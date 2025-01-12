AMSOIL USAC EASTERN STORM POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT TO OFFER SIX CONSECUTIVE NIGHTS OF NON-WING SPRINT CAR RACING JUNE 17 – 22

By Bob Miller

READING, PA January 11, 2025 . . . . . .. It only happens once a year so get ready for the National Touring Series of the Amsoil USAC Non-Wing Sprints as they invade the East for the eighteenth running of the Eastern Storm powered by Levan Machine and Truck Equipment.

The excitement is always plentiful when the young and talented stars of the USAC National Non-Wing Sprint Tour crisscross the states. And when they land here in the East, there is always action packed excitement enhanced by the diversity of six unique and different tracks that will host the Eastern Storm.

It’s six nights of racing that not only offers USAC Non-wing sprints, but a taste of 358 Modifieds, URC 360 winged Sprints, 410 Sprints, 600 non-wing sprints and not to mention, the USAC Champ Cars. It’s six consecutive nights of racing you don’t want to miss.

The history of USAC Non-Wing Sprints in the area is plentiful dating back to 1956 when Oley, PA driver Tommy Hinnershitz won their first three USAC Sprint shows at the Berks County Reading Fairgrounds. Some of the names that also won USAC events at Reading include Johnny Thomson, A.J. Foyt, Jim Hurtibise, Roger McCluskey, Johnny Rutherford, Bobby Unser, Larry Dickson, Gary Bettenhausen, Bruce Walkup, Greg Weld, Toby Tobias, Kenny Weld, Pancho Carter, Lee Osborne and Ron Shuman. Then on April 14, 1979, Paul Pitzer won the final USAC race in Berks County at the Reading Fairgrounds. The year 1979 would close the era of racing at the Fairgrounds.

In 2007, it was Grandview Speedway’s Bruce Rogers and Special events Promoter Bob Miller who celebrated the return and the start of the USAC Non-Wing Sprints Eastern Storm. A capacity crowd attended to see Levi Jones win the first Eastern Storm event that opened the 2007 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. Since that initial show, Grandview and Thunder on the Hill host the opening event of the Eastern Storm.

Current day drivers that join Levi Jones as an Eastern Storm winner include Brady Bacon, Bryan Clauson, Chris Windom, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr, Cole Whitt, Emerson Axsom, Tyler Courtney and Thomas Meseraull and local Briggs Danner just to name a few.

The six race Eastern Storm will offer a $10,000 point fund courtesy of Levan Machine and Truck Equipment, a Berks County business, Brian Levan, President and CEO for Levan Machine and Truck Equipment is no stranger on the local racing scene and along with running a very successful business, Brian is known as someone who can get things done.

“I love racing and especially non-wing sprints and the history the USAC organization has established and we are proud being part of the 18th Annual USAC Eastern Storm”. Levan continued, “We are approaching this sponsorship a little differently then some of our programs, with a goal to get the Levan Machine and Truck Equipment name high-level exposure and at the same time, grow and develop and hopefully add even more excitement to this already historic Series”.

Levan is looking to gain valuable business exposure and at the same time, expand the growth and exposure for USAC and its field of talented drivers. Expect to see Levan Machine and Truck Equipment commercial spots on Flo Racing, and listen for radio ads on WIOV-FM and WSOX-FM the entire week of the Eastern Storm.

The 2025 Eastern Storm champion will earn $5,000 of the total $10,000 Levan Machine and Truck Equipment sponsored point fund. Watch for some race night activities to be announced to include USAC driver Meet & Greets at various tracks.

Since 1936, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment has been your one-stop-shop for custom repair and production machining, and driveline services, and they are known throughout the East Coast for servicing commercial and fleet customers with custom work truck builds. They are also your go-to for all your CTech needs! Additionally, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment offers general truck repair and maintenance to help you keep your commercial fleet in top condition throughout your busy work schedule. For more information on Levan Machine and Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA please visit their website at: www.levanmachine.com

Grandview Speedway Thunder on the Hill Racing Series

Tuesday, June 17

Alpine Building Supply Presents:

USAC Sprints Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps & 358 Modifieds Gates open 5 PM Race time 7:30 PM

Alpine $2,000 Bonus for a first time Modified Thunder Winner

43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

www.grandviewspeedway.com

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Bridgeport Motorsports Park

Wednesday, June 18

USAC Sprints & URC 360 Winged Sprints Pits open 3, Grandstands 5, Warm-ups 6:30 PM

83 Flood Gate Rd, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Phone 856 467 4407

www.bridgeportmotorsportspark.com

Big Diamond Speedway

Thursday, June 19

USAC Sprints & Modifieds Gates open 4 PM Warm ups 6:45 PM

392 Forest Ln, Pottsville, PA 17901

Phone 570 294 7715

www.bigdspeedway.net

Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, June 20

USAC Sprints & 410 Sprints Gates open 5:30 PM, Racing 7:30 PM

1 Speedway Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

717 697 5000

www.williamsgrove.com

Port Royal Speedway

Saturday, June 21

Bobby Rahal Toyota of Lewistown Presents:

USAC Sprints, USAC Silver Crown Cars & Weikert Livestock 410 Sprints Gates open 4, Warmups 6 PM

308 W Eighth St Port Royal, PA 17082

717 527 2303

www.portroyalspeedway.com

Action Track USA

Sunday, June 22

USAC Sprints & 600 Wingless Sprints Pits Open at 3, Grandstands 4:30 Warm-ups 6:30 PM

144 N Whiteoak St Kutztown, PA 19530

717 866 7450

www.actiontrackusa.com