Following Five Win Season, Rhino Racing Eyes More Success in 2025

By Zach Hiser

Coldwater, MI – The 2024 season was a successful one for Phil Reneau and Rhino Racing. The 360 and 410 Sprint Car Team kicked things off in February racing at East Bay Raceway Park before returning to the Great Lakes Region to dial in for the summer of racing. The Rhino Racing brand competed in over 60 races between all of their driver and car combinations with drivers like Jason Blonde (primary), Keith Sheffer, Jr, Darin Naida, Chad Wilson, and Brian Paulus. The team found victory lane five times with four different drivers at four different track throughout the season.

With Class of 2018 Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame member, Jason Blonde behind the wheel of the primary car, Rhino Racing collected their first career win with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro and ARP. Blonde started on the pole and held off former GLSS Champion, Ryan Ruhl for the win at I-96 Speedway in July. In other events behind the wheel of the No.10BR, Blonde brought home 11 top 10s and eight top five finishes. Blonde also finished 9th in the Butler Motor Speedway Pell’s Tire Service 410 Sprint Car Points Standings.

With other drivers behind the wheel, Rhino Racing collected two more wins. Darin Naida drove Rhino Racing to Butler Motor Speedway Victory Lane on August 10th before collecting four top fives and six top 10s before the end of the season.

Other drivers accounted for additional wins at Hartford Speedway with the Great Lakes Super Sprints and the Pell’s Tire 410 Sprint Cars at Butler Motor Speedway. Plus, an additional 11 top 10 finishes and seven top fives throughout the season.

In addition to the success on the race track, Rhino Racing also showcased their support for the community in 2024. The team participated in a helmet pass supporting Great Lakes Super Sprints announcer, Zach Hiser in his fight against cancer. Joining fellow GLSS drivers in raising over $2,000 for Hiser’s expenses. Rhino Racing was also spotted at a Benefit Car Show for fallen Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Bill Butler. Other appearances included an open house for marketing partner, Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders, and participating in the Coldwater Trunk or Treat at Cole Ford Lincoln.

In 2025, Rhino Racing will return to action with primary driver, Jason Blonde back behind the wheel. The team and Blonde plan to race in over 40 events in 2025 including returning to Butler Motor Speedway, competing regionally with the Great Lakes Super Sprints, and nationally with the High Limit Racing Sprint Cars, All Star Circuit of Champions, Knoxville Raceway, and Eldora Speedway.

As for the second car from the fleet, Rhino Racing will entertain a number of guest drivers throughout the season, yet to be announced. Additionally, Rhino Racing is proud to partner with Darin Naida Racing for the 2025 season as Naida tackles the All Star Circuit of Champions. Thanks to the partnership, Naida is expected to return as a guest driver for Rhino Racing as time allows.

Rhino Racing would like to thank the marketing partners for their success in 2024, including Cole Ford Lincoln, Kick’n Kountry Bar & Grill, Sims Lawn & Landscape, Independence Heating & Cooling, Mancinos Pizza and Grinders & Creamery, Flint Truck Service, Coldwater Lake Marina, Lake Drive Marine, Hamilton Trucking, S&K Detail, Canopy’s R Us, and Irvin’s Hardware.

Those interested in joining the Rhino Racing Marketing Campaign should contact team owner, Phil Reneau at (517) 250-1688 or by emailing preneau@aol.com. Find Rhino Racing on Facebook for more information.