T.J.’s Takeaways on the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals

The racing surface and quality of the competition on track was the best we have seen in Tulsa from start to finish in very long time. There were other benefits as well such as not having such a late night on Saturday due to not having to work on the track as much to keep it from taking rubber.

Some will argue the stringent rules are not worth it because the lab will not catch all of the tire soaking offenders. While they won’t catch everyone, if you can catch 80-85% of the things out there look how much better the Chili Bowl and Shootout were this year because of it.

I wonder how many people that help prep racetracks across the country that stress over providing a good racing surface throughout the season see what happened in Tulsa and wish their tracks or the series that visited them would take on the same stance as the Chili Bowl did to help make their job easier.

Seeing what took place the past two weeks in Tulsa should be eye opening for everyone in the industry. We need to see more tracks and series take this kind of stance on technical inspections and tire soaking violations. I don’t want to see things go the route of what we see locally around me in Michigan on pavement where tires are impounded at the track and locked away to prevent alterations. A strict and stringent technical program has proven to be successful on one of the biggest stages in our sport and hopefully we see in trickle down to benefit others in the next year or two.