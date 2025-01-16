Thorson Wins Wild Thursday Preliminary Feature at the Chili Bowl

By T.J. Buffenbarger

TULSA, OK (January 16, 2025) – Crazy finishes during the 39th Chili Bowl Nationals presented by NOS Energy Drink continued during Hasty Bake Qualifying Night Thursday with Tanner Thorson holding off Ryan Bernal and Christopher Bell during a green/white/checkered finish for the victory.

Thorson and Karter Sarff started on the front row for the 30-lap feature with Thorson leading the first two laps before Karter Sarff used a cross over move to take the lead through turns one and two. Sarff’s time in the lead was short lived after a caution for a six car pile up that allowed Thorson to get past Sarff on lap five to take the lead.

Christopher Bell rolled the bottom and disposed of Sarff for second on lap lap nine and drove past Thorson one lap later for the lead. Bell held on after two restarts for Matt Sherrell and Casey Shuman getting upside down in separate incidents.

On lap 25 Thorson was able to use the top to drive around Bell for the lead.

With three laps to go C.J. Leary and Parker Jones tangle while racing third and fourth while Sarff went up the ramp with mechanical issues. This helps put Ryan Bernall in position for a late race surge after a caution that setup a green/white/checkered finish.

Bell was able to challenge Thorson for the lead, but could not complete the pass and opened the door for Bernal to take away the final lock in position from Bell by 0.068 seconds.

Ohio residents Matt Westfall and Jacob Denney rounded out the top five.

39th Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink

Hasty Bake Qualifying Night

Tulsa Expo Raceway

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Thursday, January 16, 2025

OERB Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 938-Bradley Fezard[3]

2. 3P-Drake Edwards[5]

3. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]

4. 51F-Brody Fuson[9]

5. 28J-Joe Perry[2]

6. 3Z-Trey Zorn[4]

7. 54C-Chance Hull[7]

8. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[8]

9. C71-Carter Jensrud[6]

OERB Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Jeff Stasa[2]

2. 17X-Gage Laney[1]

3. 71E-Mariah Ede[8]

4. 77J-John Klabunde[3]

5. 41W-Brad Wyatt[4]

6. 00K-Scott Kreutter[7]

7. 81G-Tony Helton[6]

8. 07-Tim Kent[9]

9. 98B-Joe Boyles[5]

OERB Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7M-Shane Cottle[2]

2. 17-Sye Lynch[5]

3. 55V-CJ Leary[9]

4. 24S-Rodney Westhafer[4]

5. 10H-Ryder Laplante[6]

6. 8M-Kade Morton[8]

7. 20G-Jay Mallory[1]

8. 17E-Cody Beard[7]

9. 22S-AJ Johnson[3]

OERB Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Karter Sarff[5]

2. 8R-Ryker Pace[2]

3. 55F-Johnny Kent[3]

4. 14D-David Gasper[4]

5. 51X-Joe Walker[8]

6. 17L-Braxton Cummings[1]

7. 11C-Mike Woodruff[6]

8. 13-Brandon Boggs[7]

DNS: 57R-Shelby Bosie

OERB Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 21H-Brady Bacon[5]

2. 41P-Parker Jones[6]

3. 54-Matt Westfall[9]

4. 10C-Dalton Camfield[2]

5. X-Dan Bennett[4]

6. 31K-Kyle Beilman[7]

7. 17H-Henry Chambers[8]

8. 12-Katherine Legge[3]

9. 21D-Justin Dickerson[1]

OERB Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Tanner Thorson[6]

2. 9U-Kyle Spence[2]

3. 81F-Frank Flud[1]

4. 27X-Michael Hubert[5]

5. 10X-Trevor Serbus[9]

6. 75G-Cole Garner[8]

7. 15W-Danny Burke[4]

8. 99K-Robert Carson[7]

9. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[3]

OERB Heat Race #7 (8 Laps)

1. 71W-Christopher Bell[4]

2. 21X-Casey Shuman[2]

3. 1A-Cole Bodine[1]

4. 91S-Jordon Mallett[6]

5. 45H-Robbie Price[8]

6. 1S-Spencer Bayston[7]

7. 11K-Cole Parker[3]

8. 53-Sean Robbins[5]

9. 21B-Frank Beck III[9]

OERB Heat Race #8 (8 Laps)

1. 89X-Chris Windom[3]

2. 45B-Bradley Cox[5]

3. 77D-Dalten Gabbard[1]

4. 80H-Josh Hanna[2]

5. 17A-Tom Dunkel[7]

6. 7N-Kris Carroll[6]

7. 11L-Landon Crawley[4]

8. 1DM-Elijah Gile[8]

OERB Heat Race #9 (8 Laps)

1. 87W-Ryan Bernal[2]

2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]

3. 67W-Jacob Denney[3]

4. 2D-Matt Sherrell[7]

5. 35S-Ben Schmidt[5]

6. 26J-Jacob Harris[1]

7. 29K-Brian Harvey[6]

8. 84J-Jesse Shapel[8]

Smileys Racing Products D-Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 1DM-Elijah Gile[3]

2. 53-Sean Robbins[5]

3. 17E-Cody Beard[4]

4. 11K-Cole Parker[2]

5. 12-Katherine Legge[6]

6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[7]

7. 15W-Danny Burke[1]

DNS: 99K-Robert Carson

DNS: 98B-Joe Boyles

DNS: 57R-Shelby Bosie

Smileys Racing Products D-Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[2]

2. 11L-Landon Crawley[1]

3. 22S-AJ Johnson[8]

4. C71-Carter Jensrud[7]

5. 20G-Jay Mallory[5]

6. 13-Brandon Boggs[4]

7. 84J-Jesse Shapel[3]

8. 21B-Frank Beck III[6]

9. 21D-Justin Dickerson[9]

Creek County Speedway C-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 8M-Kade Morton[1]

2. 7N-Kris Carroll[6]

3. 3Z-Trey Zorn[7]

4. 35S-Ben Schmidt[2]

5. 53-Sean Robbins[12]

6. 1DM-Elijah Gile[11]

7. 17L-Braxton Cummings[8]

8. X-Dan Bennett[3]

9. 31K-Kyle Beilman[4]

10. 81G-Tony Helton[9]

11. 28J-Joe Perry[5]

12. 29K-Brian Harvey[10]

Creek County Speedway C-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 1S-Spencer Bayston[4]

2. 41W-Brad Wyatt[2]

3. 00K-Scott Kreutter[3]

4. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[11]

5. 54C-Chance Hull[7]

6. 11L-Landon Crawley[12]

7. 10X-Trevor Serbus[5]

8. 75G-Cole Garner[1]

9. 17H-Henry Chambers[6]

10. 26J-Jacob Harris[8]

11. 11C-Mike Woodruff[9]

12. 07-Tim Kent[10]

Toyota Racing Development Qualifier #1 (10 Laps)

1. 88-Tanner Thorson[6]

2. 9U-Kyle Spence[1]

3. 45B-Bradley Cox[3]

4. 54-Matt Westfall[5]

5. 938-Bradley Fezard[4]

6. 77D-Dalten Gabbard[9]

7. 77J-John Klabunde[10]

8. 51X-Joe Walker[7]

9. 27X-Michael Hubert[8]

10. 51F-Brody Fuson[2]

Toyota Racing Development Qualifier #2 (10 Laps)

1. 5-Karter Sarff[6]

2. 71W-Christopher Bell[5]

3. 21X-Casey Shuman[1]

4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]

5. 89X-Chris Windom[4]

6. 15D-Andrew Deal[8]

7. 91-Jeff Stasa[3]

8. 10H-Ryder Laplante[10]

9. 45H-Robbie Price[7]

10. 17A-Tom Dunkel[9]

Toyota Racing Development Qualifier #3 (10 Laps)

1. 2D-Matt Sherrell[2]

2. 7M-Shane Cottle[3]

3. 41P-Parker Jones[5]

4. 81F-Frank Flud[8]

5. 3P-Drake Edwards[4]

6. 24S-Rodney Westhafer[9]

7. 10C-Dalton Camfield[10]

8. 55F-Johnny Kent[7]

9. 17X-Gage Laney[1]

10. 21H-Brady Bacon[6]

Toyota Racing Development Qualifier #4 (10 Laps)

1. 87W-Ryan Bernal[3]

2. 55V-CJ Leary[6]

3. 67W-Jacob Denney[7]

4. 8R-Ryker Pace[2]

5. 91S-Jordon Mallett[1]

6. 71E-Mariah Ede[5]

7. 1A-Cole Bodine[8]

8. 80H-Josh Hanna[10]

9. 17-Sye Lynch[4]

10. 14D-David Gasper[9]

Ferguson Enterprises B-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 3P-Drake Edwards[1]

2. 15D-Andrew Deal[4]

3. 51F-Brody Fuson[10]

4. 77D-Dalten Gabbard[3]

5. 91S-Jordon Mallett[5]

6. 71E-Mariah Ede[2]

7. 3Z-Trey Zorn[15]

8. 27X-Michael Hubert[11]

9. 7N-Kris Carroll[14]

10. 51X-Joe Walker[9]

11. 1A-Cole Bodine[7]

12. 8M-Kade Morton[13]

13. 77J-John Klabunde[6]

14. 17A-Tom Dunkel[12]

15. 10H-Ryder Laplante[8]

16. 35S-Ben Schmidt[16]

Ferguson Enterprises B-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 21X-Casey Shuman[1]

2. 1S-Spencer Bayston[11]

3. 21H-Brady Bacon[5]

4. 91-Jeff Stasa[4]

5. 8R-Ryker Pace[2]

6. 55F-Johnny Kent[9]

7. 24S-Rodney Westhafer[3]

8. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[15]

9. 45H-Robbie Price[10]

10. 00K-Scott Kreutter[13]

11. 14D-David Gasper[12]

12. 17-Sye Lynch[7]

13. 80H-Josh Hanna[8]

14. 41W-Brad Wyatt[14]

15. 10C-Dalton Camfield[6]

DNS: 17X-Gage Laney

Hasty Bake A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 88-Tanner Thorson[1]

2. 87W-Ryan Bernal[5]

3. 71W-Christopher Bell[4]

4. 54-Matt Westfall[8]

5. 67W-Jacob Denney[11]

6. 81F-Frank Flud[13]

7. 9U-Kyle Spence[10]

8. 7M-Shane Cottle[7]

9. 51F-Brody Fuson[21]

10. 21H-Brady Bacon[20]

11. 89X-Chris Windom[15]

12. 77D-Dalten Gabbard[23]

13. 2D-Matt Sherrell[9]

14. 91-Jeff Stasa[22]

15. 1S-Spencer Bayston[18]

16. 3P-Drake Edwards[17]

17. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[14]

18. 41P-Parker Jones[6]

19. 15D-Andrew Deal[19]

20. 938-Bradley Fezard[12]

21. 45B-Bradley Cox[24]

22. 55V-CJ Leary[3]

23. 5-Karter Sarff[2]

24. 21X-Casey Shuman[16]