in 2012 and 2015, making him one of six drivers to win more than one Series event at the track and the only current full-timer on that list.

TIME FOR A RESET: After a dream summer that included nine wins over the span of 13 races, Hafertepe hasn’t quite been the same in the cooler weather.

His last nine races on tour have included no trips to Victory Lane and three finishes outside the top 10, including a late-race flat tire at Clay County Fair Speedway and a crash at Benton Speedway, causing his gap to Bergman to be nearly 100 points larger than it was when he left Montana 40 points back.

Hope is not lost though, as the final stretch of the season might as well have been tailor-made for Hafertepe. The next full points race takes place at his home track of RPM Speedway before the season concludes at Tulsa Speedway and Creek County Speedway in November. Hafertepe was victorious at Tulsa in June in his first time competing at the track, while he has won three times at Creek County in 2024 alone, including with the National Tour during Speedweek.

While a win this weekend wouldn’t help their points situation, it could be critical to building momentum in the No. 15H camp entering their final bid for a sixth Series championship.

STAR-STUDDED FIELD: With the season winding down, 360 Sprint Car teams from across the nation are planning to travel to West Memphis for one more big event before putting their cars away for the winter. The list of expected entries includes all the regulars from the National Tour, Hurricane Area Super Sprints and the USCS along with dozens of invaders looking to steal the spotlight.

Of course, there’s no bigger name on the list that three-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car champion Sammy Swindell, who hails from nearby Germantown, TN. The 68-year-old is still a contender in the limited Sprint Car starts he makes each year, as his 2024 season has included a local win at Riverside on Aug. 24 as well as a USCS triumph one week later at Buckshot Speedway.

A familiar face in a new place to keep an eye on is Jordon Mallett, who will become the first driver to compete for three different teams with the National Tour this season. Mallett spent eight races driving the Brandon Anderson Motorsports No. 55B in a stint highlighted by a win at Batesville Motor Speedway before fielding his own No. 14 car at Arrowhead Speedway in September, and he has since jumped into the No. 3 for Rains Motorsports.

His debut with the team came last weekend in USCS action at Riverside with finishes of second and ninth in the twin-Feature program. The night was swept by Derek Hagar, who has now won five times at “The Ditch” in 2024 and enters the weekend hungry for more.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, AR

AROUND THE TURN:

The American Sprint Car Series National Tour will head to Texas for the only time in 2024 for a doubleheader at RPM Speedway outside Dallas on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, marking the final stop before November’s championship weekend in Oklahoma.

CURRENT POINT STANDINGS (TOP 10):

Seth Bergman (3045 points)

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (-111)

Matt Covington (-240)

Hank Davis (-372)

Andrew Deal (-506)

Jason Martin (-526)

Landon Britt (-577)

Zach Blurton (-617)

Kyler Johnson (-629)

Terry Easum (-732)

FEATURE WINNERS (12):

Sam Hafertepe Jr. – Sunnyvale, TX – 9

Seth Bergman – Snohomish, WA – 5

Hank Davis – Sand Springs, OK – 3

Terry Easum – Broken Arrow, OK – 1

Jordon Mallett – Greenbrier, AR – 1

Kaleb Johnson – Sioux Falls, SD – 1

Tyler Courtney – Indianapolis, IN – 1

Jake Bubak – Arvada, CO – 1

Aaron Reutzel – Clute, TX – 1

Roger Crockett – Broken Arrow, OK – 1

Jason Martin – Liberal, KS – 1

Joe B. Miller – Millersville, MO – 1

QUICK TIME AWARDS (13):

Sam Hafertepe Jr. – Sunnyvale, TX – 12

Aaron Reutzel – Clute, TX – 2

Brady Baker – Alexander, AR – 1

Josh McCord – Bossier City, LA – 1

Alex Sewell – Broken Arrow, OK – 1

Blake Hahn – Sapulpa, OK – 1

Matt Covington – Glenpool, OK – 1

Tyler Groenendyk – Oskaloosa, IA – 1

Jake Bubak – Arvada, CO – 1

Seth Bergman – Snohomish, WA – 1

Skylar Gee – Leduc, AB – 1

Roger Crockett – Broken Arrow, OK – 1

Joe B. Miller – Millersville, MO – 1

HEAT RACE WINS (41):

Seth Bergman – Snohomish, WA – 7

Jason Martin – Liberal, KS – 7

Hank Davis – Sand Springs, OK – 7

Sam Hafertepe Jr. – Sunnyvale, TX – 6

Matt Covington – Glenpool, OK – 6

Whit Gastineau – Moore, OK – 4

Terry Easum – Broken Arrow, OK – 3

Andrew Deal – Caney, KS – 3

Sean McClelland – Tulsa, OK – 3

Jordon Mallett – Greenbrier, AR – 3

Zach Blurton – Quinter, KS – 3

Brady Baker – Alexander, AR – 2

Blake Hahn – Sapulpa, OK – 2

Kyler Johnson – Quinter, KS – 2

Landon Britt – Memphis, TN – 1

Lane Whittington – Denham Springs, LA – 1

Koty Adams – Haughton, LA – 1

Bradley Fezard – Bonnerdale, AR – 1

Brekton Crouch – Lubbock, TX – 1

Jeremy Campbell – Wichita, KS – 1

Cody Gardner – Benton, AR – 1

Austyn Gossel – Windsor, CO – 1

Kyle Clark – Sapulpa, OK – 1

Matt Juhl – Tea, SD – 1

Garet Williamson – Columbia, MO – 1

Emerson Axsom – Franklin, IN – 1

Hunter Schuerenberg – Sikeston, MO – 1

Tanner Holmes – Jacksonville, OR – 1

Roger Crockett – Broken Arrow, OK – 1

Tyler Groenendyk – Oskaloosa, IA – 1

Parker Price-Miller – Kokomo, IN – 1

Colton Hardy – Phoenix, AZ – 1

Tanner Thorson – Broken Arrow, OK – 1

Brian Brown – Hugginsville, MO – 1

Jake Bubak – Arvada, CO – 1

Phil Dietz – Laurel, MT – 1

Joe Perry – Billings, MT – 1

Kory Wermling – Great Falls, MT – 1

Chris Martin – Ankeny, IA – 1

Garrett Benson – Concordia, MO – 1

Sterling Cling – Tempe, AZ – 1

DASH APPEARANCES (42):

Seth Bergman – Snohomish, WA – 21

Sam Hafertepe Jr. – Sunnyvale, TX – 20

Hank Davis – Sand Springs, OK – 13

Matt Covington – Glenpool, OK – 13

Jason Martin – Liberal, KS – 9

Jordon Mallett – Greenbrier, AR – 5

Whit Gastineau – Moore, OK – 5

Brady Baker – Alexander, AR – 5

Blake Hahn – Sapulpa, OK – 4

Sean McClelland – Tulsa, OK – 4

Andrew Deal – Caney, KS – 4

Zach Blurton – Quinter, KS – 4

Terry Easum – Broken Arrow, OK – 3

Kyler Johnson – Quinter, KS – 3

Alex Sewell – Broken Arrow, OK – 2

Jake Bubak – Arvada, CO – 2

Kory Wermling – Great Falls, MT – 2

Roger Crockett – Broken Arrow, OK – 2

Garrett Benson – Concordia, MO – 2

Landon Britt – Memphis, TN – 2

Riley Goodno – Knoxville, IA – 2

Lane Whittington – Denham Springs, LA – 1

Koty Adams – Haughton, LA – 1

Ryder Laplante – Calera, OK – 1

Bradley Fezard – Bonnerdale, AR – 1

Brekton Crouch – Lubbock, TX – 1

Jeremy Campbell – Wichita, KS – 1

Elijah Gile – Phoenix, AZ – 1

Cody Gardner – Benton, AR – 1

Austyn Gossel – Windsor, CO – 1

Kyle Clark – Sapulpa, OK – 1

Harli White – Lindsay, OK – 1

Austin McCarl – Altoona, IA – 1

DJ Brink – Rapid City, SD – 1

Phil Dietz – Laurel, MT – 1

Joe Perry – Billings, MT – 1

Skylar Gee – Leduc, AB – 1

Aaron Reutzel – Clute, TX – 1

Chris Martin – Ankeny, IA – 1

Joe B. Miller – Millersville, MO – 1

Sterling Cling – Tempe, AZ – 1

Gunner Ramey – Sedalia, MO – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (16):

Rees Moran – Tulsa, OK – 2

Landon Britt – Memphis, TN – 1

Sam Hafertepe Jr. – Sunnyvale, TX – 1

Sean McClelland – Tulsa, OK – 1

Blake Hahn – Sapulpa, OK – 1

Aaron Reutzel – Clute, TX – 1

Chase Porter – St. Joseph, MO – 1

Kerry Madsen – Knoxville, IA – 1

Chase Randall – Waco, TX – 1

Rich Bailey – Helena, MT – 1

Kyler Johnson – Quinter, KS – 1

Skylar Gee – Leduc, AB – 1

Zach Blurton – Quinter, KS – 1

Brandon Anderson – Glenpool, OK – 1

Noah Harris – Broken Arrow, OK – 1

Gunner Ramey – Sedalia, MO – 1

PODIUM FINISHERS (26):

Seth Bergman – Snohomish, WA – 17

Sam Hafertepe Jr. – Sunnyvale, TX – 15

Hank Davis – Sand Springs, OK – 9

Matt Covington – Glenpool, OK – 7

Andrew Deal – Caney, KS – 2

Jordon Mallett – Greenbrier, AR – 2

Austin McCarl – Altoona, IA – 2

Jake Bubak – Arvada, CO – 2

Zach Blurton – Quinter, KS – 2

Roger Crockett – Broken Arrow, OK – 2

Jason Martin – Liberal, KS – 2

Brady Baker – Alexander, AR – 2

Terry Easum – Broken Arrow, OK – 1

Tanner Conn – Oklahoma City, OK – 1

Ryder Laplante – Calera, OK – 1

Kyle Clark – Sapulpa, OK – 1

Kaleb Johnson – Sioux Falls, SD – 1

Chase Randall – Waco, TX – 1

Kade Higday – Knoxville, IA – 1

Cory Eliason – Visalia, CA – 1

Brian Brown – Higginsville, MO – 1

Tyler Courtney – Indianapolis, IN – 1

Emerson Axsom – Franklin, IN – 1

Aaron Reutzel – Clute, TX – 1

Joe B. Miller – Millersville, MO – 1

Sterling Cling – Tempe, AZ – 1

TOP 10 FINISHERS (66):

Seth Bergman – Snohomish, WA – 22

Matt Covington – Glenpool, OK – 21

Sam Hafertepe Jr. – Sunnyvale, TX – 17

Jason Martin – Liberal, KS – 17

Hank Davis – Sand Springs, OK – 16

Landon Britt – Memphis, TN – 14

Andrew Deal – Caney, KS – 14

Kyler Johnson – Quinter, KS – 8

Jordon Mallett – Greenbrier, AR – 8

Zach Blurton – Quinter, KS – 8

Blake Hahn – Sapulpa, OK – 6

Austyn Gossel – Windsor, CO – 6

Rees Moran – Tulsa, OK – 4

Brandon Anderson – Glenpool, OK – 4

Harli White – Lindsay, OK – 4

Kelly Miller – Stirling, AB – 4

Sean McClelland – Tulsa, OK – 4

Riley Goodno – Knoxville, IA – 4

Kyle Clark – Sapulpa, OK – 3

Whit Gastineau – Moore, OK – 3

Jake Bubak – Arvada, CO – 3

Terry Easum – Broken Arrow, OK – 3

Terry McCarl – Altoona, IA – 3

Brady Baker – Alexander, AR – 3

Alex Sewell – Broken Arrow, OK – 2

Tyler Courtney – Indianapolis, IN – 2

Emerson Axsom – Franklin, IN – 2

Austin McCarl – Altoona, IA – 2

Brian Brown – Higginsville, MO – 2

Cory Eliason – Visalia, CA – 2

Tasker Phillips – Pleasantville, IA – 2

Jamie Ball – Knoxville, IA – 2

Kaleb Johnson – Sioux Falls, SD – 2

Jeremy Campbell – Wichita, KS – 2

Skylar Gee – Leduc, AB – 2

Roger Crockett – Broken Arrow, OK – 2

Bradley Fezard – Bonnerdale, AR – 2

Sterling Cling – Tempe, AZ – 2

Channin Tankersley – Arlington, TX – 1

Tanner Conn – Oklahoma City, OK – 1

Brekton Crouch – Lubbock, TX – 1

Jeremy Huish – Jetmore, KS – 1

Ryder Laplante – Calera, OK – 1

Bradley Fezard – Bonnerdale, AR – 1

Fred Mattox – Drumright, OK – 1

Dale Howard – Byhalia, MS – 1

Brad Bowden – Hernando, MS – 1

Michael Day – Farmersville, TX – 1

Chase Randall – Waco, TX – 1

Kade Higday – Knoxville, IA – 1

Justin Peck – Monrovia, IN – 1

Gunner Ramey – Sedalia, MO – 1

Miles Paulus – Marshall, MO – 1

Kasey Kahne – Enumclaw, WA – 1

Ryan Giles – Grimes, IA – 1

Kerry Madsen – Knoxville, IA – 1

Alex Hill – Six Nations, ON – 1

Cole Macedo – Lemoore, CA – 1

DJ Brink – Rapid City, SD – 1

Blayne Brink – Gillette, WY – 1

Phil Dietz – Laurel, MT – 1

Kory Wermling – Great Falls, MT – 1

Aaron Reutzel – Clute, TX – 1

Chris Martin – Ankeny, IA – 1

Emilio Hoover – Broken Arrow, OK – 1

Joe B. Miller – Millersville, MO – 1