90-Night Calendar Takes World of Outlaws to 41 Tracks in 21 States, Two Countries

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (November 21, 2024) – The 2025 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car schedule is here and ready to take The Greatest Show on Dirt on a 90-night journey around North America.

The Series’ 48th season of showcasing the top level of Sprint Car racing will send the teams to 41 tracks in 21 states along with a Canadian province as the tour ventures outside the United States borders for the first time in eight years.

It all begins in Florida at Volusia Speedway Park and finds its final destination nine months later at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. In between, the country’s best drivers will take on a new track, compete in the sport’s most prestigious crown jewels, visit staples of the schedule, and return to tracks eager to welcome them back after multi-year absences.

“We’re very happy with the schedule built for 2025,” Series Director Carlton Reimers said. “The calendar comes from taking feedback from both teams and fans and creating a campaign complete with the sport’s top events, annual stops, and some places we haven’t been in a while to best showcase The Greatest Show on Dirt.”

GATOR HUNTIN’: The World of Outlaws campaign will begin in Florida for the 21st consecutive season. Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals will bring the nation’s top Sprint Car drivers to Barberville, FL for four nights (Feb. 5-8) of racing as they chase a Big Gator championship. For tickets to the DIRTcar Nationals, CLICK HERE.

And for the third straight season, Volusia will also host the second event of the year as the tour returns three weeks later for the Bike Week Jamboree. Racing on Sunday and Monday (March 2-3) will help kick off Florida’s famed Bike Week as the four-wheel and two-wheel worlds cross over.

NEW TRACK

Mississippi Thunder Speedway (Aug. 19) – The one new facility on the calendar is Fountain City, WI’s Mississippi Thunder Speedway. The Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Sprint Cars delivered a thriller at Mississippi Thunder this year, and now the “Badger State” oval is ready to bring The Greatest Show on Dirt to town in 2025.

BACK ON THE SCHEDULE

Ohsweken Speedway (May 14-15) – Canada, we’re coming back! The nation’s top Sprint Car drivers will make a highly anticipated return to Canada for the first time since 2017 as the tour crosses the northern border aimed at Ontario’s Ohsweken Speedway for two nights of weekday racing in May.

Cornwall Motor Speedway (May 18) – The action in Canada doesn’t end after two nights at Ohsweken. Sunday will take the tour to Cornwall Motor Speedway for the first time since 2014 to wrap up a three-race stay in “The Great White North.”

Plymouth Dirt Track (June 6) – The World of Outlaws will ignite a three-race weekend in Wisconsin by ending a 20-year absence from Plymouth Dirt Track.

Angell Park Speedway (June 8) – The World of Outlaws have made just one visit to Angell Park Speedway (2016), but that is set to change next year as the tour returns to the historic Sun Prairie, WI oval on a Sunday in June.

Deer Creek Speedway (July 10) – An eight-year wait ends in July when Minnesota’s Deer Creek Speedway welcomes the nation’s best Sprint Car drivers for the first time since 2017.

Vado Speedway Park (Sept. 5-6) – Back in 2022 The Greatest Show on Dirt debuted at New Mexico’s Vado Speedway Park with a midweek show. And in 2025 the Series returns in a bigger way with a two-night weekend in “The Land of Enchantment.”

Perris Auto Speedway (Sept. 13) – Just like Vado, this So-Cal oval has been absent from the calendar since 2022 and will return in 2025. The World of Outlaws are set for their 23rd visit to Perris Auto Speedway.

New Egypt Speedway (Oct. 10) – The state of New Jersey will be treated to the country’s top Sprint Car talent for the first time since 2022. The World of Outlaws make a fall trip to Somerset, NJ’s New Egypt Speedway for the track’s 10th race in Series history.

LaSalle Speedway (Oct. 18) – A week after New Egypt, another track will host the World of Outlaws for the 10th time. The tour heads back to Illinois’ LaSalle Speedway for the first visit since 2013 in mid-October.

CROWN JEWELS

Huset’s High Bank Nationals (June 18-21) – BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals week again packs two major events in one in 2025. First up will be the Huset’s Hustle on June 18-19 with a $100,000 prize. Then the focus shifts to the High Bank Nationals with the Friday, June 20 prelim setting the stage for Saturday’s $250,000-to-win finale, equaling the highest payday in Series history. Four-day ticket packages for the High Bank Nationals are on sale now and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

42nd Kings Royal (July 18-19) – A King will be crowned in mid-July when Eldora Speedway hosts the 42nd running of the Kings Royal. Friday’s Knight Before opens the weekend before Saturday’s coronation puts another name in “The Big E” history books and sends the King home to the castle with even more riches than normal as the winner’s share grows to $200,000 in 2025.

64th Knoxville Nationals (Aug. 6-9) – The Sprint Car world will converge on Knoxville Raceway in early August for the 64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. It’s the one race every driver dreams of winning when they first strap into a Sprint Car. The 2025 running grows a little more with the champion banking a massive $195,000 check at the top of a purse that pays generously throughout the field.

Dennis Roth Classic (Sept. 19-20) – Last year’s Dennis Roth Classic grew to new heights as the World of Outlaws sanctioned the race for the first time and the winner’s share rose to $83,000. The Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare, CA) event will again feature the massive payday as a nod to Roth’s iconic car number.

63rd National Open (Oct. 3-4) – The World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse rivalry reaches its peak at the beginning of October at Williams Grove Speedway’s National Open. It’s all about big money and bragging rights at the “Natty O” as the 2025 winner will again take home $75,000.

MAINSTAYS

Jason Johnson Classic (April 4-5) – The World of Outlaws continue to honor the “Ragin’ Cajun” with the seventh running of the Jason Johnson Classic. After a successful shift to Arrowhead Speedway in 2024, the event returns to the Colcord, OK facility in 2025.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (April 11-12 & Aug. 1-2) – The usual two stops for four nights of racing at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 begins with a spring visit. Four months later The Greatest Show on Dirt returns alongside the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota for the grueling Ironman 55.

#LetsRaceTwo (May 2-3) – The first two of four total nights of Eldora Speedway action in 2025 come in Early May when the World of Outlaws meet up with the USAC National Sprint Cars for #LetsRaceTwo at “The Big E.”

Lincoln Speedway (May 7 & Oct. 11) – It’s a pair of dates in the scenic Pigeon Hills of Pennsylvania next year. Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway is the destination for May’s Gettysburg Clash along with a fall race in October.

Morgan Cup & Summer Nationals (May 9-10 & July 25-26) – The National Open won’t be the only trip to Williams Grove. The track hosts the tour for a total of six nights of racing in 2025 with the Morgan Cup and Summer Nationals also pitting the World of Outlaws and PA Posse against one another.

Attica Raceway Park (May 23 & July 15) – This northern Ohio oval has become a staple of The Greatest Show on Dirt, and that won’t change with two dates in 2025. The first Attica stop comes in May before July’s highly anticipated Brad Doty Classic.

Jackson Motorplex (June 4 & Aug. 16) – Minnesota’s Jackson Motorplex again features a pair of dates but with a slight shakeup. The two visits will be split with a June midweek event coming first before returning on an August Saturday.

Beaver Dam Raceway (June 7) – The World of Outlaws make a visit to Wisconsin’s Beaver Dam Raceway during a three-race weekend in Wisconsin for the $20,000-to-win Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial.

#ALLDIRTROADS: For the 19th consecutive year, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car tour will conclude at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

The World of Outlaws World Finals not only invites the country’s best Sprint Car drivers to the “Queen City,” but it also brings the World of Outlaws Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Bock Modifieds for four straight nights (Nov. 5-8) of action.

After thousands of miles traveling from coast to coast, the next champion will be crowned when the final checkered flag falls at Charlotte.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap of the 2025 season live on DIRTVision.

2025 WORLD OF OUTLAWS NOS ENERGY DRINK SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE:

Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 5-8 – Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL)

Sunday-Monday, March 2-3 – Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL)

Friday, March 7 – Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, AL)

Saturday, March 8 – Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, MS)

Friday-Saturday, March 14-15 – Kennedale Speedway Park (Kennedale, TX)

Friday-Saturday, March 21-22 – Cotton Bowl Speedway (Paige, TX)

Friday, March 28 – Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)

Saturday, March 29 – 81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

Friday-Saturday, April 4-5 – Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, OK)

Friday-Saturday, April 11-12 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

Friday-Saturday, April 18-19 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Friday, April 25 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Saturday, April 26 – Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)

Friday-Saturday, May 2-3 – Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Wednesday, May 7 – Lincoln Speedway (Abbottstown, PA)

Friday-Saturday, May 9-10 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Wednesday-Thursday, May 14-15 – Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON, Canada)

Sunday, May 18 – Cornwall Motor Speedway (Long Sault, ON, Canada)

Friday, May 23 – Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH)

Saturday, May 24 – Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH)

Monday, May 26 – Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, OH)

Friday, May 30 – River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, ND)

Saturday, May 31 – Red River Valley Speedway (West Fargo, ND)

Wednesday, June 4 – Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN)

Friday, June 6 – Plymouth Dirt Track (Plymouth, WI)

Saturday, June 7 – Beaver Dam Raceway (Beaver Dam, WI)

Sunday, June 8 – Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, WI)

Friday-Saturday, June 13-14 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Wednesday-Saturday, June 18-21 – Huset’s Speedway (Brandon, SD)

Friday-Saturday, June 27-28 – Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, WI)

Thursday, July 10 – Deer Creek Speedway (Spring Valley, MN)

Friday-Saturday, July 11-12 – Wilmot Raceway (Wilmot, WI)

Tuesday, July 15 – Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH)

Friday-Saturday, July 18-19 – Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Wednesday, July 23 – BAPS Motor Speedway (York Haven, PA)

Friday-Saturday, July 25-26 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Sunday, July 27 – Weedsport Speedway (Weedsport, NY)

Friday-Saturday, August 1-2 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

Wednesday-Saturday, August 6-9 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Friday, August 15 – Ogilvie Raceway (Ogilvie, MN)

Saturday, August 16 – Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN)

Tuesday, August 19 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway (Fountain City, WI)

Friday, August 22 – River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, ND)

Saturday, August 23 – Red River Valley Speedway (West Fargo, ND)

Saturday-Sunday, August 30-31 – Huset’s Speedway (Brandon, SD)

Friday-Saturday, September 5-6 – Vado Speedway Park (Vado, NM)

Friday, September 12 – Bakersfield Speedway (Bakersfield, CA)

Saturday, September 13 – Perris Auto Speedway (Perris, CA)

Friday-Saturday, September 19-20 – Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare, CA)

Friday, September 26 – TBD

Saturday, September 27 – Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH)

Friday-Saturday, October 3-4 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Friday, October 10 – New Egypt Speedway (New Egypt, NJ)

Saturday, October 11 – Lincoln Speedway (Abbottstown, PA)

Friday, October 17 – TBD

Saturday, October 18 – LaSalle Speedway (La Salle, IL)

Friday-Saturday, October 24-25 – TBD

Wednesday-Saturday, November 5-8 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, NC)