Honest Abe Roofing Teams Up with Fast Sprint Car Series in Ohio

By Aaron Fry

Terre Haute, IN –Honest Abe Roofing, a national leader in premium roofing services, is proud to announce its partnership with the Fast On Dirt sprint car series in Ohio. This collaboration brings together the speed, strength, and reliability of winged sprint car racing with Honest Abe Roofing’s mission to deliver prompt, high-quality roofing solutions to homeowners.

The partnership highlights the shared value of speed—just as winged sprint cars fly across the track with precision and urgency, Honest Abe Roofing is committed to meeting clients’ needs with the fastest response times and most reliable service in the industry. Whether it’s an emergency repair or a full roof replacement, Honest Abe Roofing ensures every client is served with unparalleled efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with the Fast Sprint Car Series,” said Kevin Newton, President of Honest Abe Roofing. “This partnership reflects the values we live by every day: speed, strength, and reliability. Just like the cars on the track, we’re focused on performance and delivering results for our customers.”

FAST On Dirt owner/promoter, Aaron Fry added, “This partnership allows us to finally provide financial support to full time teams getting up and down the road.” Fry went on to add “Kevin’s been such a great supporter of short track racing and we are very thankful for his help.”

As part of this collaboration, Honest Abe Roofing will strengthen the Fast Sprint Car Series by enhancing their tow money and points fund, ensuring an even more competitive season for teams and drivers. Additionally, Honest Abe Roofing will offer special discount rates to racing fans on roofing services, making it easier for homeowners to upgrade their roofs with the strength and durability Honest Abe Roofing is known for.

For fans dreaming of taking their passion for racing and life to the next level, Honest Abe Roofing is extending exclusive franchise opportunities. Race enthusiasts who become franchisees will receive a special discount rate, empowering them to turn their entrepreneurial aspirations into reality with the backing of a proven and growing brand.

“Just as winged sprint car drivers push limits on the track, Honest Abe Roofing franchisees are pushing limits in business,” Newton added. “We’re excited to offer race fans the opportunity to build a strong future and join our mission to serve communities nationwide.”

Together, Honest Abe Roofing and the Fast Sprint Car Series are racing toward a future of strength, speed, and success—on and off the track.

About Honest Abe Roofing:

Honest Abe Roofing has been a trusted name in the roofing industry for over a decade. With a focus on delivering high-quality materials, superior craftsmanship, and unmatched customer service, the company is dedicated to protecting homes and enhancing communities. For more information about Honest Abe Roofing services or franchise opportunities, visit www.honestaberoofing.com (http://www.honestaberoofing.com/).

About the Fast Sprint Car Series

The Fast Sprint Car Series is a premier winged sprint car racing series based in Ohio, known for its thrilling high-speed competition and dedicated fanbase. With races that captivate audiences and showcase top-tier talent, the series continues to be a cornerstone of grassroots motorsports.

Media Inquiries:

For more information, interviews, or images, please contact Kevin Newton at kevinnewton@honestaberoofing.com or 812-242-0573

For FAST on Dirt, please contact Aaron Fry at sprinter14@hotmail.com or 740-703-3768