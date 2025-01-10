Williams Grove Launches Revamped Website

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway has launched the latest version of its official website, located at www.williamsgrove.com.

In conjunction with MyRacePass, work began building a more user-friendly website in November.

The entire site is compatible with the MyRacePass app, which is linked to the Williams Grove homepage.

Fans and drivers can view timing and scoring and all oval news and information via the app as well.

The new look for williamsgrove.com includes more media content and more straightforward information, made available for fans and drivers alike.

New features on the site include the launching of the 2025 Williams Grove Kids Club and a Fantasy Racing League.

Direct links are also now in place to purchase World of Outlaws tickets for events at Williams Grove Speedway and to contact the speedway office via email.

The full 2025 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events can be viewed and printed from the new website.

Presented by Hoosier, Opening Day for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway is set for Sunday afternoon, March 16 at 2 pm.

The season lidlifter will be a 410 sprint car-only, afternoon racing program.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.