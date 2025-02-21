12th Annual POWRi Turnpike Challenge Approaches on March 20-22

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (2/19/25) Continuing as the seasonal opening staple of POWRi National and West Midget League competitions, the Twelfth Annual Turnpike Challenge returns to a pair of Sooner State speed venues, featuring a single-day stop at Creek County Speedway on March 20, followed by two thrilling nights at Port City Raceway on March 21-22.

Thursday, March 20 | Turnpike Challenge | Creek County Speedway | Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget League

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

Thursday, March 20 | Turnpike Challenge | Creek County Speedway | Times:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/542499

Friday, March 21 | Turnpike Challenge | Port City Raceway | Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

Friday, March 21 | Turnpike Challenge | Port City Raceway | Times:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/542502

Saturday, March 22 | Turnpike Challenge | Port City Raceway | Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

Saturday, March 22 | Turnpike Challenge | Port City Raceway | Times:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/542505

March 20-21 National & West Midget League Payout: 1. $3,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $550, 6. $500, 7. $ 450, 8. $400, 9. $350, 10. $325, 11. $315, 12. $305, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15-22: $225.

March 22 National & West Midget League Payout: 1. $4,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,000, 4. $750, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $ 450, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11. $325, 12. $315, 13. $305, 14-22: $300.

POWRi National and West Midget League 2025 Tire Rule: Competitors are required to have Hoosier tires on all four corners; the right rear must be an SP3. The left rear must be a D-12 or harder.

Returning Top-10 placements from the 2024 points standings in each League (National & West Midget) will receive one FREE pit pass each night of competition throughout the Twelfth Annual Turnpike Challenge | POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

Track details including points standings, location, and facility details can be found online at www.creekcountyspeedway.co | 18450 OK-66, Kellyville, OK 74039 | (918) 693-7223.

More information such as race recaps, season points, and ticket details can be found online at www.portcityraceway.net | Port City Raceway – 1706 N 161st E Ave. Tulsa, OK. | (918) 438-7856 | Social Media – https://www.facebook.com/portcityraceway.

