Terry Gray claims 16th USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Championship in 2024

From Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – December 6, 2024 – 2022 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee and United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee added to his massive resume by capturing his 16th USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Championship during the series’ 2024 and 28th season.

Gray who has competed regularly with the United Sprint Car Series since the 2001 season and has only missed four events during his USCS career used 23 top five and 34 top ten finishes plus two stops in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Victory Lane after feature wins to earn the veteran driver the 2024 title.

In addition to the National Championship title Gray added two stops in the USCS Victory Lane to his wins total bringing his number of feature wins to 98 in the series. Gray, who has nearly 50 USCS National and regional series crowns on asphalt and dirt surfaces as a driver and as acar owner also of the #10m driven by Morgan Havener, (formerly Turpen).finished the season as the Champion of both the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series and the USCS Southern Thunder regional series.

As a car owner he had one other victory with team-mate Morgan Havener (formerly Turpen) in his #10m car at Hattiesburg Speedway during 2024.

For addition information and full season statistics for the United Sprint Car Series 2024 and previous USCS racing seasons please go to www.uscsracing.com