2nd Opinion Auto Center Signs On As Opening Night Sponsor For The 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 8, 2025) Monday night at the Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink will have a new sponsor as 2nd Opinion Auto Center has signed on for the opening night’s action.

Owned by long-time Chili Bowl car owners Dan and Patricia Harris, 2nd Opinion Auto Center has been in business since 1982, serving the Dallas/Forth Worth area.

Fielding multiple cars at the Chili Bowl Nationals, Dan and Patricia have been part of the event for 12 years as car owners, fans for even longer, and have been involved in racing since the 1970’s, racing Stock Cars, NCRA, Winged Modifieds, Sprint Cars, and eventually moved the Pavement with NASCAR Late Models with their children.

“We’ve been coming to Chili Bowl for over 20 years and said if we ever got a chance to be involved, that was something we really wanted to do,” stated Harris. “Growing up racing dirt, and then pavement to get our kids careers going, we never lost our love for dirt, and have made friends all over the country. It’s part of our family, and over the years, the racers have become our chosen family.”

For more information on 2nd Opinion Auto Center, including location and service, log onto https://www.2ndopinionautocenter.com.

While giving back to the sport is important, to Dan and Patricia Harris, giving back to the people who protect our community is also important, so Monday’s 2nd Opinion Auto Center Qualifying Night will include free reserved seat tickets to the first 75 first responders/active military with proper credentials (one ticket per person) who reports to the Chili Bowl Ticket Office starting at Noon on Monday, January 13.

Monday’s 2nd Opinion Auto Center Qualifying Night includes the O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions.

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 13-18, 2025, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

Monday and Tuesday reserved seat tickets are on sale now by calling (918) 838-3777, along with a few scattered, single seats for the entire event. Monday and Tuesday tickets are $60 each.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.