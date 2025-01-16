BOHUD RACING WINS BIG

By Daniel Powell

After being one of the fastest teams during the previous Summer of Speed events over the Christmas-New Year period at Sydney International Speedway, the Bohud Racing team and their driver Michael Stewart certainly saved their best performance for last.

In last Tuesday night’s fifth and final Summer of Speed night, Stewart was in outstanding form aboard the NS # 14 ARRMA Australia / Illawarra Truck Repairs & Spares supported Triple X and it saw him capture his first $10,000 winner’s cheque of the Summer of Speed and the fourth feature race victory of the 2024-25 season campaign with the Bohud Racing team.

For Michael and the Bohud Racing team, last night’s victory meant so much more than just a $10,000 winner’s cheque.

“To have the likes of Australia’s best in Lachlan McHugh and Jock Goodyer join the field last night was going to be a massive challenge for us Sydney-based drivers, so to be able to stand up to the challenge and beat them fair and square was very exciting and satisfying for the whole Bohud Racing team,” commented Stewart.

“During the previous four Summer of Speed nights, we have been in winning positions on a few occasions only to have some misfortune deny us of wins, and to be able to break this recent run of misfortune was not only a massive weight lifted off the whole team’s shoulders but a big reward for all of their continued hard work.”

After qualifying on pole position for the feature race, Michael dominated the entire 30-lap event, where he was a standout in clear air, lapped traffic and on restarts, and he was well and truly a deserving winner. Heading into the feature race, he was third quickest in his qualifying time group, followed by winning a stacked heat race that included the likes of McHugh and Goodyer in the field, and he secured his pole position start for the feature race by winning the dash.

Bohud Racing team owner Scott Jones, who was unable to attend last night’s race meeting due to family commitments, was over the moon with Michael’s latest win.

“There was plenty of pressure heading into last night’s meeting with the likes of McHugh and Goodyer joining the field, so to have him go to another level as a driver and put in the performance that he did was just another example of his outstanding talent,” he expressed.

“I’d like to say a massive thanks to my dad (Paul) and the rest of the Bohud Racing team for the massive effort they put in last night, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone within the team to achieve the massive result that we did.”

The action at Sydney International Speedway continues this Friday and Saturday night with the Sydney Showdown, which pays $10,000 each night, and Michael and the Bohud Racing team are eager to continue their impressive 2024-25 season campaign.

The Bohud Racing team is proudly supported by the following 2024-25 season sponsors:

• ARRMA Australia

• Illawarra Truck Repairs & Spares

• Hills Truck Sales Wollongong

• Inland Petroleum

• Sloanebuilt

• Suttons Trucks Arncliffe

• TriTech Lubricants

• Brindle Freight Services

• Out A Space Self Storage

• AEI Insurance Broking Group

• Highside Clothing Company

• KRE Race Engines

• B&B Graphics

• Gonzos Racing Pipes

• Shock Shop WA

For all of your 2024-25 season Bohud Racing merchandise, visit www.bohudracing.com.au

To find out more about Bohud Racing and their racing activities, LIKE them on Facebook or FOLLOW them on Instagram by searching Bohud Racing.