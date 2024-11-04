DJ Netto wins SCCT finale/ Andy Forsberg wraps up title

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…DJ Netto took advantage of race long leader Justin Sanders getting caught up in lapped traffic to lead the final seven laps for his fourth career Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory on Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track.

When all was said and done Auburn’s Andy Forsberg wrapped up his second career Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour title.

“It feels great to get our second SCCT championship and number 28 for me personally,” Forsberg said. “I want to thank all the people that support us and a huge thanks to the fans for coming out to Stockton tonight.”

Justin Sanders jumped out to the early lead in the 30-lap SCCT finale and fended off the challenges of Netto early on. Various yellows and a couple of red flag periods slowed the flow of the contest during the opening stages.

Through it all Sanders remained composed and looked to be on way to victory, until a lapped car spun directly in front of him, which caused Sanders to bring out a caution. Netto then found himself up front and he would lead the remainder to snag his first SCCT triumph of the season.

Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick crossed the stripe in second to record another consistent finish in SCCT competition. Roseville’s Sean Becker had a strong run in the main event charging from 11th to third, followed by 13th starter Landon Brooks and Chance Grasty in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 in the main event were 17th starter Jodie Robinson, Tim Kaeding, Justin Sanders, Tristan Guardino and Seth Standley.

The 41st annual Tribute to Gary Patterson put a cap on the 2024 Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour season. Next up will be the annual Awards Banquet on December 14th in Placerville.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Tribute to Gary Patterson

Stockton Dirt Track

November 2, 2024

A Feature 30 Laps

1. 88N-DJ Netto[1]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]; 3. 35-Sean Becker[11]; 4. 94TH-Landon Brooks[13]; 5. X1-Chance Grasty[5]; 6. 14W-Jodie Robinson[17]; 7. 0-Tim Kaeding[7]; 8. 4SA-Justin Sanders[2]; 9. 99-Tristan Guardino[4]; 10. 25S-Seth Standley[6]; 11. 7C-Colby Thornhill[23]; 12. 32-Caden Sarale[21]; 13. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[10]; 14. 17J-Josh Young[16]; 15. 38-Tyler Cato[18]; 16. 2A-Austin Wood[20]; 17. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[14]; 18. 92-Andy Forsberg[12]; 19. 61-Travis Labat[8]; 20. 88-Brad Bumgarner[19]; 21. 54X-Colby Copeland[22]; 22. 17-Max Mittry[9]; 23. 94-Greg Decaires V[15]; 24. (DNS) 42X-Hayden Klein

Dash 6 Laps

1. 88N-DJ Netto[1]; 2. 4SA-Justin Sanders[3]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[5]; 4. 99-Tristan Guardino[4]; 5. X1-Chance Grasty[6]; 6. 25S-Seth Standley[2]; 7. 0-Tim Kaeding[7]; 8. 61-Travis Labat[8]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 0-Tim Kaeding[2]; 2. 17-Max Mittry[1]; 3. 35-Sean Becker[3]; 4. 4SA-Justin Sanders[4]; 5. 14W-Jodie Robinson[6]; 6. 32-Caden Sarale[5]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 88N-DJ Netto[4]; 2. 99-Tristan Guardino[2]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]; 4. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[5]; 5. 38-Tyler Cato[6]; 6. (DNS) 54X-Colby Copeland

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 61-Travis Labat[1]; 2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[3]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty[4]; 4. 94-Greg Decaires V[2]; 5. 88-Brad Bumgarner[5]; 6. 7C-Colby Thornhill[6]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 25S-Seth Standley[1]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]; 3. 94TH-Landon Brooks[5]; 4. 17J-Josh Young[3]; 5. 2A-Austin Wood[2]; 6. 42X-Hayden Klein[6]

Qualifying 2 Laps

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 00:11.850[23]; 2. 88N-DJ Netto, 00:12.033[14]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty, 00:12.098[13]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:12.108[19]; 5. 17-Max Mittry, 00:12.256[16]; 6. 54X-Colby Copeland, 00:12.326[18]; 7. 61-Travis Labat, 00:12.334[24]; 8. 25S-Seth Standley, 00:12.339[11]; 9. 0-Tim Kaeding, 00:12.390[3]; 10. 32-Caden Sarale, 00:12.397[1]; 11. 99-Tristan Guardino, 00:12.441[8]; 12. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:12.448[22]; 13. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:12.471[2]; 14. 35-Sean Becker, 00:12.566[12]; 15. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:12.582[17]; 16. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:12.624[21]; 17. 17J-Josh Young, 00:12.755[9]; 18. 9-Adrianna DeMartini, 00:12.760[20]; 19. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 00:12.813[7]; 20. 94TH-Landon Brooks, 00:13.067[6]; 21. 14W-Jodie Robinson, 00:13.085[10]; 22. 38-Tyler Cato, 00:13.138[5]; 23. 7C-Colby Thornhill, 00:13.139[15]; 24. 42X-Hayden Klein, 00:13.260[4]