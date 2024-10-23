Two-night Return to Riverside Awaits the World of Outlaws

By Alex Nieten

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (October 22, 2024) – One of the country’s most exciting bullrings is ready to welcome back The Greatest Show on Dirt.

Marc Cohn might’ve been “Walking in Memphis,” but the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars are trucking to West Memphis, AR to invade Riverside International Speedway for the first time since 2018. The country’s best Sprint Car drivers are prepared to battle for two nights (Oct. 25-26) on the 1/4-mile dirt track, west of the Mississippi River.

This weekend’s Bull Ring Blitz is the year’s penultimate event with #AllDirtRoads leading the tour to The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the World of Outlaws World Finals in two weeks (Nov. 6-9).

Spots in the standings are still up for grabs with an increase in the higher you climb. The stage is set for two can’t-miss nights of Sprint Car racing at “The Ditch.”

BUY TWO-DAY RIVERSIDE TICKET PACKAGE HERE

BUY FRIDAY RIVERSIDE TICKETS HERE

BUY SATURDAY RIVERSIDE TICKETS HERE

WATCH LIVE ON DIRTVision

HOME AT LAST: Much of the 2024 season has been about venturing to unfamiliar tracks for World of Outlaws rookie Landon Crawley. But this weekend he’ll be the one with the experience advantage.

The 16-year-old is a native of Benton, AR, roughly two hours west of Riverside. It’s the first track where he made a lap in a Micro Sprint back in 2017. It’s where he’s turned plenty of laps in a Sprint Car. And now it’s where he’ll get to race in front of home state fans as a full-time World of Outlaws driver.

Crawley has competed several times at Riverside over the past few years with the United Sprint Car Series (USCS). He’s been on the podium four times including a pair of runner-ups. He also won the Greg Hodnett Memorial at Riverside last year.

This weekend will also serve as a home game for Crawley’s car owner Jason Sides who hails from right across the Mississippi River in Bartlett, TN. Sides finished sixth with The Greatest Show on Dirt 15 years ago at Riverside.

MAKING THE BOSS HAPPY: Jason Sides isn’t the only World of Outlaws car owner with ties to the area.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., co-owner of the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17, calls Olive Branch, MS home. Just like Sides, it’s a quick trip across the river to reach the current NASCAR Cup Series star’s hometown. Stenhouse Jr. beat the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) at his home track back in 2004 when he was rising through the ranks. He also finished a career-best fourth with the World of Outlaws there in 2009.

Haudenschild has plenty of motivation to visit Victory Lane this weekend at Riverside. There’s the bossman’s connection, and there’s the fact that he and the team are still chasing their 10-win goal for the year. Currently, they’re two short of what would mark a career high for “Haud.” The Wooster, OH driver has finished second in two of the last four races this season.

The lone visit to Riverside for Haudenschild saw him start on the pole of the Feature and lead a lap before tipping over late.

ONE RIVERSIDE WINNER: Only one competitor on the 2024 World of Outlaws roster owns a Series victory at Riverside, and to no surprise his name his Donny Schatz.

Schatz celebrated Fourth of July weekend with a July 5 win at “The Ditch” in 2008. The 10-time champion led all 40 laps of the main event. It’s by far Schatz’s top performance in West Memphis through four tries with an eighth in 2018 being his next best.

The Fargo, ND driver enters the weekend on a mini-hot streak. He’s finished no worse than sixth in the last three races highlighted by a Lincoln Speedway victory, his fifth of the season. Schatz sits third in points looking at potentially a 17th year of finishing within the top three.

ROTH RESUME: Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Roth Motorsports have only been teamed for a little more than a year, but Kofoid is already establishing himself as one of the top drivers in team history. A rookie season for the records books has largely contributed to this effort.

The Penngrove, CA native is up to seven wins and 25 podiums in 2024, numbers that a veteran would be proud of let alone a rookie. Thirteen of those top three finishes have come in the last 16 races as Kofoid and Dennis and Teresa Roth’s team ride an unforgettable run.

Kofoid’s seven victories this year is already the fourth winningest World of Outlaws season in Roth’s history, trailing Danny Lasoski’s totals of 16 and 12 in 1999 and 2000 and Tim Kaeding’s nine in 2013. Kofoid is also tied as the team’s third winningest driver behind Lasoski (41 wins) and Kaeding (19 wins) and equaled with James McFadden with eight overall victories.

Kofoid will make his Riverside debut this weekend, but Roth has won at Riverside in the past with Kaeding in 2009.

“WALKING IN (WEST) MEMPHIS”: While most local Sprint Car racing at Riverside is done with a 360 under the hood, a collection of the track’s talent can drop a 410 between the frame rails and compete with the best in the country.

The local that most stands out to deliver a strong performance on the big stage is Marion, AR’s Derek Hagar. His trophy room is full of hardware from “The Ditch.” Hagar added two more this past weekend by sweeping the World Short Track Challenge with ASCS, bringing his 2024 Riverside win total to six.

Memphis, TN’s Howard Moore is another potent shoe anytime Sprint Cars battle at Riverside. He’s beat the USCS several times over the past handful of years including this season in June. Moore also owns multiple ASCS regional wins in West Memphis.

Brian Bell calls Arlington, TN, a little northeast of Memphis, home and is a frequent Riverside competitor. He’s got this weekend circled on his calendar and is prepared to battle the nation’s toughest competition at his home track.

This trio is expected to be joined by more locals along with a healthy cast of invaders from all over.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, October 25-26 at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, AR

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

X – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – @WoOSprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsSprintCarSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (62/67 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (8436 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-78 PTS)

3. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-168 PTS)

4. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-266 PTS)

5. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-348 PTS)

6. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-394 PTS)

7. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-430 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports No. 17B (-974 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing No. 3Z (-1366 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-1674 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (17 Drivers):

14 Wins – David Gravel

10 Wins – Carson Macedo

8 Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

7 Wins – Michael Kofoid

5 Wins – Donny Schatz

3 Wins – Giovanni Scelzi, Kyle Larson

2 Wins – Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu

1 Win – Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Brady Bacon, Corey Day, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, T.J. Stutts, Aaron Reutzel

FEATURE LAPS LED (27 Drivers):

441 Laps – Carson Macedo

329 Laps – David Gravel

220 Laps – Giovanni Scelzi

201 Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

169 Laps – Michael Kofoid

142 Laps – Donny Schatz

97 Laps – Kyle Larson

75 Laps – Rico Abreu

52 Laps – Logan Schuchart

44 Laps – James McFadden

36 Laps – Emerson Axsom

34 Laps – Brady Bacon

29 Laps – Chase Randall

25 Laps – Brad Sweet, T.J. Stutts, Aaron Reutzel

20 Laps – Anthony Macri

15 Laps – Ryan Timms, Tyler Courtney

14 Laps – Shane Golobic

11 Laps – Bill Balog

9 Laps – Parker Price-Miller, Corey Day

6 Laps – D.J. Netto

4 Laps – Hunter Schuerenberg

3 Laps – Brent Marks

1 Lap – Kalib Henry

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (21 Drivers):

12 Quick Times – Carson Macedo

10 Quick Times – David Gravel

8 Quick Times – Sheldon Haudenschild

6 Quick Times – Michael Kofoid

4 Quick Times – Giovanni Scelzi, Brent Marks

2 Quick Times – Daryn Pittman, Donny Schatz, Landon Crawley, Chase Dietz

1 Quick Time – Brian Brown, Aaron Reutzel, Brady Bacon, Cory Eliason, Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu, Matt Juhl, Emerson Axsom, Shane Golobic, Bill Balog, Landon Brooks

HEAT RACE WINNERS (56 Drivers):

33 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

31 Heat Wins – David Gravel

27 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

19 Heat Wins – Giovanni Scelzi, Michael Kofoid

12 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

9 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu, Donny Schatz

7 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss

6 Heat Wins – Bill Balog, Brent Marks

5 Heat Wins – Tyler Courtney

4 Heat Wins – Daryn Pittman

3 Heat Wins – Garet Williamson, Kaleb Johnson, Brian Brown, Emerson Axsom

2 Heat Wins – Landon Crawley, Corey Day, Kyle Larson, Anthony Macri, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Austin McCarl, Aaron Reutzel, Scott Bogucki, Chase Randall, D.J. Netto, Kasey Kahne, Chase Dietz

1 Heat Win – Justin Peck, Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, Danny Sams III, Tim Shaffer, Nick Omdahl, Brad Sweet, Spencer Bayston, Brady Bacon, Parker Price-Miller, T.J. Stutts, Kelby Watt, Jamie Ball, Hunter Schuerenberg, Tasker Phillips, Ayrton Gennetten, Tanner Holmes, Cole Macedo, Cale Thomas, Dusty Zomer, Andy Pake, Shane Golobic, Dylan Bloomfield, Kaleb Montgomery, Landon Brooks, Tyler Ross, Zach Hampton

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (75 Drivers):

45 Dashes – Carson Macedo

43 Dashes – David Gravel

38 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild

36 Dashes – Giovanni Scelzi

32 Dashes – Michael Kofoid

22 Dashes – Logan Schuchart

21 Dashes – Donny Schatz

17 Dashes – Bill Balog

10 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss

9 Dashes – Rico Abreu

8 Dashes – Brent Marks, Landon Crawley

7 Dashes – Anthony Macri, Emerson Axsom, Aaron Reutzel

6 Dashes – Tyler Courtney

5 Dashes – Corey Day, Garet Williamson, Brian Brown, Chase Dietz

4 Dashes – Brady Bacon, Daryn Pittman, James McFadden

3 Dashes – Brad Sweet, Justin Peck, Landon Brooks, Danny Sams III

2 Dashes – Cole Duncan, Cole Macedo, Kalib Henry, Kyle Larson, Parker Price-Miller, Ayrton Gennetten, Scott Bogucki, D.J. Netto, Shane Golobic, Kaleb Montgomery, Skylar Gee, Tim Kaeding

1 Dash – Zeb Wise, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, Logan McCandless, Kody Hartlaub, Tim Shaffer, T.J. Michael, Craig Mintz, Brandon Spithaler, Sye Lynch, Cale Thomas, Kaleb Johnson, Nick Omdahl, Austin McCarl, Christopher Thram, Kraig Kinser, Troy Wagaman Jr., T.J. Stutts, Freddie Rahmer, Jacob Allen, Lance Dewease, Kelby Watt, Will Armitage, Dusty Zomer, Andy Pake, Justin Sanders, Tanner Carrick, Jock Goodyer, Dylan Bloomfield, Jamie Veal, Kasey Kahne, Tyler Ross, Kyle Reinhardt, Chris Windom, Zach Hampton

MICRO-LITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (48 Drivers):

4 LCS Wins – Bill Balog, Brock Zearfoss

3 LCS Wins – Anthony Macri, Landon Crawley, Garet Williamson

2 LCS Wins – Logan McCandless, Cole Macedo

1 LCS Win – Austin McCarl, Corey Day, Kasey Kahne, Koty Adams, Jace Park, Kevin Newton, Brenham Crouch, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brandon Rahmer, David Gravel, Nate Dussel, Zeth Sabo, Brooke Tatnell, Donny Schatz, Brent Marks, Cory Eliason, Kerry Madsen, Creed Kemenah, Joel Myers Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Kody Hartlaub, Lucas Wolfe, Larry Wight, Kyle Larson, Jesse Attard, Dusty Zomer, Chris Windom, Ayrton Gennetten, Brad Sweet, Kelby Watt, Scott Bogucki, Mark Dobmeier, Scott Winters, Christopher Thram, Logan Schuchart, Caeden Steele, Kraig Kinser, Jacob Allen, Daryn Pittman, Justin Whittall, Darin Naida

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (35 Drivers):

8 Hard Chargers – Donny Schatz

6 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

4 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo, Garet Williamson

3 Hard Chargers – Michael Kofoid, Tim Kaeding

2 Hard Chargers – Aaron Reutzel, Cale Thomas, Danny Dietrich, Emerson Axsom, Sheldon Haudenschild, Bill Balog

1 Hard Charger – Jace Park, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Brock Zearfoss, Chase Randall, Chris Windom, Noah Gass, Austin McCarl, Giovanni Scelzi, Landon Crawley, Sye Lynch, Scotty Neitzel, Brent Marks, Larry Wight, Anthony Macri, James McFadden, Parker Price-Miller, Corey Day, Tim Estenson, David Gravel, Ryan Bernal, Shane Golobic, Matt Campbell, Dylan Cisney

PODIUM FINISHES (30 Drivers):

31 Podiums – Carson Macedo

30 Podiums – David Gravel

25 Podiums – Michael Kofoid

23 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

18 Podiums – Donny Schatz

9 Podiums – Giovanni Scelzi

6 Podiums – Kyle Larson

5 Podiums – Rico Abreu

4 Podiums – Brad Sweet

3 Podiums – Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Bill Balog, Logan Schuchart, Aaron Reutzel

2 Podiums – Justin Peck, James McFadden, Corey Day, Emerson Axsom

1 Podium – Anthony Macri, Brady Bacon, Cole Macedo, Parker Price-Miller, Ryan Timms, T.J. Stutts, Chase Randall, Shane Golobic, Justin Sanders, Tim Kaeding, Daryn Pittman, Chase Dietz

TOP 10 FINISHES (83 Drivers):

56 Top 10s – David Gravel

51 Top 10s – Giovanni Scelzi, Donny Schatz, Carson Macedo

50 Top 10s – Michael Kofoid

47 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

43 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

31 Top 10s – Bill Balog

16 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss

11 Top 10s – Anthony Macri, Garet Williamson

10 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, James McFadden

9 Top 10s – Rico Abreu, Brad Sweet

8 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel

7 Top 10s – Emerson Axsom

6 Top 10s – Kyle Larson, Corey Day, Cole Macedo, Justin Peck

5 Top 10s – Brian Brown, Ryan Timms

4 Top 10s – Landon Crawley, Brady Bacon, Chase Randall, Tim Kaeding, Danny Dietrich, Chase Dietz, Skylar Gee

3 Top 10s – Cole Duncan, Zeb Wise, Jacob Allen, Scott Bogucki, D.J. Netto, Shane Golobic, Daryn Pittman, Troy Wagaman Jr.

2 Top 10s – Kraig Kinser, Cale Thomas, Parker Price-Miller, Cory Eliason, Ayrton Gennetten, Kerry Madsen, Justin Sanders, Dominic Scelzi, Chris Windom

1 Top 10 – Kasey Kahne, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Joe B. Miller, Scotty Milan, Brandon Spithaler, Kalib Henry, Tim Shaffer, Zane DeVault, Sye Lynch, Travis Philo, Trey Jacobs, Scotty Thiel, Mark Dobmeier, Kaleb Johnson, Austin McCarl, Christopher Thram, Landon Brooks, Greg Wilson, Spencer Bayston, Daison Pursley, Devon Borden, T.J. Stutts, Freddie Rahmer, Lance Dewease, Stewart Friesen, Jordan Poirier, Larry Wight, Andy Pake, Kaleb Montgomery, Dylan Bloomfield, Jamie Veal, Ryan Bernal, Jock Goodyer, Kyle Moody, Kyle Reinhardt

2024 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Wed, Feb 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

2. Thurs, Feb 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

3. Fri, Feb 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Tyler Courtney (1)

4. Sat, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

5. Mon, March 4 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

6. Fri, March 15 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Brent Marks (1)

7. Sat, March 16 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

8. Sat, March 23 / Kennedale Speedway Park / Kennedale, TX / Carson Macedo (1)

9. Sat, March 30 / 81 Speedway / Wichita, KS / Rico Abreu (1)

10. Fri, April 5 / US 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / David Gravel (2)

11. Sat, April 6 / Arrowhead Speedway / Colcord, OK / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

12. Fri, April 12 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / David Gravel (3)

13. Sat, April 13 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

14. Fri, April 19 / Paducah International Raceway / Paducah, KY / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

15. Sat, April 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Brady Bacon (1)

16. Wed, May 1 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / David Gravel (4)

17. Fri, May 3 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

18. Sat, May 4 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (5)

19. Wed, May 8 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / David Gravel (6)

20. Fri, May 17 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Michael Kofoid (1)

21. Sat, May 18 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / David Gravel (7)

22. Fri, May 24 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / David Gravel (8)

23. Sat, May 25 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

24. Mon, May 27 / Fremont Speedway / Fremont, OH / Carson Macedo (2)

25. Fri, May 31 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

26. Fri, June 7 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Giovanni Scelzi (2)

27. Sat, June 8 / Ogilvie Raceway / Ogilvie, MN / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

28. Fri, June 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (9)

29. Sat, June 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Corey Day (1)

30. Wed, June 19 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Tyler Courtney (2)

31. Sat, June 29 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Logan Schuchart (1)

32. Wed, July 10 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Giovanni Scelzi (3)

33. Fri, July 12 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Carson Macedo (3)

34. Sat, July 13 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Donny Schatz (3)

35. Tues, July 16 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / David Gravel (10)

36. Fri, July 19 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (2)

37. Sat, July 20 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (11)

38. Wed, July 24 / BAPS Motor Speedway / York Haven, PA / James McFadden (1)

39. Fri, July 26 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / T.J. Stutts (1)

40. Sat, July 27 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / David Gravel (12)

41. Sun, July 28 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (13)

42. Fri, Aug 2 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (1)

43. Sat, Aug 3 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (2)

44. Sat, Aug 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

45. Fri, Aug 16 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Carson Macedo (4)

46. Sat, Aug 17 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Donny Schatz (4)

47. Fri, Aug 23 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Carson Macedo (5)

48. Sat, Aug 24 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Carson Macedo (6)

49. Fri, Aug 30 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (8)

50. Sat, Aug 31 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Carson Macedo (7)

51. Sun, Sept 1 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Michael Kofoid (2)

52. Fri, Sept 6 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / Michael Kofoid (3)

53. Sat, Sept 7 / Kings Speedway / Hanford, CA / Carson Macedo (8)

54. Fri, Sept 13 / Bakersfield Speedway / Bakersfield, CA / Michael Kofoid (4)

55. Sat, Sept 14 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / Michael Kofoid (5)

56. Fri, Sept 20 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / David Gravel (14)

57. Sat, Sept 21 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / Carson Macedo (9)

58. Sat, Oct 5 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Michael Kofoid (6)

59. Sat, Oct 5 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Carson Macedo (10)

60. Sat, Oct 12 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Donny Schatz (5)

61. Fri, Oct 18 / Dirt Oval 66 / Joliet, IL / Aaron Reutzel (1)

62. Sat, Oct 19 / Dirt Oval 66 / Joliet, IL / Michael Kofoid (7)

For the remaining 2024 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car schedule, CLICK HERE.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/what-to-watch-for-two-night-return-to-riverside-awaits-the-world-of-outlaws/

EVENT INFO: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/schedule/event-info/?event=6237

TRACK INFO: https://riversideinternationalspeedway.com/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel); Contingency sponsors include: ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, Federated Auto Parts, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Quartz Hill Records, Stone Country Records, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, and WELD Racing. Manufacturer sponsors include, FIREBULL, and Intercomp, and Sea Foam.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.