KRIKKE MOTORSPORT SCORES BIG WIN

DAYNE Kingshott put in an outstanding performance during last night’s second Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series round at the Perth Motorplex and it earned the Krikke Motorsport team their first 410 Sprintcar feature race victory of their 2024-25 season campaign.

After finishing fifth at the opening Maddington Toyota Series round the previous weekend at the Perth Motorplex, Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport team managed to reach a new level last night by dominating the entire 30-lap feature race from beginning to end and picking up the duo’s eighth career feature race win together.

Not only did the WA # 2 Mobil 1 / Bunbury Toyota supported Maxim racer dominate the feature race, but he also won the Dash A, which earned him the pole position start for the feature race, and his heat race. At the beginning of the night, he set the third fastest lap in his qualifying time trial group.

“The Krikke Motorsport team made some great calls with our crew chief Matty (Cochrane) throughout the night and we had a really good race car from beginning to end of the night, and it’s a fantastic feeling to get a win on the board so early in the season,” expressed Kingshott.

“With the feature race running non-stop, lapped traffic was a bit hectic and I had a few hairy moments on the fence, but I kept it all together until the end and picked up the win.”

Krikke Motorsport team manager Ryan Krikke was equally as happy as Kingshott to open the team’s 2024-25 season winning account.

“I’m happy with how the night panned out, as that was as good as a race as I’ve seen Dayne put together,” he praised.

“The track was super technical, and traffic was thick, but he made the right decisions at the right time, and I’m very happy for the entire Krikke Motorsport team to pick up our first win in only our second outing of the season.”

Following a fifth and a win in the first two rounds, Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport team sit inside the top three of the Maddington Toyota Series point standings.

The Maddington Toyota Series continues with the third round on November 9 at the Perth Motorplex.

