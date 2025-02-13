Kansas/Texas USAC Sprint Weekend Added at Dodge City & Amarillo Oct. 17-18

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (February 12, 2025)………The 2025 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship schedule has expanded with the addition of two dates on Friday night, October 17, at Dodge City Raceway Park in Kansas and on Saturday night, October 18, at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas.

The October 17 Dodge City event marks the return of USAC National Sprint Car racing to the 3/8-mile semi-banked clay oval. Fourteen years ago in 2011, the series made its only previous trip to Dodge City, both events of which were won by Tracy Hines.

Twenty-two previous USAC National Sprint Car events have been held in the Sunflower State of Kansas since 1963. Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou and Tracy Hines are the lone multi-time USAC National Sprint Car winners in Kansas with two victories apiece.

At Amarillo, the October 18 event on the 3/8-mile high-banked clay oval welcomes the debut of USAC racing at the Texas panhandle venue and is the lone visit of the year by USAC to the Lone Star State on its 53-race schedule.

Five previous USAC National Sprint Car events have been held in the state of Texas dating back to 1959, and have seen five different winners emerge, all of whom have also captured USAC National Sprint Car championships.

This year’s crop of drivers expected to compete at Dodge City and Route 66 include USAC National Sprint Car champions Justin Grant, Robert Ballou, C.J. Leary and Logan Seavey as well as series winners Kyle Cummins, Kevin Thomas Jr., Jake Swanson, Mitchel Moles, Briggs Danner, Jadon Rogers and many more all vying for their first USAC triumph in Texas.

Additional details on starting times, payout and more will be available soon at www.usacracing.com, www.racedcrp.com and www.route66motorspeedway.net.