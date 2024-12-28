New Dates For Hershey Sprint Car Experience, Gettysburg Clash Help Create Major Week of Sprint Car Racing in Pennsylvania

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (December 27, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, PA Posse, and Milton Hershey School are ready to bring a huge week of Sprint Car racing and a celebration of the sport to central Pennsylvania in May.

The third annual Hershey Sprint Car Experience has a new date on the calendar in 2025 – Thursday, May 8. The event allows students from Milton Hershey School to learn about the region’s rich racing history, and meet and engage with many Sprint Car teams and special guests from the Central Pennsylvania Racing Community. A handful of drivers will even partake in classroom activities with students. The day also features a window for the public to join and meet their favorite competitors from both the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse.

“The Hershey Sprint Car Experience is always a fun and memorable event for our students as they meet with drivers and learn about career possibilities,” said Tara Valoczki, MHS senior director of curriculum, instruction & assessment. “At MHS, career-focused education and real-world skill building are hallmarks of our programming, and the Sprint Car Experience is yet another unique opportunity we provide our students.”

To help accommodate the Hershey Sprint Car Experience, Lincoln Speedway’s Gettysburg Clash will shift its date to Tuesday, May 6. This move ensures Wednesday, May 7 can serve as a rain date, giving Pennsylvania’s passionate fan base the best chance to see a midweek battle between the World of Outlaws and the PA Posse.

“This adjustment not only allows us to kick off Outlaw Week in Pennsylvania a day earlier but also strengthens our collaboration with the World of Outlaws and the Milton Hershey School,” Scott Gobrecht, part of the ownership group at Lincoln Speedway, said. “Together, we’re committed to providing an unforgettable experience for fans and participants alike, celebrating the spirit of racing in our community.”

With Lincoln’s adjustment and the Hershey Sprint Car Experience date, Pennsylvanians are now set for a week full of celebrating the sport they love.

The Gettysburg Clash kicks things off before the Hershey Sprint Car Experience celebrates the racing tradition of the “Keystone State.” Then, the week closes out with two more nights of the World of Outlaws facing off with the Posse at Williams Grove Speedway’s HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup (Friday-Saturday, May 9-10).

“We appreciate the support of Lincoln Speedway and our continued partnership with World of Outlaws, and look forward in May to a tremendous week of racing action for fans from central Pennsylvania and beyond,” said Valoczki.

Milton Hershey School was founded in 1909 and continues to transform lives by offering an exceptional educational experience in a nurturing, positive environment – with all costs covered. For more information, visit mhskids.org.

For tickets to Lincoln Speedway’s Gettysburg Clash, CLICK HERE. For tickets to Williams Grove Speedway’s Morgan Cup, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch both races live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/new-dates-for-hershey-sprint-car-experience-gettysburg-clash-help-create-major-week-of-sprint-car-racing-in-pennsylvania/

EVENT INFO:

TRACK INFO:

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel); Contingency sponsors include: ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, Federated Auto Parts, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Quartz Hill Records, Stone Country Records, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, and WELD Racing. Manufacturer sponsors include, FIREBULL, and Intercomp, and Sea Foam.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.