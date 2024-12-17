Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway releases 2025 racing schedule

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare has announced its 2025 schedule of events, as always putting a focus on special shows throughout the season.

Twelve total nights of competitive racing will be showcased, with Kubota High Limit Racing launching the season on Wednesday March 19th. Tickets for the night are on sale via https://highlimitracing.ticketspice.com/thunderbowl-raceway-khlr-2025

The Winged 410 Sprint Car Series traveling series founded by former NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and multi-time National titlist Brad Sweet will also return during the Summer with an event on Thursday August 15th. Tickets for both High Limit Racing shows will be sold through their website. As an FYI, for those who have box seats, the track does handle that part.

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Series will headline a pair of events this coming season including the Faria Memorial on April 26th and the Morrie Williams Memorial on May 17th. Both events also feature the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and California RaceSaver Sprints.

The annual “Kris Mancebo Memorial” will again tackle Thunderbowl Raceway on Saturday June 7th with the IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks all in action.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will invade Thunderbowl Raceway for another huge weekend of racing on September 19th and 20th. The two-night “Dennis Roth Classic” will dish out a cool $83,000-to-win during the finale.

The “Trophy Cup Tune-Up” returns on Saturday October 4th and will showcase the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour, along with the Ultimate Sprint Car Series. It’s sure to be a perfect lead-in to the following weeks 31st running of the Trophy Cup that occurs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday October 16th, 17th and 18th.

Winged 360 Sprint Cars make up the bill all three nights of the Trophy Cup, which benefits the Rayce Rudeen Foundation this coming year.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway season will then be capped in style on Friday November 21st when the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets converge at the facility. The Non-Wing Ultimate Sprint Car Series is the companion class during the night.

“We’ve placed an emphasis on special events here at Stone Thunderbowl Raceway over the last several years and are excited with how the schedule came out,” commented track Promoter Steve Faria. “We are thrilled with the amount of variety that we’ll be able to offer our fans this year. Several different high-profile racing series’ will be on hand, so hopefully everybody is looking forward to it as much as we are.”

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, General Manager Craig Borba at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.

……

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway 2025 Schedule

Wednesday March 19: Kubota High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars and Legends of Kearney Bowl

Saturday April 26: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and California RaceSavers (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

Saturday May 17: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and California RaceSavers (Morrie Williams Memorial)

Saturday June 7: IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks (Kris Mancebo Memorial)

Thursday August 14: Kubota High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars and Legends of Kearney Bowl

Friday September 19: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and LOKB (Dennis Roth Classic)

Saturday September 20: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and California RaceSavers ($83,000-to-win Dennis Roth Classic)

Saturday October 4: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and USCS Non-Wing Sprint Cars (Trophy Cup Tune-Up)

Thursday October 16: Trophy Cup 31 (Benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation)

Friday October 17: Trophy Cup 31(Benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation)

Saturday October 18: Trophy Cup 31 (Benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation)

Friday November 21: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and USCS Non-Wing Sprint Cars