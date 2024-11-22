MERCED’S USAC MIDGET MADNESS SHIFTS TO SATURDAY-SUNDAY, NOV. 23-24

From USAC

Merced, California (November 21, 2024)………The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship weekend at California’s Merced Speedway has been shifted to a Saturday-Sunday schedule to be held on November 23-24.

Rain has forced cancellation of the originally scheduled Friday, November 22, program. Instead, Tarlton & Sons Presents Midget Madness will now take place at the high-banked 1/4-mile dirt oval with two complete programs on Saturday-Sunday, November 23-24.

Thirty-three drivers have announced their intentions of competing at Merced, including past Midget Madness winners Buddy Kofoid, Logan Seavey, Carson Macedo, Tanner Thorson and Justin Grant, plus NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Indianapolis 500 veteran Santino Ferrucci and many more.

On Saturday, pits will open at 2pm Pacific with the drivers meeting set for 4:30pm, the grandstands opening at 5pm, and hot laps at 5:30pm. The program will feature the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, plus 360 winged sprint cars and the BCRA Lightning Sprints.

On Sunday, pits will open at 1pm Pacific with the drivers meeting set for 3:30pm, the grandstands opening at 4pm and hot laps at 4:30pm. The program will feature the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, plus 360 winged sprint cars.

Both nights, tickets are $30 for ages 16 and up and $15 for ages 6-15. Ages 5 and under are admitted for free. Pit passes are $50 ($45 for USAC members).

Pre-purchased tickets for Friday’s originally scheduled event will be refunded.

Tickets are available online at www.mercedspeedway.net and will also be available to purchase at the front gate.

Camping for this event is available and for those fans looking to do so, all arrangements need to me made directly through the Merced County Fairgrounds.

Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Drive Merced, CA 95341.