Hardesty BMX Stadium Opening Doors For Innaugural Chili Bowl Open House

The Sage Net Expo Center will be chalk full of action during the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals January 13th-18th, and with fans looking for something to pass time on Friday the 17th before the final prelim night, USABMX will open the Hardesty BMX Stadium up and host an open house with several competitors scheduled to be in attendance for a meet and greet.

On Friday, January 17th, Hardesty BMX Stadium, USABMX, and the National BMX Hall of Fame will open up the state of the art facility for Chili Bowl competitors, teams, and fans, to get an up close look at the sport of BMX during this FREE open house.

Hosting in conjunction with the Chili Bowl, many of the events competitors have confirmed their attendance for this event including Brad Sweet, Spencer Bayston, TMEZ, Blake Hahn, Kale Drake, as well as others who will all take part in an autograph session.

While many drivers will be on hand, the open house will also serve as a fundraiser for Chase Johnson who was injured in action back in August. USABMX will have a silent auction taking place at the Hardesty BMX Stadium Open House to help support Johnson and his family during his road to recovery.

Hardesty BMX Stadium is located just miles from the Sage Net Center, and is one of the National Training Facilities for BMX Olympic hopefuls.

“With a ton of circle track racing taking place at the Sage Net Center, we are excited to invite everyone out to check out our facility and even hit the track if they wish,” USABMX CEO B.A. Anderson said. “We have plenty of loaner bikes and safety gear on hand, and we are really excited to see people try something new and really get a look at the sport of BMX.”

Aside from the track and the facility being open, the National BMX Hall of Fame will also open up and give patron a chance to look back at BMX over the years and learn some of the history of the sport.

Making a splash at the 2025 Chili Bowl with numerous partnerships, USABMX is also thrilled to be the title sponsor of the Rookie of the Year Award which will be a $1000 bonus to the events top Rookie.

