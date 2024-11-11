Knoxville Raceway Increases 410 Purse and Introduces Rule Change for 360 Engines in 2025

From Eric Arnold

Knoxville, Iowa (November 7, 2024) – Knoxville Raceway is pleased to announce exciting updates for the 2025 racing season, including a significant purse increase for the Knoxville Championship Series 410 sprint car class and the approval of aluminum engine blocks in the 360 class. These updates underscore our commitment to supporting racers and enhancing the competition for fans

410 Purse Increase:

For the upcoming season, Knoxville Raceway will boost the start money for the 410 A Main event. Starting payouts will increase from $700 in 2024 to $1,000 in 2025. With this adjustment, the total 410 A Main purse will rise to $41,890.

“This increase is a testament to our Race Committee and Fair Board’s commitment to reinvesting in the sprint car racing,” said Race Director John McCoy. “We’re fortunate to have the support and resources to make this happen, showing our appreciation to the dedicated teams competing here each week.”

The 2025 Knoxville Championship Series 410 A Main purse:

1. $6,000 2. $4,000 3. $3,000, 4. $2,750 5. $2,250 6. $2,000 7. $2,000 8. $1,750 9. $1,500,

10. $1,250 11. $1,200 12. $1,175 13. $1,150 14. $1,125 15. $1,100 16. $1,075 17. $1,050,

18. $1,025 19. $1,000 20. $1,000 21. $1,000 22. $1,000 23. $1,000 24. $1,000.

“We are excited to continue building the best weekly sprint car program in the country,” said General Manager Jason Reed. “Our fans, race teams, marketing partners, and the Fair Board’s dedication make it all possible. We’re committed to keeping weekly racing at Knoxville Raceway thriving.”

360 Engine Rule Change:

For the past three seasons, Knoxville Raceway officials have been working on the potential implementation of aluminum engine blocks in the 360 class. Historically, only steel blocks were permitted. After careful evaluation, The Knoxville Raceway Race Committee voted unanimously to allow both steel and aluminum blocks beginning in the 2025 season.

The rule amendment will read:

RULE 3.0 – 360 Sprints (363.6)

A. ENGINE/BLOCK – *Steel or Aluminum cast blocks only, if there are new engine components and/or a new engine configuration they must be submitted for approval to Knoxville Raceway prior to being introduced into competition. Aluminum blocks will require placement of Knoxville logo stamped 50lb (two 25# weights) on the rear motor plate in specified locations. These weights will be available from Knoxville Raceway.

“There has been a growing concern from teams and engine builders over the rising cost and availability of steel blocks,” said Race Director John McCoy. “This new aluminum block rule does not limit to any one manufacturer, permitting teams to use new or used blocks from any source. Aluminum blocks offer the advantage of being repairable, which can help manage costs for our race teams. Skip Jackson and Mike Proffitt have been working on this project to keep the additional weight placements safely within the engine compartment, helping to offset any weight advantages of an aluminum block.”

Looking forward to 2025, our 72nd season of weekly racing begins with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws on April 18 and 19, followed by the Pella Motors/Kraig Ford Season Opener on April 26.

The 2025 Knoxville Championship Series will include a point fund of over $100,000, including $20,000 to win for the 410 Class. The 360 Class pays $8,000 to win and the Pro Sprints pays $1,000 to the winner. Total point payout for the three classes is more than $150,000 in cash and another $150,000 worth of contingency prizes at the end of the season banquet, plus the Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) provides insurance for all 2024 Knoxville point eligible drivers.

Four-Day ticket packages for the 2025 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s on August 6-9 will go on sale to the public December 1, 2024. Look for our complete 2025 schedule at www.knoxvilleraceway.com and on the MyRacePass app.

For all marketing partnership inquiries please email General Manager, Jason Reed at JasonR@knoxvilleraceway.com

For more information about Knoxville Raceway visit KnoxvilleRaceway.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X-Twitter, YouTube and TikTok. For tickets or more information visit knoxvilleraceway.com or call 641-842-5431.