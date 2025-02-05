20-Year-Old Texan Chase Randall is Fourth Rookie to Join Kubota High Limit Racing Full-Time in 2025

From High Limit Racing

(February 4, 2025) – Chase Randall has made major strides these last few years in his fledgling Sprint Car career, proving he can win multiple features on a yearly basis and contend with the sport’s in a pick-and-choose schedule.

This year, the 20-year-old believes there’s no better time than for him to campaign on Kubota High Limit Racing for his first-ever national touring season.

The young Waco, Texas, driver who raced for TKS Motorsports through mid-August last season before departing the team is bringing back his family-owned No. 9 machine that sat idle in 2024 for what’s shaping to be a busy season for the third-year 410 driver.

“This is something I feel like we can build on for five or six years, and potentially even longer,” Randall said. “This is something I want to do longterm. That’s our plan. My goal in Sprint Car racing is I want to be the top champion. Previously it was the (World of) Outlaws because it was the only series. Recently, with all the drivers going over there with the competition level, and with the prestige of the series and things like that, being High Limit champions is an ultimate goal of mine.”

Randall’s resume includes winning the 360 Knoxville Raceway track title, 2021 USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year, and seven victories in more than 100 races since moving to the 410 level in 2023. He picked up four of those victories — all at Huset’s Speedway — in his rookie 410 season aboard his family-owned No. 9 two years ago and finished 10 points short of the Huset’s track championship to Brooke Tatnell. The Texas native also notched a pair of victories in Australia last month, both at Simpson Speedway, on Jan. 3 in the 410 and Jan. 18 in the 360.

As he’s returned to the states, increased financial backing from Albaugh LLC, Infamous Ink, Bush’s Chicken, and EZ Print allows Randall to bring back his family team. At first, he wanted to put a deal together with another car owner in the sport, but the more he thought about it, logistics of racing again for his family just made sense.

“It’s going to be like it used to with our old team, but with more sponsorship backing to help us go national racing,” Randall said. “We’ve always wanted to. We just never had the sponsorship, which now we do.

“Whenever I made the decision to leave (TKS Motorsports), I was trying to finish out the year but trying to search around and find something for this next season. I had a lot of meetings with owners and several phone calls. Just nothing ever worked out. I felt this is the right place for me to be.

“I thought, I have go out and get sponsorship for other teams to get that started. But I was doing all this work to bring other teams money, so why not use it for our own team? And do what we want with it to control our own destiny. I feel like, once we came to that, everything fell into place and it worked out to where we are now. I think it’s going to work out well.”

Randall’s father, Jon, will start the year as the crew chief, but slowly transition someone into that role” as the season progresses. Randall has hired Baylen Magennis, a former crew member of Tyler Courtney’s at Clauson-Marshall Racing, as car chief and tire specialist.

“He’s been one of my good friends for several years now and has a lot of experience on a touring series, and knows everything that needs to be done,” Randall said of Magennis. “I feel like he can prepare me a car that can go out and perform every night. I thought he was a good asset to have on our team.”

Randall’s signing on for a full High Limit campaign this year makes him the fourth rookie in a talented class alongside Sye Lynch, Daison Pursley, and Danny Sams III.

“It’s going to be tough,” Randall said. “A lot of those drivers have so much experience racing as a whole. The competition with the whole High Limit series is going to be tough, but especially the battle between the rookies.”

Expectations that Randall’s placed on himself are a top-10 points finish and winning highest rookie honors on there series in 2025.

“We have high expectations but I feel like we’re plenty of capable of achieving it,” Randall said. “My goal for myself and team is top-10 in points. I feel like that’d be a very successful year and if we work hard at it, I feel we can achieve that high task.”

The Kubota High Limit Racing 2025 season will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a two-day event on March 13 and 15. The 60-race tour will conclude with All-In Championship Weekend at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17 and 18.

