BOHUD RACING GOES BACK TO BACK

From Daniel Powell

THE 2024-25 season winning ways continued for the Bohud Racing team on Saturday night, following Michael Stewart claiming the team’s second 410 Sprintcar feature race victory in a row at Sydney International Speedway.

After winning the Sydney International Speedway season opener late last month, the NS # 14 ARRMA Australia / Illawarra Truck Repairs & Spares supported Triple X driver was able to back up that performance on Saturday night by quickly making his way to the front of the field from his third row starting position and then going on to score a comprehensive win.

“The Bohud Racing team and I have made a fantastic start to the season, and it’s been a massive team effort that has allowed us to enjoy the early success that we have,” expressed Stewart, who had started from position five in the feature race and made his way into the lead by the completion of the fifth lap.

“On Saturday night, I had a bit of fortune come my way early on in the feature race with a couple of my main rivals dropping out, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes, and I was able to get to the front and stay there all the way through to the finish by virtue of the team providing me with an awesome race car to get the job done.”

Now with two feature race wins from three starts so far in the 2024-25 season, team owner Scott Jones couldn’t be happier with the current form of Bohud Racing who are only in their third season of 410 Sprintcar racing.

“Although we have had a successful start to the season, the team is still taking each race meeting as it comes and continuing to work hard to get better every time we hit the track,” he said.

“Sprintcar racing is one of the most competitive forms of motorsport in the world, so it’s not the place where you should get too far ahead of yourself, and we are enjoying the wins when they come our way and then moving on to focusing on our next event.”

The Bohud Racing team’s attention now turns to this week’s Sprintcars in the City event at the pop-up NAPA Speedway track in Adelaide, South Australia, as part of the Adelaide 500 Supercars event. The 410 Sprintcars will be racing on the Thursday and Friday night this week, and it’s an exciting time for the sport of speedway to be a part of one of Australia’s biggest motorsport events for the very first time.

“It’s a big honour for our team to be a part of this Adelaide 500 event, and hopefully this is the beginning of the sport of Sprintcar racing going to the next level,” enthused Scott Jones.

“Being involved with the Adelaide 500 event is going to be great exposure for the Bohud Racing team and all of our sponsors, and hopefully we can continue our current form with Michael and be amongst the front runners.”

The Bohud Racing team is proudly supported by the following 2024-25 season sponsors:

• ARRMA Australia

• Illawarra Truck Repairs & Spares

• Hills Truck Sales Wollongong

• Inland Petroleum

• Sloanebuilt

• Suttons Trucks Arncliffe

• TriTech Lubricants

• Brindle Freight Services

• Out A Space Self Storage

• AEI Insurance Broking Group

• Highside Track Apparel

• KRE Race Engines

• B&B Graphics

* Gonzos Racing Pipes

To find out more about Bohud Racing and their racing activities, LIKE them on Facebook or FOLLOW them on Instagram by searching Bohud Racing.

For all of your 2024-25 season Bohud Racing merchandise, visit www.bohudracing.com.au