Cap Henry Breaks Through During Rumble 26 Opening Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Dec. 27, 2024) – Friday’s opening act of the 26th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales had a common thread throughout the night: first-time winners snapping long losing streaks inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Nowhere was that theme more prevalent than in the 50-lap national midget headliner, as Ohio’s Cap Henry put the bridesmaid title to rest with his first Rumble victory in 10 feature starts.

Henry, who had finished second three times previously in Fort Wayne midget action, used a stellar late-race restart to propel his red-and-black No. 41 past defending Friday night winner Ryan Flores and into victory lane.

Following a red flag with 19 laps left for diminishing air quality inside the building, Henry combined a strong launch with a run into turn one as Flores’ brakes faded to make the pass for the win stick.

Once he got to the front, Henry pulled away by 1.085 seconds en route to the win, becoming the third straight first-time winner in the last three national midget main events at the Rumble.

It was an improbable comeback, considering that Henry’s evening started with a battery issue that prevented him from qualifying and forced him to start last in his heat race before he rallied to transfer into the feature.

“I couldn’t have drawn this up,” admitted Henry in victory lane. “When the thing wouldn’t run in qualifying, I thought, ‘Oh, we’ll just work on it, see what we can get back and aim for tomorrow,’ but during the warm-up laps for the heat race I really felt like it still had something in it to give.

“I knew if we could make the show [at that point], it would be big,” he added. “We weren’t as good as [Ryan] Flores was in the feature, but we got some luck with his brakes running out. He was never able to get back to me after I drove past him, and it was what it was at the end. We’ve had a lot of luck go the other way before, so to get a little bit back this time around feels really good.

“To add a midget win to the list of things I’ve done here at the Rumble is pretty cool.”

Aside from the second-half stoppage, just two other incidents necessitated yellow flags. The first was a turn-three skirmish between Kyle Hamilton and Ricky Peterson on lap three, and the second was a solo spin by Travis Welpott with 13 laps completed.

Even with no brakes in the final laps, Flores hung on for second, giving the NASCAR Cup Series champion pit crew member for Team Penske back-to-back top two finishes in Rumble competition.

“I felt the brake pedal first under red and it went right to the floor,” Flores recalled afterward. “I was able to pump it up a bit as everything cooled off, but it was really challenging once we went back to green because these midgets are so sensitive with stopping power going into the corners on this flat track.

“I really had no defense when Cap tagged me with the bumper, and it got me out of shape enough that I couldn’t stop him once he made the move,” Flores continued. “It’s cool to come out here to the Rumble and be a contender for the second year in a row. I’ve had so much success indoors [in TQ midgets], but there’s nothing like the big shows in this building.”

Henry’s teammate Joe Liguori, who won last year’s Saturday finale for his first Rumble victory, completed the podium ahead of Joey Payne and five-time Rumble winner Russ Gamester.

Ayrton Houk, Mike Fedorcak, Bryan Nuckles, Hamilton, and Jim Anderson closed the top 10 as 11 of the 14 feature starters completed all 50 laps.

Ohio teenager Kasey Jedrzejek started the night by setting the fastest time (7.603 seconds) in qualifying, but was spun in his heat race and later failed to make the feature transfer in his last chance qualifier.

Welpott, Anderson, Fedorcak, and Liguori topped their respective heat races, while Gamester and Peterson split the pair of last chance qualifiers.

Henry nearly doubled up by winning the winged 600cc micro sprint main that closed the night, but tangled with the lap car of Bill Dunham coming to the white flag in that 25-lap contest and lost the lead to his team owner, John Ivy.

Ivy went on to pull away during a green-white-checkered finish for his 24th career Rumble in Fort Wayne micro victory, with Tyler Shullick and Henry giving Ivy’s three-car operation a sweep of the podium.

“We all race hard, but sometimes it’s about being where others aren’t, and I happened to see the wreck materializing and jumped to the outside just fast enough for it to stick,” Ivy said. “Sometimes I’d rather be lucky than good; these young guys are winning more … but I’m not done quite yet.”

Tyler Gunn and Nate Franklin filled out the top five in the winged 600cc micro feature.

The non-winged 600cc micro race was commanded by 14-year-old Easton Zent, who assumed the lead on lap 9 of 25 after early pacesetter Brian Busz hit an infield tire in turn three and flipped his No. 75b.

Busz was unable to continue, leaving Zent out front for the final 17 laps while fending off persistent pressure from Tyler Gunn, who came home second by .264 seconds.

Ivy crossed the finish line third, followed by Michael Busz and Larry Joe Sroufe.

Josh McKnight (Clone 400) and Steven Berlin (Senior Caged) both reached Rumble victory lane at long last during Friday’s go-kart features, ending winless droughts of 18 and 16 years, respectively.

Other go-kart winners during day one of the Rumble included double victors Alex Smolders (Clone 360, Clone 330) and Dylan Trost (Junior Champ, Junior 3), Devin Hammond (Senior Predator), and Keilan Calderwood (Kid Kart).

Kyle Santora (Senior) and Jaydyn Christle (Junior) split the night’s mini-wedge main events, while Lukas Waber (Animal Combined, Senior Honda), Grayson Hathaway (Heavy Honda), Nolan Elliott (Junior Honda), Aiden Slightom (Heavy 160), and Weston Kudner (Light 160) were all victorious in quarter midget action.

Day two of the Rumble kicks off at 11 a.m. ET Saturday with preliminary action. Opening ceremonies for the grand finale are scheduled for 7 p.m.

RESULTS: 26th Rumble in Fort Wayne; Allen County War Memorial Coliseum; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Dec. 27, 2024

National Midget Qualifying (best of two laps): 1. Kasey Jedrzejek, 75, Cicconi/KJR-7.603; 2. Kyle Hamilton, 99, Burrow-7.625; 3. Joey Payne, 2, Stewart-7.676; 4. Joe Liguori, 8up, ???-7.712; 5. Bryan Nuckles, 59, Nuckles-7.729; 6. Ryan Flores, 15, ???-7.765; 7. Rylan Gray, 49g, ???-7.796; 8. Billy Hulbert, 01, ???-7.800; 9. Travis Welpott, 18, Gorman-7.804; 10. Jim Anderson, 36, Anderson-7.806; 11. Mike Fedorcak, 97, Stewart-7.822; 12. Justin Peck, 5x, Clay-7.833; 13. Russ Gamester, 46, Gamester-7.845; 14. Ricky Peterson, 92, ???-7.934; 15. Tim Creech II, 49, Burrow-7.937; 16. Scott Hampton, 96, ???-7.952; 17. Curtis Setser II, 24, Setser-7.952; 18. Chris Neuenschwander, 3, Neuenschwander-8.012; 19. Nick Hamilton, 16, Kenyon-8.020; 20. Ayrton Houk, 6, Kenyon-8.031; 21. Scott Koerner, 4b, ???-8.044; 22. Cole Sink, 8, Brewer-8.051; 23. Jackson Macenko, 24, Hayes-8.079; 24. Billy Wease, 99g, Guess-8.156; 25. Tony Main, 6m, Main-8.235; 26. A.J. Lesiecki, 9r, Reiser-8.262; 27. Landon Brown, 15, Brown-8.269; 28. Andrew Royer, 24r, Royer-8.284; 29. Daryl Campbell, 45, Campbell-8.316; 30. Lee Pierce, 42, ???-8.374; 31. Braiden Black, 47, ???-8.619; 32. Cap Henry, 41, ???-NT; 33. John Ivy, 98, Burrow-NT.

(Class Track Record: 7.323 seconds, Tony Stewart, Dec. 30, 2005)

National Midget Heat #1 (10 laps, two transfer): 1. 18-Travis Welpott [1]; 2. 41-Cap Henry [9] / 3. 46-Russ Gamester [4]; 4. 59-Bryan Nuckles [2]; 5. 24S-Curtis Setser II [5]; 6. 75-Kasey Jedrzejek [3]; 7. 4B-Scott Koerner [6]; 8. 45-Daryl Campbell [8]; 9. 6M-Tony Main [7] (DNS).

National Midget Heat #2 (10 laps, two transfer): 1. 36-Jim Anderson [1]; 2. 15F-Ryan Flores [2] / 3. 92-Ricky Peterson [4]; 4. 99-Kyle Hamilton [3]; 5. 3-Chris Neuenschwander [5]; 6. 9R-AJ Leseicki [7]; 7. 42-Lee Pierce [8]; 8. 8-Cole Sink [6] (DNS).

National Midget Heat #3 (10 laps, two transfer): 1. 97-Mike Fedorcak [1]; 2. 2-Joey Payne [3] / 3. 49G-Rylan Gray [2]; 4. 49-Tim Creech II [4]; 5. 16-Nick Hamilton [5]; 6. 24-Jackson Macenko [6]; 7. 15-Landon Brown [7]; 8. 47-Braiden Black [8].

National Midget Heat #4 (10 laps, two transfer): 1. 8up-Joe Liguori [3]; 2. 6-Ayrton Houk [5]; 3. 96-Scott Hampton [4]; 4. 24R-Andrew Royer [7]; 5. 01-Billy Hulbert [2]; 6. 5X-Justin Peck [1] (DNS); 7. 99g-Billy Wease [6] (DNS); 8. 98-John Ivy [8] (DNS).

National Midget Last Chance Showdown #1 (12 laps, three transfer): 1. 46-Russ Gamester [1]; 2. 49G-Rylan Gray [2]; 3. 59-Bryan Nuckles [3] / 4. 49-Tim Creech II [4]; 5. 16-Nick Hamilton [6]; 6. 6M-Tony Main [13]; 7. 24-Jackson Macenko [8]; 8. 45-Daryl Campbell [11]; 9. 75-Kasey Jedrzejek [7]; 10. 47-Braiden Black [12]; 11. 24S-Curtis Setser II [5]; 12. 15-Landon Brown [10]; 13. 4B-Scott Koerner [9].

National Midget Last Chance Showdown #2 (12 laps, three transfer): 1. 92-Ricky Peterson [1]; 2. 99-Kyle Hamilton [3]; 3. 5X-Justin Peck [8] / 4. 3-Chris Neuenschwander [5]; 5. 9R-AJ Lesiecki [7]; 6. 96-Scott Hampton [2]; 7. 24R-Andrew Royer [4]; 8. 42-Lee Pierce [9]; 9. 01-Billy Hulbert [6]; 10. 99g-Billy Wease (DNS); 11. 8-Cole Sink (DNS); 12. 98-John Ivy (DNS).

National Midget A-Feature (50 laps): 1. 41-Cap Henry [2]; 2. 15F-Ryan Flores [1]; 3. 8UP-Joe Liguori [3]; 4. 2-Joey Payne [7]; 5. 46-Russ Gamester [9]; 6. 6-Ayrton Houk [8]; 7. 97-Mike Fedorcak [4]; 8. 59-Bryan Nuckles [13]; 9. 99H-Kyle Hamilton [12]; 10. 36-Jim Anderson [5]; 11. 49G-Rylan Gray [11]; 12. 5X-Justin Peck [14]; 13. 92-Ricky Peterson [10]; 14. 18-Travis Welpott [6].

Lap Leader(s): Ryan Flores 1-31, Cap Henry 32-50.

Hard Charger: 59-Bryan Nuckles (+5)

Winged 600cc Micro Qualifying (best of two laps): 1. 94-Tyler Shullick, 7.268; 2. 17-Cap Henry, 7.512; 3. 40-John Ivy, 7.547; 4. 71r-Tyler Rankin, 7.590; 5. 27-Chris Jagger, 7.816; 6. 68g-Tyler Gunn, 7.842; 7. 87-Nate Franklin, 7.865; 8. 08-Cory Grenzy, 7.962; 9. 01-Chase Ridenour, 8.006; 10. 16w-Dillon Nusbaum, 8.040; 11. 29i-Kelsey Ivy-Mange, 8.067; 12. 21-Clay Sanders, 8.080; 13. 18-Cody Tyler, 8.081; 14. 14-Keith Ousley, 8.114; 15. 5-Brian Busz, 8.140; 16. 10r-Ryan Ball, 8.173; 17. 12w-Jake Wachtman, 8.188; 18. 84-Bill Dunham, 8.208; 19. 3w-Dylan Woodling, 8.416.

(Class Track Record: 7.255 seconds, Tyler Shullick, Dec. 18, 2021)

Winged 600cc Micro Heat #1 (10 laps, all transfer): 1. 40-John Ivy [4]; 2. 94-Tyler Shullick [5]; 3. 01-Chase Ridenour [1]; 4. 87-Nate Franklin [2]; 5. 5-Brian Busz [8]; 6. 18-Cody Tyler [7]; 7. 3W-Dylan Woodling [10]; 8. 12W-Jake Wachtman [9]; 9. 29I-Kelsey Ivy-Mange [6]; 10. 27-Chris Jagger [3].

Winged 600cc Micro Heat #2 (10 laps, all transfer): 1. 71R-Tyler Rankin [4]; 2. 17-Cap Henry [5]; 3. 16W-Dillon Nusbaum [1]; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn [3]; 5. 08-Cory Grenzy [2]; 6. 21-Clay Sanders [6]; 7. 84-Bill Dunham [9]; 8. 10R-Ryan Ball [8]; 9. 14-Keith Ousley [7].

Winged 600cc Micro A-Feature (26 laps, extended by GWC finish): 1. 40-John Ivy [6]; 2. 94-Tyler Shullick [4]; 3. 17-Cap Henry [3]; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn [8]; 5. 87-Nathan Franklin [7]; 6. 16W-Dillon Nusbaum [1]; 7. 3W-Dylan Woodling [13]; 8. 08-Cory Grenzy [10]; 9. 12W-Jake Wachtman [15]; 10. 18-Cody Tyler [11]; 11. 84-Bill Dunham [14]; 12. 10R-Ryan Ball [16]; 13. 01-Chase Ridenour [2]; 14. 21-Clay Sanders [12]; 15. 29I-Kelsey Ivy-Mange [17]; 16. 27-Chris Jagger [19]; 17. 5-Brian Busz [9]; 18. 71R-Tyler Rankin [5]; 19. 14-Keith Ousley [18].

Lap Leader(s): Dillon Nusbaum 1, Cap Henry 2-23, John Ivy 24-26.

Hard Charger: 3w-Dylan Woodling (+6)

Non-Winged 600cc Micro Qualifying (best of two laps): 1. 68g-Tyler Gunn, 7.990; 2. 21-Larry Joe Sroufe, 8.078; 3. ES10-Easton Zent, 8.107; 4. 83-Chase Ridenour, 8.112; 5. 73-Brent Busz, 8.217; 6. 12-Josh Ross, 8.238; 7. 27m-Dylan Woodling, 8.246; 8. 75b-Brian Busz, 8.255; 9. 17n-Dillon Nusbaum, 8.264; 10. 29-Zeth Sabo, 8.287; 11. 4-Brad Lamberson, 8.403; 12. 24r-Andrew Royer, 8.416; 13. 18-Kole Kirkman, 8.489; 14. 44-Michael Busz, 8.801; 15. 51-Jason Ormsby, 8.840; 16. 00-Bryan Martin, 9.104; 17. 5H-Josh Haynes, 9.223; 18. 8-Bruce Bretzman, NT; 19. 20i-John Ivy, NT.

(Class Track Record: 7.952 seconds, John Ivy, Dec. 18, 2021)

Non-Winged 600cc Micro Heat #1 (10 laps, all transfer): 1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5]; 2. ES10-Easton Zent[4]; 3. 18-Kole Kirkman[7]; 4. 73-Brent Busz[3]; 5. 27M-Dylan Woodling[2]; 6. 5H-Josh Haynes[9]; 7. 51-Jason Ormsby[8]; 8. 4-Brad Lamberson[6]; 9. 17N-Dillon Nusbaum[1]; 10. 20i-John Ivy[10]

Non-Winged 600cc Micro Heat #2 (10 laps, all transfer): 1. 29-Zeth Sabo [1]; 2. 75B-Brian Busz[2]; 3. 12-Josh Ross[3]; 4. 83-Chase Ridenour[4]; 5. 21-Larry Sroufe[5]; 6. 44-Michael Busz[7]; 7. 24R-Andrew Royer[6]; 8. 00-Bryan Martin[8]; 9. 8-Bruce Bretzman (DNS).

Non-Winged 600cc Micro A-Feature (25 laps): 1. ES10-Easton Zent [2]; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn [4]; 3. 20i-John Ivy [19]; 4. 44-Michael Busz [12]; 5. 21-Larry Sroufe [10]; 6. 51-Jason Ormsby [13]; 7. 73-Brent Busz [7]; 8. 17N-Dillon Nusbaum [17]; 9. 12-Josh Ross [6]; 10. 75B-Brian Busz [1]; 11. 83-Chase Ridenour [8]; 12. 4-Brad Lamberson [15]; 13. 29-Zeth Sabo [3]; 14. 00-Bryan Martin [16]; 15. 18-Kole Kirkman [5]; 16. 27M-Dylan Woodling (DNS); 17. 5H-Josh Haynes (DNS); 18. 24R-Andrew Royer (DNS); 19. 8-Bruce Bretzman (DNS).

Lap Leader(s): Brian Busz 1-8, Easton Zent 9-25.

Hard Charger: 20i-John Ivy (+16)

Go-Karts

Clone 400 Timed Practice (top four to feature): 1. 51-Josh McKnight, 7.842; 2. 49-Sam Weaver, 7.884; 3. 6-Travis Fisher, 7.890; 4. 72-Jo Jo Warner, 7.933 / 5. 51W-Erik Wolleson, 7.992; 6. 13-Jamie Miller, 8.016; 7. 7-Seumus Calderwood, 8.066; 8. 03-Zachary Thrash, 8.305; 9. 69-Blake Lamb, 8.624; 10. 10-John Perkins, 8.677; 11. 28-Joseph Howe, 8.894; 12. 21-Brenton Lamb, 8.976.

Clone 400 Heat Race (10 laps, all transfer): 1. 51W-Erik Wolleson [1]; 2. 7-Seumus Calderwood [3]; 3. 13-Jamie Miller [2]; 4. 03-Zachary Thrash [4]; 5. 10-John Perkins [6]; 6. 21-Brenton Lamb [8]; 7. 28-Joseph Howe [7]; 8. 69-Blake Lamb [5].

Clone 400 A Feature (15 laps): 1. 51-Josh McKnight [1] (first win in 49 Rumble features); 2. 51W-Erik Wolleson [5]; 3. 49-Sam Weaver [2]; 4. 13-Jamie Miller [7]; 5. 7-Seumus Calderwood [6]; 6. 72-Jo Jo Warner [4]; 7. 21-Brenton Lamb [10]; 8. 28-Joseph Howe [11]; 9. 6-Travis Fisher [3]; 10. 69-Blake Lamb [12]; 11. 10-John Perkins [9]; 12. 03-Zachary Thrash [8].

Clone 360 Timed Practice (top four to feature): 1. 11-Alex Smolders, 7.304; 2. 21-Shawn Kluck, 7.409; 3. 54-Doug Sterly, 7.483; 4. 01-Ryan Moran, 7.523 / 5. 6-Jake Shelley, 7.530; 6. 81-Quentin Graham, 7.540; 7. 672-Joey Pendergrass, 7.545; 8. 78-Steven Dombrowski, 7.622; 9. 31-Levi Wilbur, 7.692; 10. 8-RJ Cornett, 7.753; 11. 26-Logan Starr, 7.797; 12. 51-Josh McKnight, 7.808; 13. 46-Colton Hower, 7.833; 14. 51W-Erik Wolleson, 7.873; 15. 1-Dusty Davis, 7.892; 16. 09-Derek Hammond, 7.920; 17. 14-Alex Geren, 7.942; 18. 233-Landon Delong, 7.949; 19. 24-Kagen Schroyer, 8.065; 20. 03-Zachary Thrash, 8.337; 21. 57C-Terry Culbertson III, 8.381; 22. 33-Jesse Ainsworth, 8.676; 23. 12-Roger Olinger, 9.275.

Clone 360 Heat 1 (10 laps, top two transfer): 1. 6-Jake Shelley [1]; 2. 14-Alex Geren [5] / 3. 78-Steven Dombrowski [2]; 4. 26-Logan Starr [3]; 5. 51W-Erik Wolleson [4]; 6. 03-Zachary Thrash [6]; 7. 12-Roger Olinger [7].

Clone 360 Heat 2 (10 laps, top two transfer): 1. 81-Quentin Graham [1]; 2. 31-Levi Wilbur [2] / 3. 57C-Terry Culbertson III [6]; 4. 51-Josh McKnight [3]; 5. 233-Landon Delong [5]; 6. 1-Dusty Davis [4].

Clone 360 Heat 3 (10 laps, top two transfer): 1. 672-Joey Pendergrass [1]; 2. 8-RJ Cornett [2] / 3. 09-Derek Hammond [ 4]; 4. 46-Colton Hower [3]; 5. 24-Kagen Schroyer [5]; 6. 33-Jesse Ainsworth [6].

Clone 360 B Feature (10 laps, top four transfer): 1. 78-Steven Dombrowski [1]; 2. 51-Josh McKnight [5]; 3. 26-Logan Starr [4]; 4. 233-Landon Delong [8] / 5. 1-Dusty Davis [11]; 6. 09-Derek Hammond [3]; 7. 57C-Terry Culbertson III [2]; 8. 03-Zachary Thrash [10]; 9. 46-Colton Hower [6]; 10. 33-Jesse Ainsworth [12]; 11. 51W-Erik Wolleson [7]; 12. 24-Kagen Schroyer [9]; 13. 12-Roger Olinger (DNS).

Clone 360 A Feature (15 laps): 1. 11-Alex Smolders [1]; 2. 21-Shawn Kluck [2]; 3. 81-Quentin Graham [6]; 4. 54-Doug Sterly [3]; 5. 672-Joey Pendergrass [7]; 6. 14-Alex Geren [8]; 7. 31-Levi Wilbur [9]; 8. 78-Steven Dombrowski [11]; 9. 8-RJ Cornett [10]; 10. 26-Logan Starr [13]; 11. 6-Jake Shelley [5]; 12. 01-Ryan Moran [4]; 13. 51-Josh McKnight [12]; 14. 233-Landon Delong [14].

Clone 330 Timed Practice (top four to feature): 1. 11-Alex Smolders, 7.402; 2. 21-Shawn Kluck, 7.460; 3. 6-Jake Shelley, 7.479; 4. 14-Alex Geren, 7.656 / 5. 01-Ryan Moran, 7.656; 6. 31W-Levi Wilbur, 7.707; 7. 54-Doug Sterly, 7.709; 8. 78-Steven Dombrowski, 7.763; 9. 672-Joey Pendergrass, 7.767; 10. 98-Jakeb Boxell, 7.820; 11. 46-Colton Hower, 7.835; 12. 8-RJ Cornett, 7.842; 13. 81-Quentin Graham, 7.863; 14. 26-Logan Starr, 7.881; 15. 09-Derek Hammond, 7.932; 16. 233-Landon Delong, 7.954; 17. 1-Dusty Davis, 7.994; 18. 119-Derek Lilly, 8.277; 19. 24-Kagen Schroyer, 8.528; 20. 31-Dylan Kinney, 8.624; 21. 247-Layken Brinkman, NT.

Clone 330 Heat 1 (10 laps, top three transfer): 1. 81-Quentin Graham [5]; 2. 672-Joey Pendergrass [3]; 3. 54-Doug Sterly [2] / 4. 01-Ryan Moran [1]; 5. 1-Dusty Davis [7]; 6. 46-Colton Hower [4]; 7. 09-Derek Hammond [6]; 8. 24-Kagen Schroyer [8]; 9. 247-Layken Brinkman [9].

Clone 330 Heat 2 (10 laps, top three transfer): 1. 78-Steven Dombrowski [2]; 2. 31W-Levi Wilbur [1]; 3. 26-Logan Starr [5] / 4. 98-Jakeb Boxell [3]; 5. 8-RJ Cornett [4]; 6. 233-Landon Delong [6]; 7. 119-Derek Lilly [7]; 8. 31-Dylan Kinney [8].

Clone 330 B Feature (10 laps, top four transfer): 1. 01-Ryan Moran [1]; 2. 98-Jakeb Boxell [2]; 3. 233-Landon Delong [6]; 4. 09-Derek Hammond [7] / 5. 247-Layken Brinkman [11]; 6. 46-Colton Hower [5]; 7. 31-Dylan Kinney [10]; 8. 119-Derek Lilly [8]; 9. 1-Dusty Davis (DNS); 10. 8-RJ Cornett (DNS); 11. 24-Kagen Schroyer (DNS).

Clone 330 A Feature (15 laps): 1. 11-Alex Smolders [1]; 2. 21-Shawn Kluck [2]; 3. 54-Doug Sterly [9]; 4. 14-Alex Geren [4]; 5. 01-Ryan Moran [11]; 6. 6-Jake Shelley [3]; 7. 78-Steven Dombrowski [6]; 8. 09-Derek Hammond [14]; 9. 26-Logan Starr [10]; 10. 233-Landon Delong [13]; 11. 81-Quentin Graham [5]; 12. 31W-Levi Wilbur [8]; 13. 98-Jakeb Boxell [12]; 14. 672-Joey Pendergrass [7].

Senior Predator Timed Practice (top four to feature): 1. 29-Devin Hammond, 8.126; 2. 2-Jaden Edwards, 8.237; 3. 72-Jacob Layton, 8.447; 4. 001-Jack Lander, 8.674 / 5. 20-Seth Courtney, 8.679; 6. 22W-Ryan Wittler, 8.862; 7. 28-Noah Eberly, 8.875; 8. 22D-Ian Deye, 8.884; 9. 13-Austin Kryta, 8.926; 10. 47-Frank Witfoth, 8.932; 11. 24-Graysin Olinger, 8.940; 12. 14-Todd Smith, 9.071; 13. 15-Brad Eitniear, 9.315; 14. 19-Darcie Hammond, 9.338; 15. 61-Logan Myers, 10.908; 16. 57Y-Cody Yeiter, NT.

Senior Predator Heat Race (8 laps, all transfer): 1. 22W-Ryan Wittler [2]; 2. 20-Seth Courtney [1]; 3. 24-Graysin Olinger [7]; 4. 22D-Ian Deye [4]; 5. 19-Darcie Hammond [10]; 6. 13-Austin Kryta [5]; 7. 14-Todd Smith [8]; 8. 15-Brad Eitniear [9]; 9. 28-Noah Eberly [3]; 10. 57Y-Cody Yeiter [12]; 11. 61-Logan Myers [11]; 12. 47-Frank Witfoth [6].

Senior Predator A Feature (15 laps): 1. 29-Devin Hammond [1]; 2. 001-Jack Lander [4]; 3. 24-Graysin Olinger [7]; 4. 13-Austin Kryta [10]; 5. 15-Brad Eitniear [12]; 6. 20-Seth Courtney [6]; 7. 19-Darcie Hammond [9]; 8. 22D-Ian Deye [8]; 9. 72-Jacob Layton [3]; 10. 22W-Ryan Wittler [5]; 11. 28-Noah Eberly [13]; 12. 14-Todd Smith [11]; 13. 47-Frank Witfoth [16]; 14. 61-Logan Myers [15]; 15. 57Y-Cody Yeiter [14]; 16. 2-Jaden Edwards [2].

Senior Champ Timed Practice (top four to feature): 1. 3W-Dylan Woodling, 8.198; 2. 21-Spencer Smolders, 8.326; 3. 01-Ryan Moran, 8.350; 4. 7-Seumus Calderwood, 8.379 / 5. 2B-Steven Berlin, 8.430; 6. 672-Joey Pendergrass, 8.557; 7. 20-Derek Lilly, 8.675; 8. 153-John Miller, 8.682; 9. 69-Cole Colclasure, 8.831; 10. 08-Alyssa Vanderpool, 8.975; 11. 14-Dawson Kelly, 9.148; 12. 2X-AJ Geren, 9.251; 13. 28-Keith Barker, 9.312; 14. 19-Kyle Kinney, 9.416; 15. 06-Jason Hamilton (DNS).

Senior Champ Heat 1 (10 laps, top three transfer): 1. 2B-Steven Berlin [1]; 2. 20-Derek Lilly [2]; 3. 69-Cole Colclasure [3] / 4. 06-Jason Hamilton [6]; 5. 28-Keith Barker [5]; 6. 14-Dawson Kelly [4].

Senior Champ Heat 2 (10 laps, top three transfer): 1. 672-Joey Pendergrass [1]; 2. 2X-AJ Geren [4]; 3. 08-Alyssa Vanderpool [3] / 4. 153-John Miller [2]; 5. 19-Kyle Kinney [5].

Senior Champ A Feature (15 laps): 1. 2B-Steven Berlin [5]; 2. 01-Ryan Moran [3]; 3. 3W-Dylan Woodling [1]; 4. 21-Spencer Smolders [2]; 5. 672-Joey Pendergrass [6]; 6. 7-Seumus Calderwood [4]; 7. 06-Jason Hamilton [15]; 8. 20-Derek Lilly [7]; 9. 2X-AJ Geren [12]; 10. 153-John Miller [8]; 11. 28-Keith Barker [13]; 12. 08-Alyssa Vanderpool [10]; 13. 14-Dawson Kelly [11]; 14. 19-Kyle Kinney [14]; 15. 69-Cole Colclasure [9].

Junior Champ Timed Practice (top four to feature): 1. 09X-Dylan Trost, 8.906; 2. 23-Jordan Hadley, 9.047[6]; 3. 711-Benji Siferd, 9.153; 4. 92-Kear Mills, 9.193 / 5. 58-Camdynn Bollenbacher, 9.273; 6. 11-Donovan Morehouse, 9.697; 7. 2-Zoe Herzig, 9.882; 8. 001-Wes Thunberg, 10.092; 9. 23R-Talon Royer, 10.373.

Junior Champ Heat Race (10 laps, all transfer): 1. 58-Camdynn Bollenbacher [1]; 2. 11-Donovan Morehouse [2]; 3. 2-Zoe Herzig [3]; 4. 001-Wes Thunberg [4]; 5. 23R-Talon Royer [5].

Junior Champ A Feature (15 laps): 1. 09X-Dylan Trost [1]; 2. 23-Jordan Hadley [2]; 3. 11-Donovan Morehouse [6]; 4. 58-Camdynn Bollenbacher [5]; 5. 23R-Talon Royer [9]; 6. 001-Wes Thunberg [8]; 7. 92-Kear Mills [4]; 8. 2-Zoe Herzig [7]; 9. 711-Benji Siferd [3].

Junior 3 Timed Practice (top four to feature): 1. 505-Dylan Trost, 7.945; 2. 85L-Landen Francis, 8.003; 3. 9-Jaxon Kilpatrick, 8.154; 4. 23-Jordan Hadley, 8.221; 5. 72-Ethan Hunt, 8.460; 6. 12-Kaden Sexton, 8.711; 7. 2-Zoe Herzig, 8.856; 8. 1-Kamille Fitzpatrick, 9.127; 9. 10-Gunnyar Perkins, 9.357.

Junior 3 Heat Race (10 laps, all transfer): 1. 2-Ethan Hunt [1]; 2. 1-Kamille Fitzpatrick [4]; 3. 2-Zoe Herzig [3]; 4. 12-Kaden Sexton [2]; 5. 10-Gunnyar Perkins [5].

Junior 3 A Feature (15 laps): 1. 505-Dylan Trost [1]; 2. 85L-Landen Francis [2]; 3. 23-Jordan Hadley [4]; 4. 9-Jaxon Kilpatrick [3]; 5. 72-Ethan Hunt [5]; 6. 2-Zoe Herzig [7]; 7. 12-Kaden Sexton [8]; 8. 1-Kamille Fitzpatrick [6]; 9. 10-Gunnyar Perkins [9].

Kid Kart Round 1 Heat Race (8 laps, all transfer): 1. 9-Huntly Hupp [3]; 2. 5-Briggs Layton [1]; 3. 61C-Keilan Calderwood [4]; 4. 21-Coltyn Gibson [5]; 5. 711-Beckham Geckle [8]; 6. 7M-Caden Myers [2]; 7. 4-Sophia Wilfong [6]; 8. 7-Claira Layton [9]; 9. 1-Sammy Stump [7]; 10. 2-Kolton Mills [10].

Kid Kart Round 2 Heat Race (8 laps, all transfer): 1. 711-Beckham Geckle [3]; 2. 61C-Keilan Calderwood [7]; 3. 7-Claira Layton [2]; 4. 21-Coltyn Gibson [6]; 5. 5-Briggs Layton [10]; 6. 1-Sammy Stump [4]; 7. 4-Sophia Wilfong [5]; 8. 7M-Caden Myers [9]; 9. 9-Huntly Hupp [8]; 10. 2-Kolton Mills [1].

Kid Kart A Feature (15 laps): 1. 61C-Keilan Calderwood [1]; 2. 711-Beckham Geckle [2]; 3. 5-Briggs Layton [3]; 4. 7-Claira Layton [6]; 5. 9-Huntly Hupp [5]; 6. 4-Sophia Wilfong [8]; 7. 7M-Caden Myers [7]; 8. 1-Sammy Stump [9]; 9. 21-Coltyn Gibson (DNS); 10. 2-Kolton Mills (DNS).

Mini-Wedge Full Body Karts

Senior Mini-Wedge Round 1 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 5S-Kyle Santora [4]; 2. 9-Abbey Meyers [2]; 3. 87-Braxton McCullough [7]; 4. 10-Kaleb Walsh [5]; 5. 21-Brody Gibson [6]; 6. 12-Jaylynn Hunt [9]; 7. 5G-Gracie Gurd [8]; 8. 05-Brycen Schrock [3]; 9. 14R-Bryson Ross [1]; 10. 2J-Easton Jaroniewski [10].

Senior Mini-Wedge Round 1 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 15-Drayven Vitali [2]; 2. 12B-Brayden Sloan [1]; 3. 25-Madison Zelmer [8]; 4. 141-Kyler Jaroniewski [9]; 5. 1K-Keagan Gorsuch [5]; 6. 2-Bryan Vitali [3]; 7. 23-Elena Rutherford [6]; 8. 4-Colby Brownlee [4]; 9. 50-Hunter Pierman [7].

Senior Mini-Wedge Round 2 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 5S-Kyle Santora [7]; 2. 14R-Bryson Ross [10]; 3. 05-Brycen Schrock [8]; 4. 9-Abbey Meyers [9]; 5. 21-Brody Gibson [5]; 6. 5G-Gracie Gurd [3]; 7. 2J-Easton Jaroniewski [1]; 8. 10-Kaleb Walsh [6]; 9. 12-Jaylynn Hunt [2]; 10. 87-Braxton McCullough [4].

Senior Mini-Wedge Round 2 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 50-Hunter Pierman [3]; 2. 15-Drayven Vitali [8]; 3. 25-Madison Zelmer [2]; 4. 1K-Keagan Gorsuch [5]; 5. 141-Kyler Jaroniewski [1]; 6. 2-Bryan Vitali [7]; 7. 12B-Brayden Sloan [9]; 8. 4-Colby Brownlee [6]; 9. 23-Elena Rutherford [4].

Senior Mini-Wedge B Feature (10 laps, top four transfer): 1. 05-Brycen Schrock [1]; 2. 10-Kaleb Walsh [3]; 3. 23-Elena Rutherford [8]; 4. 4-Colby Brownlee [7] / 5. 2-Bryan Vitali [2]; 6. 5G-Gracie Gurd [5]; 7. 2J-Easton Jaroniewski [9]; 8. 12-Jaylynn Hunt [6]; 9. 87-Braxton McCullough [4].

Senior Mini-Wedge A Feature (15 laps): 1. 5S-Kyle Santora [1]; 2. 9-Abbey Meyers [3]; 3. 14R-Bryson Ross [10]; 4. 25-Madison Zelmer [4]; 5. 141-Kyler Jaroniewski [7]; 6. 12B-Brayden Sloan [5]; 7. 21-Brody Gibson [8]; 8. 23-Elena Rutherford [13]; 9. 4-Colby Brownlee [14]; 10. 05-Brycen Schrock [11]; 11. 15-Drayven Vitali [2]; 12. 1K-Keagan Gorsuch [6]; 13. 50-Hunter Pierman [9]; 14. 10-Kaleb Walsh [12].

Junior Mini-Wedge Round 1 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 14K-Zachary Kline [5]; 2. 91G-Greyson Marcinkowski [1]; 3. 2-Jaydyn Christle [4]; 4. 8-Bruce Rush [6]; 5. 5-Cash Tremble [3]; 6. 88-Cayden McCullough [7]; 7. 56-Jerry Anderson III [2].

Junior Mini-Wedge Round 1 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 61-Brentley Evans [4]; 2. 99-Dallas Eaton [2]; 3. 45-Joey Barnhart Jr. [3]; 4. 62-Kaiden Blotter [6]; 5. 28-Blake Pletz [1]; 6. 25K-Kylor Peace [5].

Junior Mini-Wedge Round 2 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 14K-Zachary Kline [3]; 2. 2-Jaydyn Christle [4]; 3. 8-Bruce Rush [2]; 4. 91G-Greyson Marcinkowski [7]; 5. 56-Jerry Anderson III [6]; 6. 5-Cash Tremble [5]; 7. 88-Cayden McCullough [1].

Junior Mini-Wedge Round 2 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 61-Brentley Evans [3]; 2. 62-Kaiden Blotter [1]; 3. 25K-Kylor Peace [2]; 4. 45-Joey Barnhart Jr. [4]; 5. 99-Dallas Eaton [5]; 6. 28-Blake Pletz [6].

Junior Mini-Wedge A Feature (15 laps): 1. 2-Jaydyn Christle [3]; 2. 99-Dallas Eaton [6]; 3. 14K-Zachary Kline [2]; 4. 61-Brentley Evans [1]; 5. 91G-Greyson Marcinkowski [4]; 6. 8-Bruce Rush [8]; 7. 62-Kaiden Blotter [5]; 8. 45-Joey Barnhart Jr. [7]; 9. 56-Jerry Anderson III [12]; 10. 5-Cash Tremble [11]; 11. 28-Blake Pletz [10]; 12. 88-Cayden McCullough [13]; 13. 25K-Kylor Peace [9].

Quarter Midgets

Animal Combined Round 1 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 15-Ellis Mendoza [2]; 2. 9-Lukas Waber [7]; 3. 13-Blane Withers [6]; 4. 10-Rylan Nuckles [8]; 5. 1-Alexander Barrett [3]; 6. 11-Emme Nuckles [5]; 7. 7-Easton Etherington [1]; 8. 2-Jonathon Decker [4].

Animal Combined Round 1 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 5-Weston Kudner [8]; 2. 18-Davey Alsip [7]; 3. 3-Bella Lucas [2]; 4. 14-Colten Carrier [3]; 5. 6-MacKenzie Botha [4]; 6. 19-Mason McGinnis [1]; 7. 17-Ayden Thacker [5]; 8. 20-Chase Conrad [6].

Animal Combined Round 2 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 9-Lukas Waber [2]; 2. 13-Blane Withers [3]; 3. 15-Ellis Mendoza [7]; 4. 2-Jonathon Decker [5]; 5. 1-Alexander Barrett [6]; 6. 11-Emme Nuckles [4]; 7. 10-Rylan Nuckles [1]; 8. 7-Easton Etherington [8].

Animal Combined Round 2 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 5-Weston Kudner [1]; 2. 18-Davey Alsip [2]; 3. 20-Chase Conrad [3]; 4. 3-Bella Lucas [7]; 5. 14-Colten Carrier [6]; 6. 17-Ayden Thacker [4]; 7. 6-MacKenzie Botha [5]; 8. 19-Mason McGinnis [8].

Animal Combined B Feature (10 laps, top four transfer): 1. 2-Jonathon Decker [1]; 2. 17-Ayden Thacker [4]; 3. 7-Easton Etherington [6]; 4. 19-Mason McGinnis [5] / 5. 11-Emme Nuckles [3]; 6. 6-MacKenzie Botha [2].

Animal Combined A Feature (15 laps): 1. 9-Lukas Waber [2]; 2. 5-Weston Kudner [1]; 3. 18-Davey Alsip [4]; 4. 20-Chase Conrad [9]; 5. 2-Jonathon Decker [11]; 6. 15-Ellis Mendoza [3]; 7. 13-Blane Withers [5]; 8. 3-Bella Lucas [6]; 9. 1-Alexander Barrett [8]; 10. 17-Ayden Thacker [12]; 11. 19-Mason McGinnis [14]; 12. 14-Colten Carrier [7]; 13. 7-Easton Etherington [13]; 14. 10-Rylan Nuckles [10].

Heavy Honda Round 1 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 7-Aiden Slightom [3]; 2. 11-Cohen Ellet [1]; 3. 1-Grayson Hathaway [2]; 4. 8-Phillip Clement Jr. [4]; 5. 4-MacKenzie Botha [6]; 6. 13-Abby Springer [5].

Heavy Honda Round 1 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 6-Easton Etherington [1]; 2. 2-Alexander Barrett [3]; 3. 3-Lily Gerbasi [4]; 4. 5-Kaitlyn Elliott [5]; 5. 12-Chase Conrad [2].

Heavy Honda Round 2 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 1-Grayson Hathaway [5]; 2. 7-Aiden Slightom [4]; 3. 11-Cohen Ellet [6]; 4. 8-Phillip Clement Jr. [3]; 5. 4-MacKenzie Botha [1]; 6. 13-Abby Springer [2].

Heavy Honda Round 2 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 12-Chase Conrad [4]; 2. 6-Easton Etherington [5]; 3. 2-Alexander Barrett [3]; 4. 3-Lily Gerbasi [2]; 5. 5-Kaitlyn Elliott [1].

Heavy Honda A Feature (15 laps): 1. 1-Grayson Hathaway [3]; 2. 8-Phillip Clement Jr. [8]; 3. 12-Chase Conrad [6]; 4. 6-Easton Etherington [1]; 5. 2-Alexander Barrett [5]; 6. 3-Lily Gerbasi [7]; 7. 4-MacKenzie Botha [10]; 8. 13-Abby Springer [11]; 9. 7-Aiden Slightom [2]; 10. 5-Kaitlyn Elliott [9]; 11. 11-Cohen Ellet [4].

Senior Honda Round 1 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 5-Lukas Waber [7]; 2. 10-Colten Carrier [8]; 3. 1-Weston Kudner [9]; 4. 9-Walker Clark [5]; 5. 21-Hayden Jones [2]; 6. 2-Ethan Riley [6]; 7. 3-Vivianne Wilhite [3]; 8. 14-Quinlynn Harber [1]; 9. 18-Mason McGinnis [4].

Senior Honda Round 1 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 16-Marcella Spain [1]; 2. 20-Jacob Bonafield [6]; 3. 6-Emme Nuckles [5]; 4. 17-Neo Fallon [3]; 5. 11-Tate Osborne [8]; 6. 15-RJ Smith [7]; 7. 13-Faith Jones [4]; 8. 19-Blaze Grevenstuk [2]; 9. 4-Connie Dailey [9].

Senior Honda Round 2 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 1-Weston Kudner [1]; 2. 5-Lukas Waber [3]; 3. 10-Colten Carrier [2]; 4. 9-Walker Clark [5]; 5. 21-Hayden Jones [8]; 6. 2-Ethan Riley [4]; 7. 14-Quinlynn Harber [9]; 8. 18-Mason McGinnis [6]; 9. 3-Vivianne Wilhite [7].

Senior Honda Round 2 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 4-Connie Dailey [1]; 2. 15-RJ Smith [3]; 3. 20-Jacob Bonafield [4]; 4. 6-Emme Nuckles [5]; 5. 16-Marcella Spain [9]; 6. 17-Neo Fallon [7]; 7. 19-Blaze Grevenstuk [8]; 8. 11-Tate Osborne [2]; 9. 13-Faith Jones [6].

Senior Honda B Feature (10 laps, top four transfer): 1. 14-Quinlynn Harber [4]; 2. 2-Ethan Riley [2]; 3. 11-Tate Osborne [3]; 4. 4-Connie Dailey [1] / 5. 3-Vivianne Wilhite [6]; 6. 13-Faith Jones [7]; 7. 19-Blaze Grevenstuk [5]; 8. 18-Mason McGinnis [8].

Senior Honda A Feature (15 laps): 1. 5-Lukas Waber [1]; 2. 9-Walker Clark [7]; 3. 20-Jacob Bonafield [3]; 4. 1-Weston Kudner [2]; 5. 6-Emme Nuckles [6]; 6. 16-Marcella Spain [5]; 7. 15-RJ Smith [8]; 8. 4-Connie Dailey [14]; 9. 11-Tate Osborne [13]; 10. 18-Mason McGinnis [15]; 11. 21-Hayden Jones [9]; 12. 10-Colten Carrier [4]; 13. 2-Ethan Riley [12]; 14. 17-Neo Fallon [10]; 15. 14-Quinlynn Harber [11].

Junior Honda Round 1 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 4-Nolan Elliott [6]; 2. 2-Roman Lucente [4]; 3. 14-Colton Conrad [2]; 4. 8-Edisen Allred [3]; 5. 9-Connor Crabtree [5]; 6. 7-Grayson Foster [1].

Junior Honda Round 1 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 12-Lucas Coulter [1]; 2. 3-Tom Tom Hernley [5]; 3. 1-Charles Clark [4]; 4. 13-Daxton Johnson [3]; 5. 10-Landon Whaley [2]; 6. 6-Kamden Yoder [6].

Junior Honda Round 2 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 4-Nolan Elliott [1]; 2. 9-Connor Crabtree [2]; 3. 2-Roman Lucente [3]; 4. 8-Edisen Allred [4]; 5. 7-Grayson Foster [6]; 6. 14-Colton Conrad [5].

Junior Honda Round 2 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 3-Tom Tom Hernley [2]; 2. 12-Lucas Coulter [6]; 3. 6-Kamden Yoder [1]; 4. 10-Landon Whaley [5]; 5. 13-Daxton Johnson [4]; 6. 1-Charles Clark [3].

Junior Honda A Feature (15 laps): 1. 4-Nolan Elliott [1]; 2. 12-Lucas Coulter [2]; 3. 13-Daxton Johnson [9]; 4. 10-Landon Whaley [8]; 5. 8-Edisen Allred [6]; 6. 14-Colton Conrad [7]; 7. 7-Grayson Foster [12]; 8. 9-Connor Crabtree [5]; 9. 6-Kamden Yoder [11]; 10. 3-Tom Tom Hernley [3]; 11. 1-Charles Clark [10]; 12. 2-Roman Lucente (DNS).

Heavy 160 Round 1 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 5-Aiden Slightom [1]; 2. 9-Cohen Ellet [3]; 3. 11-Chase Conrad [5]; 4. 1-Grayson Hathaway [4]; 5. 3-Mikayla Hickel [2].

Heavy 160 Round 1 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 7-Blane Withers [1]; 2. 2-Jonathon Decker [2]; 3. 10-Ayden Thacker [3]; 4. 6-Rylan Nuckles [5]; 5. 4-Easton Etherington [4].

Heavy 160 Round 2 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 1-Grayson Hathaway [2]; 2. 5-Aiden Slightom [5]; 3. 9-Cohen Ellet [3]; 4. 3-Mikayla Hickel [4]; 5. 11-Chase Conrad [1].

Heavy 160 Round 2 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 7-Blane Withers [5]; 2. 6-Rylan Nuckles [1]; 3. 2-Jonathon Decker [4]; 4. 10-Ayden Thacker [3]; 5. 4-Easton Etherington [2].

Heavy 160 A Feature (15 laps): 1. 5-Aiden Slightom [2]; 2. 7-Blane Withers [1]; 3. 1-Grayson Hathaway [5]; 4. 11-Chase Conrad [8]; 5. 2-Jonathon Decker [3]; 6. 9-Cohen Ellet [4]; 7. 10-Ayden Thacker [7]; 8. 3-Mikayla Hickel [9]; 9. 4-Easton Etherington [10]; 10. 6-Rylan Nuckles [6].

Light 160 Round 1 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 10-Davey Alsip [2]; 2. 9-Ellis Mendoza [4]; 3. 5-Myles Osborn [3]; 4. 11-Edisen Allred [1]; 5. 1-Bella Lucas [5]; 6. 8-Connor Crabtree [6].

Light 160 Round 1 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 2-Weston Kudner [1]; 2. 7-Lukas Waber [3]; 3. 4-Jacob Bonafield [4]; 4. 3-Nolan Elliott [5]; 5. 6-Connie Dailey [2].

Light 160 Round 2 Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 9-Ellis Mendoza [3]; 2. 10-Davey Alsip [5]; 3. 5-Myles Osborn [4]; 4. 1-Bella Lucas [2]; 5. 8-Connor Crabtree [1]; 6. 11-Edisen Allred [6].

Light 160 Round 2 Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 2-Weston Kudner [5]; 2. 4-Jacob Bonafield [2]; 3. 7-Lukas Waber [3]; 4. 3-Nolan Elliott [1]; 5. 6-Connie Dailey [4].

Light 160 A Feature (15 laps): 1. 2-Weston Kudner [1]; 2. 9-Ellis Mendoza [3]; 3. 10-Davey Alsip [2]; 4. 7-Lukas Waber [4]; 5. 4-Jacob Bonafield [5]; 6. 3-Nolan Elliott [7]; 7. 5-Myles Osborn [6]; 8. 1-Bella Lucas [8]; 9. 6-Connie Dailey [10]; 10. 8-Connor Crabtree [11]; 11. 11-Edisen Allred [9].