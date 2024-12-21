Great Lakes Super Sprints Returns to Thunderbird Raceway in 2025

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Officials with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP (GLSS) have announced more details for the 2025 Michigan CAT and Tour division schedules. Thunderbird Raceway in Muskegon, Michigan will make a return to the GLSS calendar for the first time since 2021 on Saturday, June 21st – marking the only stop in northern West Michigan for the 2025 season.

Thunderbird Raceway was part of the inaugural season of racing for GLSS in 2016. Gregg Dalman took the win in June of that year holding off Mike Dunlap and eventual champion, Chase Ridenour. In August of that same season, Chase Ridenour capped off a four-race winning streak by holding off Dustin Daggett and Max Stambaugh. The win also put Ridenour on pace to win three in a row at Thunderbird Raceway when he swept the two events in 2017.

In August of 2018, nearly 30 cars unloaded at the facility that neighbors Michigan’s Adventure & Wildwater Adventure Park. Phil Gressman grabbed the win holding off a charge from Jared Horstman and Daggett. In 2019, Dalman returned to victory lane at Thunderbird to snap a long winless streak with Dustin Daggett getting the win in one of the fastest-conducted events in GLSS history in 2020; the race went green-to-checkered in just over six minutes. Dalman found victory lane again in 2021 in another green-to-checkered race that nearly broke the stop watch.

“We’re excited to return to Thunderbird Raceway,” commented GLSS General Manager, Zach Hiser. “Thunderbird is not only an extremely competitive race track, but it’s also a destination race track just outside of beautiful Muskegon, MI. Many of our fans and officials take in the sights of Lake Michigan before heading to the track.”

Opening as Birchwood Speedway in 1958, the semi-banked ⅓ mile track is typically home to Super and Pro Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Sport Compacts, and Mini Wedges.

“The Thunderbird Raceway team and I are looking forward to the Great Lakes Super Sprints event,” said Thunderbird Raceway Owner, Heidi Morell. “They are a series that our fans have been asking about and this season we are able to grant their requests.”

More details on the 2025 Michigan CAT, Ohio CAT, and Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow the Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.