WESTERN MIDGET RACING ANNOUNCES 2025 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (January 7, 2025) – Western Midget Racing has released a ten-race slate of races across California for the stock production Midget division in 2025. The ten-race program joins the previously announced seven race WMR/BCRA California Super Series, giving drivers opportunities to compete in up to 17 events throughout the year.

All ten races will pay a minimum of $500 to win and $300 for second place. Western Midget Racing teams will take on the season with a new tire, utilizing the American Racer 13GT SD-38 and SD-48 tires. Racers will be required to transition to the American Racer Tire by the fourth race of the WMR campaign. Both Hoosiers and American Racers will be legal in the Super Series, giving drivers an opportunity to utilize Hoosier inventory in the open Midget category as well.

Teams may contact American Racer Southwest and Larry Collins at 661-203-3300 for more information.

WMR will continue to be featured heavily at Ocean Speedway and Ventura Raceway and be apart of several marquee events. The 2025 campaign hits the dirt on March 22 at Ventura Raceway. The first doubleheader weekend will be April 25 at Ocean Speedway with a stop at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday April 26. Ocean Speedway hosts the fourth points race on May 9, with a Super Series round at Antioch Speedway the following night.

Ocean Speedway hosts WMR again on June 6 followed by Super Series on June 7 at Santa Maria. August 2 will see the Western Midget Racing competitors racing on the prestigious Johnny Key Classic, supporting the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series. August 15 serves as the final Ocean round of the year with Antioch Speedway hosting the series on Saturday night.

The final Ventura stop beckons on August 30. The season finale for the 2025 Western Midget Racing championship hits the track on October 25 at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Dirt Track, again supporting the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series.

Western Midget Racing has proven to be a tremendous driver development platform, with young talents such as Brody Fuson, Caden Sarale, Blake Bower, and Drake Edwards beginning their Midget development in WMR. Bryant Bell of Oakley, Calif. claimed both the 2023 and 2024 series championships.

2024 series runner-up Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz will represent the WMR brand with an EcoTec-powered machine at the 2025 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. His prelim night will be on Wednesday June 15 at the mecca of Midgets in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For more information, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625.

2025 Western Midget Racing Championship Schedule – Subject to Change

March 22 Ventura Raceway

April 25 Ocean Speedway

April 26 Petaluma Speedway

May 9 Ocean Speedway

June 6 Ocean Speedway

August 2 Ocean Speedway – Johnny Key Classic with NARC

August 15 Ocean Speedway

August 16 Antioch Speedway

August 30 Ventura Raceway

October 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway with NARC

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge with USAC

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC