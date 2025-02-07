Harmon Eyes Full Season with GLSS Ohio CAT Division

By Zach Hiser

Elida, OH – When the 2025 season begins in May for the Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP, Caleb “Hollywood” Harmon will unload the Kyle and Jenna Shaffer Motorsports No.11H in search of a big season. The Elida, Ohio driver not only eyes a successful point’s season but is working toward his first trip to Great Lakes Super Sprints Victory Lane in an expanded schedule.

In three seasons, the 20-year-old has had mixed results, but 2024 was undoubtedly the most challenging season for Harmon. In 14 events last year, the No.11H made eight features but was held out of the top 10 all season; his best finish was an 11th-place effort at Millstream Speedway in August. Prior to that, Harmon had a career-best fifth-place finish at Limaland Motorsports Park in May of 2023.

Anticipation for the 2025 season is high for the Shaffer Motorsports driver. While easily committing to racing in the team’s backyard with the Ohio CAT Division at Limaland, Waynesfield Raceway Park, and Millstream Speedway, Harmon says the team has the speed to get into the win column but admits he has work to do behind the wheel.

“We just need to get rolling and build some consistency,” Harmon said. “A lot of that falls on the driver, of course. Until this year, we haven’t had [enough] motor to compete at some of the faster places.”

Outside of his focus on the Ohio CAT Division, Harmon will make trips to Michigan to race with the Michigan CAT Division as the schedule allows, eyeing several doubleheader weekends. Harmon mentioned running at Crystal Motor Speedway, which he found comparable to his home track of Limaland.

The Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP Tour begins on Friday, April 11th in a co-sanctioned weekend with the USCS Sprint Cars at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, TN. The Michigan CAT Division begins on Saturday, April 19th at Crystal Motor Speedway, while the Ohio CAT Division begins on Friday, May 2nd at Limaland Motorsports Park.

