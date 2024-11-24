Champions Crowned at 2024 Knoxville Raceway Banquet Presented by Your Life Iowa!

By Bill Wright

November 23, 2024 (Altoona, IA) — Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona, Iowa. Guests witnessed over $300,000 in cash and contingencies handed out in the Knoxville Raceway Banquet presented by Your Life Iowa emceed by track announcers Tony Bokhoven and Blake Walker.

The contingency package was headlined by a giveaway of six chassis. Owners present who missed two or less races in all three sprint car classes were awarded a contingency (see prize list with winners below). The Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) again will provide insurance for all 2024 Knoxville point eligible drivers.

After dinner, Race Director John McCoy addressed the attendees. In addition to the thanks doled out to those who make Knoxville Raceway what it is, he expressed his excitement for the 2025 season.

Dr. Kruse, representing Your Life Iowa, presented his thanks to the Knoxville Raceway, and shared his message about Your Life Iowa, a valuable sponsor of the banquet and the Knoxville Raceway.

A multi-year agreement was announced that Keizer Wheels will award a $100,000 bonus to any driver winning the Knoxville Nationals using Keizer wheels and hubs.

Drivers and owners outside of the top five in each of the three respective classes received their accolades.

The Fareway “Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year” was announced. Jamie Ball received the award for the first time.

Bob Baker, the Executive Director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, presented the “Ralph Capitani Heritage Award” to longtime Knoxville Raceway and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum supporter, Deb Dennison, who has been a mainstay in her support for the track and the museum over the years with her apparel, memorabilia and much more.

The MPI “Lyle Boyd Hard Charger Award” awards the drivers who passed the most cars in A main events this season. Josh Jones received the award in the Pro Series class, with Clint Garner (360) and Jace Park (410) receiving the award in their respective classes.

Koddy Hildreth (Pro Series), Kade Higday (360), and Zach Hampton (410) were named Pella Motors “Rookie of the Year” in their respective classes.

Hoosier Tire Quick Time Awards went out to Brian Brown (410), Ryan Giles (360) and Matt Allen (Pro).

360 Booster Club Feature Lap Leader Awards went out to Aaron Reutzel (410), Jamie Ball (360) and J Kinder (Pro).

The big hardware went out last to the top five drivers in the Knoxville Championship Cup Series point standings. In the Pro Series class, Matt Allen (5th), AJ Johnson (4th), Chase Young (3rd), J Kinder (2nd) and Mike Mayberry (champion) were honored. It was Mayberry’s second career championship.

In the 360 class, Kade Higday (5th), Verville Racing (5th in Owner Points), Tyler Groenendyk (4th) Ryan Giles (3rd), Clint Garner (2nd) and Jamie Ball (first-time champion) were honored.

In the 410 class, Tasker Phillips (5th), Lynton Jeffrey (4th), Carson McCarl (3rd), Aaron Reutzel (2nd) and Austin McCarl (champion) were honored. It was Austin’s third championship in the 410 class.

Contingency Winners by Draw (presented to owners)…

Pro Series Class:

Triple X Chassis: AJ Johnson #8J

Vortex Wings: Jeff Wilke #41, Mayberry Motorsports #0

HRP Wings: Koddy Hildreth #12K, Toby Mosher #55, Matt Allen #17

Schoenfeld Header and BMRS Line Kit: Bob Hildreth #55KC

Hoosier Tire and BMRS Line Kit: J Kinder #88

Pro Shocks: Ryan Navritil #12P

Winters Front End: William Kline #8

Hoosier Tire and 10 Punch Pit Pass Card: Josh Jones #02s

360 Class:

Triple X Chassis: DGRD #6AJ, NC Motorsports #17N

BRODIX Aluminum Block $2,000 Certificate: TwoK Motorsports #40

Vortex Wings: Catalyst Autosport #99, Stacey Alexander #38, Alex Vande Voort #5A, Hill’s Racing #77x, Zoutte Motorsports #14, Matt Moro Motorsports #2m, David Brown #7B, Rusty and Russell Potter #3R

HRP Wings: Beaver Motorsports #53, Zoutte Motorsports #33

Keizer Wheels: Mills Racing #24N

Winters Rear-end: Jerry and Jeff Smith #86, Boyd & Glenda Fluth #4G, CMR #4

Winters Front-end: DGRD #6K, John Anderson #1A, Johnny Anderson #7A, Leavitt Motorsports #22

Smith Titanium Hub, Spindle & Steering Arm Kit: Eckmann Family Racing #1TAZ

KSE Steering Certificate: Tyler Groenendyk Racing #17

410 Class:

Maxim Chassis: Ridge & Sons Racing #87, BDS Motorsports #1

Triple X Chassis: Vermeer Motorsports #55

Mettec Titanium Kit: Sawyer Phillips #3P

All Pro Cylinder Heads: Bobby Mincer #15JR

Ti64 Titanium Kit: Chris Martin Racing #44

Smith Titanium Hub, spindle and steering arm kit: DGRD #6, TKS Motorsports #2KS

Winters Rear-end: Country Builders Construction #88

Kinsler Fuel Pump: Jeremiah Jordahl #3J, DGRD/Bruce Williams #6w

KSE Steering Certificate: Three5 Racing #35

Keizer Wheels: Moeller Motorsports #20

Vortex Wings: Verwers Service #44x