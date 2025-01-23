Skylar Gee Joining World of Outlaws for Rookie Campaign in 2025 with Logan Fenton Racing

By Alex Nienten

CONCORD, NC (January 22, 2025) – Skylar Gee is ready to be a part of The Greatest Show on Dirt.

The 25-year-old out of Leduc, AB, Canada is set for his rookie World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car tour in 2025 aboard the Logan Fenton Racing No. 99. Gee joins Cole Macedo, Chris Windom, and Garet Williamson in the strong class chasing this year’s Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year.

Gee follows in the footsteps of his father, Tim Gee, who competed with the World of Outlaws full-time for multiple seasons in the 1980s and is one of two Canadian-born Feature winners.

“As cliché as it sounds, it’s a dream come true,” Gee said. “Growing up at the racetrack and racing with my dad and everything it’s something I’ve always wanted to do is to go out and race with the World of Outlaws and have that opportunity.”

“We feel that we’re ready for that jump,” team owner Logan Fenton said. “Ultimately, we’re a newer team. This is essentially our third full season. It takes a while to get an organization together like this and especially at the caliber the World of Outlaws demand. We understand there is a different level of commitment from teams at this level and we intend to do just that.”

While 2025 will mark Gee’s debut campaign with the World of Outlaws, he’s far from new to racing with a traveling series.

Back in 2017 and 2018, Gee competed full-time with the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), finishing eighth and seventh and points and picking up a prestigious Grizzly Nationals victory.

Gee graduated to the 410 Sprint Car touring ranks in 2019 as he took on the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) for the first time. He nabbed his first Series victory that season at Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway, where the World of Outlaws will visit twice in 2025, and came home seventh in points. The next season he again competed full-time, improving to fifth in the standings.

He’s since shifted to a pick and choose schedule in the last few years, competing in roughly 60-70 races per year since 2021. Gee and Fenton joined forces ahead of 2022 and have proven to be a strong pairing, picking up seven wins together all in the state of Ohio.

“Kind of where I felt like our team was trending,” Gee said on why this year was the right one to make the jump. “We made some big races and raced pretty well. We had some good showings, I thought, and it kind of opened some doors for us to be able to do this.”

Now, the combination is hitting the road with the best Sprint Car drivers in the country. Gee and the Logan Fenton Racing crew will tackle the 90-night World of Outlaws calendar as one of the most competitive rookie battles in Series history continues to take shape. The 25-year-old will face off with Macedo, Windom, Williamson, and potentially more as they all look to etch their names in the history book.

“It’s going to be tough,” Gee said of going after Rookie of the Year. “I’ve raced with Cole, Garet, and Chris now for a handful of years. I think we’ve raced around each other enough to understand it’s going to be tough. I think looking at it right now it could go to anybody.”

“I’m really excited to watch and see how that transpires this year as we run with top level teams,” Fenton said. “I think that translates into some interesting racing this year with Cole Macedo, Chris Windom, and Garet Williamson. That’s four guys that are going to give us a really good, close battle. I don’t think there’s one single driver that absolutely blows the other ones out of the water. You’re going to see one of the better Rookie of the Year contentions that we’ve seen in Sprint Car racing in quite a number of years honestly.”

Gee and the Logan Fenton Racing crew begin the 2025 World of Outlaws season at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 5-8. For tickets, CLICk HERE.

For the full 2025 schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

